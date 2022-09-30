Patio of the Week: Ye Olde Trail Tavern was made for fall weather

Last year a New York Times headline ran saying, “October isn’t just a month anymore, it’s a whole season.”
I love October and when I read it I couldn’t agree more. It’s a month that ushers in the cool, crisp air that makes you want to nestle and get cozy at night. It brings the savory pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors and the bonfires to melt smores by. It brings the leaves on trees to their knees screaming uncle until they fall creating a bed on the ground and it brings creepy, ghouly ghosts before it passes the baton to November.
It may be cool, but October can still make for great patio weather, so don’t count it out.
With the air crisping up and the leaves changing, some of the best patios to choose from will offer that feel of the seasonal change with the ability to see the changing leaves with a convenient hike before or afterwards. Bonus if it can capitalize on the scares as well.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
One place can do all that and more boasting one of the oldest structures in the region.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Built in 1827, Ye Olde Trail Tavern in Yellow Springs is chock full of history, including some ghost stories that you should ask your wait staff about or read about them here.
It is close to several nice hiking locations to take in the decor changes Mother Nature is making and it has plenty of space to spread out and soak up the best that the day has to offer.
The patio on the side of this 19th century tavern is a little umbrellaed oasis parked in the middle of Yellow Springs main drag. It’s a lovely spot to grab a drink or a meal or both.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Ordinarily a patio like this one wouldn’t be the stuff I dream about and long for, but its location (Yellow Springs) coupled with the unique 1827 building it is home to, elevates it greatly.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
The menu screams of Germany with menu items like sauerkraut balls, currywurst, bratwurst and “die schnitz,” a traditional breaded pork schnitzel drizzled with bier cheese served on a brioche bun or Udi’s gluten free bun for $2 more.
It has plenty of other options for picky eaters, but for me, growing up in Cincinnati, I fell in love at an early age with Goetta, a German breakfast sausage that blends beef, pork, oats and spices into a tasty pan fried savory patty that you will either love or hate. It’s on restaurant menus throughout Cincinnati, but there are very few places in Dayton where I can get my Goetta fix.
I love Ye Olde Trail Tavern for many, many reasons and having a Goetta sandwich topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese on the menu ($10.99) is one of them.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
They have great burgers, solid pizzas and some nice soups all served up warm to compliment the cooler temperatures with cool beers to compliment your meal. It’s definitely one of the best fall patio options out there, especially when we start getting into Halloween season.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
HOW TO GO
What: Ye Olde Trail Tavern
Where: 228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
More information: (937) 767-7448 or www.oldetrailtavern.com
