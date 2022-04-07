TODAY: Burrito King the perfect stop for National Burrito Day

1) It has burrito in the name.

2) You’ve probably never been before, and don’t you want to try something new?

3) The food is, in a word, delicious.

4) The burritos are huge — the small ones are a pound and the largest is the “anaconda” burrito that is 3.5 feet long, stuffed with rice, beans, cilantro, onion, green salsa, cheese, sour cream and steak

5) They have a “monster burrito” made with chicken, pork, steak, rice beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream for $23.48.

6) The menu is extensive with options galore.

Caption Burrito King Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen Caption Burrito King Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

7) They serve breakfast options including omelets, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast tacos, and yes, breakfast burritos.

8) They think outside the box. For example, they have a California burrito stuffed with French fries, steak, white cheese, cilantro, onion, sour cream and guacamole for $10.54.

9) They offer 16 specialty platters ranging in price from $8.99 (The #2 “2 tacos cryspi or soft”) to $17.95 (steak fajitas).

10) They have an extensive catering menu, featuring among other things, burritos. A tray of 10 breakfast burritos cut into halves for 20 people is $57, which seem to us to be the perfect way to kick off National Burrito Day.

HOW TO GO

What: Burrito King

Where: 2307 Valley Pike, Dayton

More information: 937-235-9970 or https://burritoking-restaurant-dayto-oh.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral