X

Don’t miss this BASH benefitting the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and SunWatch Indian Village

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery reopened Tuesday, June 16 after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some hands-on exhibits, the climbing tower and water table have been modified or removed but rarely seen historical artifacts have been added to the displays. The museum will operate at 25 percent capacity with a staggered time-entry admission to reduce crowds and visitors will be required to maintain social distancing. Enhanced cleaning protocols are in place, the staff is wearing masks and visitors are encouraged to wear masks. The museum is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed to the public on Sunday and Monday for deep cleaning. LISA POWELL / STAFF
The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery reopened Tuesday, June 16 after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some hands-on exhibits, the climbing tower and water table have been modified or removed but rarely seen historical artifacts have been added to the displays. The museum will operate at 25 percent capacity with a staggered time-entry admission to reduce crowds and visitors will be required to maintain social distancing. Enhanced cleaning protocols are in place, the staff is wearing masks and visitors are encouraged to wear masks. The museum is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed to the public on Sunday and Monday for deep cleaning. LISA POWELL / STAFF

What to Do | 43 minutes ago
By Staff report
The annual fundraiser set for Sept. 12 will be virtual this year.

The Boonshoft BASH, the Dayton Society of Natural History’s annual fall fundraiser, is going virtual.

This year, BASH to Basics will also feature a virtual art auction presenting pieces created by members and staff of the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and SunWatch, as well as a host of unique works of art donated by local artists, according to a release.

The Boonshoft BASH, the museum’s annual fund raiser, will be virtual this year. CONTRIBUTED
The Boonshoft BASH, the museum’s annual fund raiser, will be virtual this year. CONTRIBUTED

The online art auction will be open for bids all week leading up to the event. Participants can bid on cast replicas of items from the collection, a dinner with the DSNH CEO, original paintings, and many other one-of-a-kind items.

Bidders will also receive a gift bag containing a catered charcuterie plate prepared by Brock Masterson’s and other surprises.

ExploreA sneak peek at Warped Wing Springboro’s food menu, beers and taproom

The event will be live streamed on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be hosted by Payton Marshall from Dayton television stations ABC 22 and FOX 45.

BASH to Basics is an exploration of how the museum and SunWatch informs and inspires, through B-Biology, A-Astronomy, S-STEM, and H-History.

The Boonshoft BASH, the museum’s annual fund raiser, will be virtual this year. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / E.L. HUBBARD
The Boonshoft BASH, the museum’s annual fund raiser, will be virtual this year. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / E.L. HUBBARD

Participants will learn about wildlife and animals through the crew in the Discovery Zoo, examine galaxies and stars with the astronomy team, discover the science around us with the museum’s STEM education group, and learn more about the organization’s collections, and history in Dayton.

General Admission is $125 and includes access to the virtual BASH experience, a gift bag with catered charcuterie plate and interactive items to compliment the virtual experience.

ExploreMangia! How to get fall festival’s famoso Italian food to go

To Register: https://dsnh.regfox.com/bash-to-basics-2020

Tickets are not required to participate in the Art Auction.

To Donate to the Dayton Society of Natural History: https://dsnh.regfox.com/donation

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.