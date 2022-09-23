Patio of the Week: Oregon Express has a downtown view worth seeking out

There are sandwiches, soups, salads and nachos on the menu, but a trip to the Oregon Express demands pizza.

The specialty pizzas offer several of our favorites in town — most notably the Reuben ($13.50 for a 10″, $19.50 for a 14″ and $24 for a 16″ which is the price of the other specialty pizzas).

Other specialty pizzas include: the Sriracha pizza with sweet and spicy Sriracha sauce, olive oil crust, bacon, spicy chicken, feta, mozzarella, provolone and cilantro; the BLT pizza made with mozzarella and provolone cheeses, bacon, fresh lettuce, fresh tomatoes and mayo; the O.E. Special topped with pepperoni, sausage, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, banana peppers; the Garden Special with fresh onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices and banana peppers; the Italian special made with pepperoni, salami, onions, fresh tomato slices, banana peppers, extra garlic, extra cheese and oregano; the artichoke pizza topped with quartered artichokes, fresh tomato slices with mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese and basil; and the Hot Hawaiian with ham, pineapple, banana pepper rings and cheeses and the chicken ranchero made with spicy southwest chicken, ranch dressing, onions, peppers, jalapenos and tomatoes.

A meat lovers option with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami and bacon is priced at $14.50 for a 10″, $21.50 for a 14″ and $26.50 for a 16″.

While none of these options are friendly to low-calorie diets of any kind, the sin is worth it!

The subs, sandwiches, burgers, nachos and salads are also very good, but it’s hard to say no to that pizza.

The full bar has plenty of options for cocktails, beer (canned, bottled and draft) and some wine. Order up and head to that patio. It’s a dreamy little hideaway if you’ve never been that has a little bit of magic to it if you can get a light show courtesy of the sun going down on Dayton.

HOW TO GO

What: Oregon Express

Where: 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Hours: Open starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and open Saturdays at 4 p.m., Closed Sundays

More information: (937) 223-9205 or www.oregonexpressdayton.com