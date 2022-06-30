PATIO OF THE WEEK: Eudora Brewing Company a great spot for large groups

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis.
Kettering’s Eudora Brewing Company bills itself as “Dayton’s only brewery, taproom, kitchen and brew-your-own facility.”
It should include something about its massive patio as part of the headline.
The taproom is an expansive 8,000 square feet. If also boasts a massive 4,000-square-foot patio by the building that is next to six glass, bay-style garage doors that open or close depending on weather Tuesday through Sunday for your beer drinking pleasure. The taproom, restaurant and brewery all together is a whopping 20,000 square feet.
When owner and founder Neil Chabut graduated from the University of Dayton in 2011, he was interested in homebrewing and knew he wanted to be his own boss.
That’s a great thing for beer lovers.
The new space Chabut unveiled to the public after he moved his business in early 2019 is an impressive open space with plenty of seating that highlights what Eudora does best — beer.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
The patio has two fire pits with bright green rockers bookending 15 bright green tables with yellow umbrellas that can seat at least eight people at each comfortably. Although it sits on a major road it is well appointed and has enough tree coverage on the side so as to feel inviting. It’s a great spot to hit up with larger groups or with your puppy on the patio.
In addition to a wide variety of appetizers, street tacos, salads and sandwiches on the menu, the Eudora Brewing Company Kitchen offers weekly specials that you can find on its social media channels.
This week they are serving up tacos two ways — carnitas street tacos with braised, slow-cooked carnitas, creme fraiche, queso fresco, red onions and cilantro and a walking taco with your choice of Fritos, Chili Cheese Fritos, Nacho Cheese Doritos, or Spicy Nacho Cheese Doritos. The week before they featured the Double Downer double decker burger featuring two Keener Farm patties with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, a fried egg, onion straws, and housemade Thunderball BBQ sauce.
“It’s big, it’s messy, and it’s 100% worth it!” according to the post.
Judging based on their other sandwiches that’s probably true.
The Mountain State Burger ($13) is topped with smoky house pimento cheese with crispy candied bacon, Thunderball BBQ sauce and vinegar slaw. The Tricot Grilled Cheese ($11.75) is stuffed with gooey gruyere, smokey candied bacon and house reduced apricot jam smeared on thick slices of Big Sky Bread Co. bread.
So, when you are drinking there is no chance of going hungry if you feel the need to feast.
With more than 16 beers on draft, there are plenty of suds to soak up as well. The Ohio Lager is brewed strictly with Ohio-sourced ingredients. Expect moderate maltiness, with supporting bitterness from Ohio-grown Cascade hops. If that isn’t for you, they are likely to have another style of beer to tempt including a blonde ale (Sundowner), Belgian Strong Ale (Le Cheval Magique), American IPA (Bangarang!), Oatmeal Stout (Thunderball), Hybrid Brown Ale (Mother Fuggle), Pilsner (Daytonian Rhapsody), Hefeweizen (Good Day Sunshine) and more. There are two pool tables inside you can play some games on while you’re there if you are so inclined. But when it’s nice out, the patio calls and this one calls loudly.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
HOW TO GO
What: Eudora Brewing Company
Where: 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Taproom hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Noon-to 8 p.m. Saturday; Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Kitchen hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; Noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Happy hour: Tuesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring $1 off each beer
More information: www.eudorabrewing.com
