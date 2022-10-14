Patio of the Week: The Syndicate is worth the drive

It may not be a huge town, but it is quaint with plenty to offer.

When it comes to patios and good food and drink there is one stop you can’t pass up — The Syndicate.

For a journalist like me who has had a 28-year career, coming across a restaurant inspired by and themed after old newspapers is a dream come true.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The lot where the restaurant is constructed was Jackson’s News Stand from 1946 to 1993. As you step inside, you’ll see many decorative and historic features from its former life. A large, custom-built bar topped with salvaged glass windows and large quartz countertops resembles a New York-style newsstand. The walls are adorned in local Ohio newspapers from years past.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

There is a long patio out front facing the main drag with garage doors open to the street in good weather days. There’s also a large, spacious patio with plenty of seating and a stage in the back of the restaurant.

The restaurant itself offers a wonderful brunch as well as happy hour (4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays) which can be followed by dinner. They rotate specialty dishes and drinks in a steady rotation throughout the year to keep things interesting.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

There are new fall menu features that were added at the beginning of the month. The loaded fried green tomatoes topped with crispy pork belly and beer cheese, finished with a horseradish aioli, pecorino, and chives and the mushroom ravioli with pine nuts tossed in a Parmesan sage butter sauce and finished with pecorino were made for crisp weather like this.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The brunch on the weekend is definitely not to be missed with a chicken and sweet potato waffle ($16) and shrimp and cheddar cheese grits ($17) with six blackened gulf shrimp, crispy pork belly, grits, red bell peppers, roasted poblanos, Alabama white BBQ sauce, pecorino, and chives that are sure to warm you up no matter what the temperature is.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The Syndicate is a great spot to enjoy the fall colors along the way and sit outside and enjoy the fresh air while enjoying something new.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: The Syndicate

Where: 213 S. Main St., Bellefontaine

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

More information: 937-210-5165 or https://syndicatedowntown.com