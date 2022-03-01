TODAY: Restaurants roll out special dishes for Fat Tuesday

Several local restaurants inspired by New Orleans Mardi Gras are changing up their menus today to celebrate Fat Tuesday. If you’re in search of some Cajun cuisine and are looking to celebrate the start of Lent, look no further.
Jimmy’s Ladder 11
936 Brown St. Dayton
(937) 424-1784
What’s on the menu?: King Creole Cheesecake, $11, a savory blend of andouille sausage, smoked gouda, cream cheese, onions, red peppers and Cajun spices, served with pita chips.
New Orleans Style Gumbo made with chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp, $6.50 for a bowl, $4.25 for a cup.
Shrimp po’ boy and catfish po’boy ($13) and a Chesapeake oyster po’ boy ($14) or shrimp and grits ($16). For dessert they are offering a Bourbon glazed bread pudding ($6.50)
Mudlick Tap House
135 E. 2nd St., Dayton
937-895-4066
What’s on the menu?: Hurricanes, Sazerac, Brandy milk punch, sloe gin fizz and other specialty cocktails. A Cajun crab dip appetizer or mini muffalettas are available for sharables to start things off.
Entrees include jambalaya, gumbo, catfish almondine, bourbon alfredo and a cheddar biscuit etouffee. Desserts include a bourbon praline cookie, beignets or a piece of the classic King Cake.
Watermark and Backwater Voodoo
20 S. First St., Miamisburg and 103 S. Second St., Miamisburg
https://eatdrinkwatermark.com or www.backwatervoodoo
This is a party in three parts with live entertainment in the three spots. Admission to the party is $15 per person or for the very affordable price of $65 you can get into the party and enjoy a New Orleans Mardi Gras Buffet. The ticket gets you into three spots — Watermark, Backwater Voodoo and the large, new patio that joins them. Live entertainment will be featured in all three locations and grape-flavored Voodoo Daiquiris ($12, made famous by Jean Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop in the French Quarter) and authentic Hurricanes ($12) made with Appleton Estate Reserve rum will be available for purchase all night long. The menu for those going all in with the buffet includes jambalaya with rice, muffuletta, fried catfish, crispy fried shrimp, Boudin balls, dirty rice, country green beans, cole slaw, creole potato salad, mixed green salad and Coca-Cola cake.
A limited a la carte menu will be offered as well including gumbo ($6 for a cup), Spammies (2 for $7), Po Boy Sliders (2 for $7), Tiki Tots, ($8), King Cake ($5 a slice), fried oysters (6 for $12.95), fresh oysters (raw or grilled, $14.95 for a half-dozen or $29.95 for a dozen).
