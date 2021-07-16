Scoop up these deals to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Americans consume nearly 23 gallons of ice cream each year on average, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. Here’s where to help that ice cream average and find some sweet deals.

Rip Rap Shake Shack

The Rip Rap Shake Shack, 6024 Rip Rap Rd., is offering a buy one ice cream treat and get the second half off on Sunday. The deal applies to the lesser priced item.

Credit: Contributed

Graeter’s

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating its 151st birthday with $1.51 single scoop cones all month long at Graeter’s shop locations. The offer is available for Graeter’s Sweet Rewards loyalty app members.

Jubie’s Creamery

Jubie’s Creamery, 471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. in Fairborn, has a free pint sale to commemorate the occasion. Buy two pints and get the third for free. The deal is available July 16-18 while supplies last.

Dairy Queen

Participating DQ stores nationwide are offering $1 off any size dipped cone (excluding kid cones) with the DQ mobile app. Download the app here.

Breyers

Enroll in the Cookie Coverage plan to get 50% off your next purchase of Breyers Cookies & Cream ($2 coupon value).