Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern completes its relocation

The owners of Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern in Centerville have completed their short move across the parking lot of the Cross Pointe Centre.
The sports bar-restaurant had operated for three decades in an outlot building along East Alex-Bell Road. It moved into the main retail center’s space that previously housed an Outback Steakhouse restaurant. Outback Steakhouse shut down its Cross Pointe location after 22 years in late 2018 to move to a free-standing building that housed a Sears tire and auto center outside the Dayton Mall.
Although the move is now complete, Doubleday’s Centerville is still offering carryout and delivery only and has not yet opened for dine-in service, and there is no scheduled date to do so, a restaurant employee said Saturday, Sept. 19.
The new facilities are larger and also include a separate entrance for the Doubleday’s Monster Pizza operation.
Doubleday’s also operates a location in Springboro.
For more information or to place a pickup order, contact the Centerville location at 937-436-4666.