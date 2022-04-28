Restaurants offer special menus for Mother’s Day

This list is not complete. If you have any events to share, please send them along to contact@dayton.com so that we can include them in future coverage.

Amber Rose

1400 Valley St., Dayton

937-228-2511

theamberrose.com

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8, reservations required

Cost: Adults $32, children 10 and younger $12

This year Amber Rose is pulling out all the stops with a Mother’s Day brunch buffet featuring scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, honey ham, French toast bake, omelet casserole, salmon, herb roasted pork loin, cabbage rolls, bacon, sausage, potatoes, mac and cheese, smashed potatoes, home-style green beans, spinach salad, carving station, cherry almond bread pudding, apple crisp, pie and chicken tenders for the kids.

Bar and Bistro at The Top of the Market

32 Webster St., Dayton

937-224-3663

https://topofmarket.com

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8

Cost: Varies on menu item

If you haven’t been to the Bar and Bistro at The Top of the Market, you are missing out. Since John Capobianco took over management, the look, vibe and food has transformed the venue into a must-see destination. This year for Mother’s Day the restaurant is featuring items like the confit chicken and oh so sweet waffles ($15), avocado toast with tomato, arugula, balsamic and sliced hard boiled eggs with everything seasoning ($12), a build your own three egg omelet among other tasty offerings.

Carver’s

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

937-433-7099

https://carversdayton.com

When: Mother’s Day brunch served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 with the regular menu served until 8 p.m.

This year Carver’s is offering a three-course brunch for $40 a person. Here’s how it’s going down...

Soup or salad course (choice of one): Clam chowder, spinach salad with honey mustard, romaine salad with balsamic vinaigrette, classic Caesar

Entree (choice of one): Prime rib egg benedict, smoked salmon benedict, tenderloin skillet, honey BBQ salmon, Carver’s steak and eggs

Dessert: Choose from carrot cake or a chocolate brownie

Chappys Social House

7880 Washington Village Dr., Centerville

937-439-9200

https://chappyssocialhouse.com

When: Noon to 2 p.m. May 8

Chappy’s brunch items include Sautéed shrimp and grits ($12.99), chicken fried steak and eggs ($13.99), a big beer biscuit bowl ($10.99), chicken and waffles ($10.99) and mimosas and bloody Mary’s for $5 each. The restaurant is also planning special Mother’s Day dinner specials including 1/3 slab BBQ ribs 7 oz. pork chop, smoked BBQ chicken or 2 pieces of fried chicken for $17.95 each and five jumbo shrimp, 5 oz. Bourbon barrel glazed salmon, 5 oz. Mahi Mahi or 5 oz. sirloin steak for $19.95 as $19.95 entrees. Each entree comes with the choice of two sides and a slice of Chappys chocolate Texas sheet cake for dessert.

Dewberry 1850 in the Marriott at the University of Dayton

1414 South Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-586-4150

https://dewberry1850.com

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8

Cost: Adults $28, seniors $25, kids $16

Applewood smoked bacon, sage scented sausage links, baked French toast bread pudding with brown sugar glaze, buttermilk marinated crispy chicken thighs North Carolina BBQ sauce, citrus olive oil poached salmon and grilled thyme scented asparagus, roasted potato wedge with peppers and onions, traditional grits with toppings, carved roasted beer tenderloin served with tomato jelly and herb demi glace, shrimp cocktail, dinner rolls and desserts? You had me at bacon.

Combined Shape Caption The pub in Dayton’s Oregon District was ranked 7th in the nation and was the only bar-restaurant in Ohio to make the list. Combined Shape Caption The pub in Dayton’s Oregon District was ranked 7th in the nation and was the only bar-restaurant in Ohio to make the list.

The Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-224-7822

www.dubpub.com

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8

That famous Dublin Pub buffet is back with its omelet bar, carving station, array of breakfast and lunch entrees, waffles and more. If mommy loves the spirits the specialty brunch cocktails won’t disappoint — there’s a pomegranate mimosa, blackberry pineapple mimosa and an array of coffee and Jameson Irish Whiskey drinks. Reservations are available for parties of six or more persons as availability allows. Email Amanda@dubpub.com or Tonyg@dubpub.com to get on the reservation dance card.

El Meson

903 East Dixie Dr., West Carrollton

937-859-8229

http://elmeson.net

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8

Cost: $38 adults, $20 for children 12 and younger, free ages six and younger.

This is the spot where flavors zing and zang. El Meson will have Columbian chicken, Cuban beef piccadilly, Carribbean rum glazed ham, seafood zarzuela with pasta, huevos rancheros, roasted street corn, Jamaican jerk slaw, a Belgian waffle station, assorted desserts and a taco bar for the kids.

Combined Shape Caption This archived 2004 photo shows Pedro Suarez, a native of Cuba, helps restauranteur, Bill Castro with his Spanish culture classes at El Meson Restaurante in W. Carrollton. The photo shows the main dining room. (Staff photo by BILL REINKE) Combined Shape Caption This archived 2004 photo shows Pedro Suarez, a native of Cuba, helps restauranteur, Bill Castro with his Spanish culture classes at El Meson Restaurante in W. Carrollton. The photo shows the main dining room. (Staff photo by BILL REINKE)

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

937-865-9355

https://miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 8

Dishes include a tenderloin steak and poached egg bowl served with roasted potatoes, mushrooms and tomatoes with a creamy horseradish sauce. There’s also a grilled salmon eggs Benedict, an avocado toast salad, bacon and egg brioche, shrimp and grits among other offerings with $6 bloody and mimosas to wash it down with.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

4432 Walnut St., Dayton

937-320-9548

FlemingsSteakhouse.com

When: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 7 and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 8

The Mother’s Day three-course menu at Fleming’s will be available for two days. There’s the salad and dessert course (chocolate gooey butter cake, New York cheesecake, Key Lime pie), but the entrees are where it’s at. Petite filet mignon and crab stuffed shrimp scampi ($85) and petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($95) are what’s up with upgrades offered for the main filet mignon (add $6) or a prime bone-in ribeye (add $14).

Explore Sheetz to open approximately 20 new stores in Dayton area

The Florentine

21 West Market St., Germantown

937-855-7759

www.theflorentinerestaurant.com

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 8, reservations only.

Featured Mother’s Day entrees include: pork loin ($23.95), prime rib hot shot ($19.95), chicken and dumplings ($19.95), baked ziti with garlic bread ($24.95), prime rib ($36.95).

Giovanni’s Pizzeria e Ristorante

215 West Main St., Fairborn

937-878-1611

When: Noon to 8 p.m., May 8, reservations recommended but not required.

Giovanni’s is offering its full pizza menu all day long with other dishes a al carte, but it’s also offering a Mother’s Day buffet. Cost is $30.99 for adults, $14.99 for children 14 and younger and free for ages four and younger. The buffet is a carb-lovers paradise stocked with Italian pot roast, roasted rosemary chicken, roasted chicken ravioli in a garlic cream sauce, lasagna, meatballs, Italian sausage with peppers, onions and red potatoes, lemon and herb baked white fish, steamed mussels, garlic mashed potatoes, a litany of other side dishes and desserts and, most importantly, a pasta station with dishes made to order. Bellissimo!

Combined Shape Caption The menu item Fondue Fusion at the Melting Pot in Centerville includes lobster tail, filet mignon, cedar plank salmon, BBQ pork tenderloin, shrimp, honey dijon chicken and spinach/artichoke ravioli with dipping sauce and fondue. Credit: Jan Underwood Credit: Jan Underwood Combined Shape Caption The menu item Fondue Fusion at the Melting Pot in Centerville includes lobster tail, filet mignon, cedar plank salmon, BBQ pork tenderloin, shrimp, honey dijon chicken and spinach/artichoke ravioli with dipping sauce and fondue. Credit: Jan Underwood Credit: Jan Underwood

The Melting Pot

453 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-567-8888

https://www.meltingpot.com/centerville-dayton-oh

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 8

The meal at The Melting Pot is a special four-course meal of delectable delights for $55 a person or $27 for children 12 and younger.

First course is your choice of Wisconsin cheddar, broccoli and cheddar, or Alp and Dell cheese fondue served with breads, vegetables and apples for dipping.

Second course is your choice of a bacon-topped house or a strawberry pecan salad.

Third course is an entree of garlic and wine filet mignon, herb-crusted pork tenderloin, pacific white shrimp, lemon basil chicken and pasta with seasonal vegetables.

Wrap up the meal with a chocolate fondue of Candy Bar, Cookies ‘n Cream Marshmallow Dream, Heaven in a Pot or any of the other chocolate options that are served with fresh strawberries, bananas, pound cake, brownies and other dippers. Look like a hero by calling ahead at least 24 hours in advance and adding on a special rose page for mom that will be waiting at the table when you arrive.

Explore 10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Mill’s Park Hotel

321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-319-0400

www.millsparkhotel.com/mothersday

When: Two seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 8, reservations are required

Cost: Adults $35, children, $15

The Mill’s Park Mother’s Day buffet will feature fresh croissants, yogurt and granola, fresh fruit, raspberry cream cheese French toast, applewood bacon, biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, chicken and waffles and more. Score bonus points walking off lunch leisurely through Yellow Springs and buying your mom something special at one of the cute shops.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 East 5th St., Dayton,

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner May 8

This menu looks dreamy... breakfast empanadas ($11.50), baked brie ($15.50), asparagus and a truffle hollandaise sauce ($16), creamy spinach béchamel on grilled Texas toast topped with over-easy eggs ($13) and a pear and goat cheese salad ($9.50), and those are just the starters. This is a menu that is outside of the box and quite the treat for that special lady in your life.

Smith’s Boathouse

439 North Elm St., Troy

937-335-3837

http://smithsboathouse.com

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8

If it’s nice out, there’s not a more beautiful spot than this scenic patio in Troy. Featured entrees include: steak and eggs ($37), surf and turf ($54), chicken and waffles ($18), Maryland crab cakes ($28) and blackened salmon ($30).

Watermark Restaurant

20 South 1st Street, Miamisburg

937-802-0891

https://eatdrinkwatermark.com

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8

Brunch entrées includes a rich and hearty Kentucky hot brown ($16.95) open-face roasted turkey sandwich with creamy Mornay sauce, stuffed French toast ($12.95), pork belly hash ($14.95) and a creole shrimp cake bowl ($14.95) among other rich delicacies. There’s also the signature (Great) Miami Burger ($15.95) topped with bacon jam, pickled onion, house pickles and blue cheese or cheddar if you want to have less breakfast, more lunch.