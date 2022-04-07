dayton logo
TODAY: Burrito King the perfect stop for National Burrito Day

Burrito King

Burrito King

Burrito King

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Restaurants & Dining
By Alexis Larsen
Updated 38 minutes ago

April 7 marks National Burrito Day.

It’s a day to celebrate a complete multi-ingredient meal wrapped up tightly in a stretchy tortilla blanket.

There are many destinations you could choose to celebrate locally, but one in particular is worthy of a trip.

Burrito King

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Burrito King

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Burrito King

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Burrito King on Valley Pike was made for a National Burrito Day visit. Here are 10 reasons why you should consider it.

1) It has burrito in the name.

2) You’ve probably never been before, and don’t you want to try something new?

3) The food is, in a word, delicious.

4) The burritos are huge — the small ones are a pound and the largest is the “anaconda” burrito that is 3.5 feet long, stuffed with rice, beans, cilantro, onion, green salsa, cheese, sour cream and steak

5) They have a “monster burrito” made with chicken, pork, steak, rice beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream for $23.48.

6) The menu is extensive with options galore.

ExploreEASTER MEALS: Delicious options for brunch or dinner around Dayton
Burrito King

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Burrito King

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Burrito King

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

7) They serve breakfast options including omelets, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast tacos, and yes, breakfast burritos.

8) They think outside the box. For example, they have a California burrito stuffed with French fries, steak, white cheese, cilantro, onion, sour cream and guacamole for $10.54.

9) They offer 16 specialty platters ranging in price from $8.99 (The #2 “2 tacos cryspi or soft”) to $17.95 (steak fajitas).

10) They have an extensive catering menu, featuring among other things, burritos. A tray of 10 breakfast burritos cut into halves for 20 people is $57, which seem to us to be the perfect way to kick off National Burrito Day.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Burrito King

Where: 2307 Valley Pike, Dayton

More information: 937-235-9970 or https://burritoking-restaurant-dayto-oh.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral

