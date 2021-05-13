These 7 Dayton-area patios deliver on ambience and flavor

3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-723-6863 or www.eudorabrewing.com

Some patios give you the room you crave and some are a tight squeeze. At Eudora Brewing Company’s patio, you can spread your wings without bumping into the group next to you. Their gambas tequila grilled shrimp tacos ($8.25 for three) served with guacamole, mango puree, queso fresco and cilantro, the Tijuana tequila burger ($13.25) topped with gouda, grilled green chile, salsa roja, queso fresco, caramelized onion and a tequila spritz and the C.B.R. marinated and grilled chicken sandwich ($12.25) stacked with bacon, Swiss cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun are all good warm weather dishes to enjoy.

Fifth Street BrewPub (CONTRIBUTED)

Fifth Street Brewpub

1600 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-443-0919 or www.fifthstreetbrewpub.com

With a warm bar and a great setting in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District, this is a sweet little spot to grab a pint of craft beer and some food. I am partial to the salmon B.E.L.T. — a piece of grilled salmon topped with a fried egg, bacon, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted telera roll ($14.50), but there are also plenty of salads, burgers and sandwich options to tempt those who are not looking for a fish dish. This is a great spot to soak in a historic setting filled with community co-op spirit. I love it when restaurants continue to fine tune and reinvent, and I give Fifth Street Brewpub their props for continuing to make updates, changes and for keeping things interesting. The charming beer garden patio is a sweet summertime treat, for sure.

Explore Amazing food elevates these local patios

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. in Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co.

109 W. North St., Springfield

937-717-0618 or www.motherstewartsbrewing.com

With more than 180 craft breweries across the state, Ohio’s 12th largest city was missing a brewery until Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. opened its doors in 2016. The $2.5 million project has given a big boost to downtown Springfield. Named after one of the leaders of the temperance movement 130 years ago and housed in the former Springfield Metallic Casket Company, it’s a venue and a story that you can’t help but lean into when it’s being told. The patio is beyond photogenic and the industrial setting gives off a cool vibe, so get your Instagram fired up for a photoshoot. It’s also dog friendly with water bowls and a a large outdoor lawn where your pooch can rest. They have food trucks rotate through, so depending on the date and what they have scheduled it’s a great time to try something new and pair it with a rotating beer that you can only find at Mother Stewart’s.

Old Scratch Pizza has locations in Dayton and Centerville. FILE

Old Scratch Pizza

800 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

(937) 331-5357 or www.oldscratchpizza.com

Looking for a taste of Italy in a hip, industrial communal dining hall that seems more like you are in Austin, Texas, than in Dayton? Look no further. Old Scratch specializes in Neapolitan-style pizzas that are delivered piping hot and crisp from special wood-fired ovens. The ovens, which reach temperatures of 800 to 1,000 degrees, cook the pizzas up in two minutes or less, so the wait times for food are extremely short, which is good news when you are in a hurry to get to your next appointment or event. The menu features build-your-own pizzas with a red or white base or a variety of creative pizza options like the Angry Beekeeper topped with hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, spicy salami, house-made hot honey and olive oil ($12.50). It’s a casual concept that delivers with big flavor and is priced right. Don’t forget to order up those Castelvetrano oven roasted olives ($4) and a seat on the patio.

Pasha Grill

72 Plum St., Beavercreek

(937) 429-9000 or www.pashagrill.com

When unfamiliar scents, delicious decor, and sumptuous flavors come together in a dreamy combination, I find myself in a foreign land far from the parking lot that I ventured in from. Pasha Grill at The Greene Town Center is one of these places for me. The menu may look intimidating to the unfamiliar, but knowing that the restaurant’s grilled meats (lamb, beef and chicken) are marinated with vegetable oil, oregano mints, plain yogurt, black peppers, tomato paste, Turkish pepper paste, lemon, paprika salt, garlic and onions and cooked until tender is the No. 1 reason to venture into new territory. With warmer weather on the way and a beautiful 50-person patio just beyond the doors, an outstanding meal is about to get even better at Pasha Grill.

TJ Chumps

12 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg

(937) 859-4000 or www.tjchumps.com

All of the TJ Chumps locations have patios, but we give our vote for best Chumps patio to Miamisburg. It’s open, but covered with an outdoor bar. Bonus for bikers — it’s right off the trail and a great spot to grab grub on your way to your next stop. The smoked salmon bruschetta ($9.99), smoked salmon dip on a baked flatbread, flash fried and drizzled with balsamic vinegar topped with diced tomato, red onion, green onion, and shredded Parmesan, is a favorite, as are the fiesta nachos ($9.99) and pulled sirloin sandwich ($11.99). But it’s the patio that helps the food have the brightest shining moment.

The Winds Cafe

215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

(937) 767-1144 or www.windscafe.com

I love The Winds deeply and I love this wonderful little patio that reminds me of a sweet space that could be tucked away somewhere in France. The patio was expanded in 2013 and given updated lighting, along with a new facade on the building. The overall effect is fresh and inviting with a European sensibility. The patio has good energy just like the food. I’m looking forward to ordering up a Kim’s Empty Refrigerator salad ($10) made in honor of Kim Korkan, former chef and co-owner of The Winds Café who sadly passed away in 2019. Here’s how the menu description reads: “(Kim) was a genius at creating dishes out of seemingly disparate ingredients. This addictive salad is a combination of salad greens tossed with medjool dates, kalamata olives, toasted walnuts and julienned, spicy capicolla, a delicious Italian salami. The dressing is made by pounding garlic, peppercorns, salt, lemon juice and olive oil together in a mortar and pestle. Ooh, lala! Here’s to you Kim Rose, miss you everyday.” Pair that with the Henry is a Teenager Burger topped with bacon marmalade, cheddar spread and cucumbers. Served with extra fries showered with grated Parmesan ... I’m going to be a very happy girl.

Next week I’ll take you through five patio gems that never disappoint. See you then!

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.