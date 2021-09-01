Springfield sushi bar to host soft opening at COhatch

Sushi Hikari will be permanently joining the food lineup at COhatch Springfield this month.
The sushi joint will have a soft opening from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at their new and permanent location, inside COhatch at 101 S. Fountain Ave.
The location will feature a sushi bar-style counter in the middle of the food court in COhatch Market. Regular menu items will be available to order, including sushi rolls, poke bowls, and more.
Owner Kyaw Say and his wife, May Moe, who are from Myanmar, have worked in the sushi business in the United States for several years after becoming citizens. Say has worked in the business for over 10 years, and Moe has worked making sushi for over two years.
“I worked in the AFC (Advanced Fresh Concepts) Company as a sushi specialist for over 10 years and the main duty was training in sushi [making] for all franchises of AFC Sushi Bar for some markets in over 35 states,” he said, adding that he worked as an assistant regional manager for AFC for nearly three years.
“I’ve been in the franchise business in Kroger Market Sushi Bar at Springfield for more than 2 years,” Say said.
This led to Say and his wife settling in Springfield and opening Sushi Hikari, which originally was a special order sushi service. They have also been setting up a temporary stand a couple nights a month inside COhatch.
“We both love Springfield and COhatch, so we now are opening our sushi bar. We make everything quality and fresh, and hope people enjoy the food we make,” he said.
For more information, visit the Sushi Hikari Moe page on Facebook.