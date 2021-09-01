Springfield sushi bar to host soft opening at COhatch

“I’ve been in the franchise business in Kroger Market Sushi Bar at Springfield for more than 2 years,” Say said.

This led to Say and his wife settling in Springfield and opening Sushi Hikari, which originally was a special order sushi service. They have also been setting up a temporary stand a couple nights a month inside COhatch.

“We both love Springfield and COhatch, so we now are opening our sushi bar. We make everything quality and fresh, and hope people enjoy the food we make,” he said.

For more information, visit the Sushi Hikari Moe page on Facebook.