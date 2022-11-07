Son of a Butcher Steakhouse is ‘a little more fun’ for patrons

“There’s a certain segment of diners that really are craving to have something just a little more fun,” Sarber said.

The menu features something for everyone, including USDA prime cuts, Wagyu, caviar, shaved truffles, gold leaf options, fresh seafood and scratch pasta. S.O.B. also promises memorable desserts and a drink menu with a variety of cocktails.

“Going inline with our brand, what we love to do is create experiences. The same thing is true with Agave & Rye. When you come in our door, we want the whole experience to be something that you’ll remember. Not only the décor but having great photo opps and desserts. It’s literally something that you cannot wait to come back to,” Sarber said.

One of the specialty, new menu items is a Japanese Wagyu that’s made with an A-5 Wagyu.

“We sell out of that every single day. It’s so popular,” Sarber said.

Son of a Butcher offers 11 appetizers to “Get the Party Started,” including the Million $$ Deviled Eggs with sweet and spicy bacon, pickle and gold leaf, along with other selections like Shaved Truffle House Gnocchi, and Grilled Shrimp Cocktail.

A Chili Lobster Bisque is one of the new menu items, and it’s quickly becoming a favorite. Japanese Crab Cakes are also new for the fall.

Cheese & Meat Boards are also popular with diners. Guests can order a build-your-own charcuterie board with a selection of meats, cheeses and other add-ons like House Pickles, Fresh Berries and Kalamata Olive Tapenade, to name a few.

A few of the S.O.B Steak options include a 12 oz. and a 16 oz. Prime NY Strip, a 12 oz. Prime Ribeye, and a 12 oz. Bone-In Filet Mignon.

Guests can “Crown It” with items such as Snow Crab Cluster, or a Butter-Poached Lobster Tail as well as with Black Peppercorn Au Poivre or Truffle Butter, among other choices.

The restaurant offers other popular entrees such as Chilean Sea Bass, Fresh Clams, SOB Roasted Chicken, Lamb Chops, and more. The menu also includes a number of vegetarian options, which have just been introduced for the fall.

A Savory Butternut Squash Bread Pudding has already become a favorite. A Caramel Apple Tart, Tiramisu, a Cookie Flight & Milk are a few of the other notable dessert choices.

Hours are 4. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Son of a Butcher Steakhouse is located at 7630 Gibson St., inside Shindig Park at Liberty Center.