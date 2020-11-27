Downtown Dayton restaurant reopens dining room for first time since March

The Brunch Club in downtown Dayton, which has been a carryout-only restaurant since the coronavirus pandemic prompted a two-month statewide shutdown of dine-in service in March, will reopen its dining room today, Nov. 27, the Brunch Club’s owner, Jim Vari, confirmed Thursday.
The restaurant at 601 S. Main St. at South Patterson Boulevard will have new hours, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays.
“Our dining room will begin dine in service serving every other table so as to remain safe under the current guidelines,” Vari told this news outlet in an email. “We will also have a sign-up sheet when people walk in, so if there is a wait, they can write down their name and number, and we will text them when their table is ready so as not to create any congestion and to maintain the proper social distancing.”
“Please bear with us, as this will be an adjustment for us, also,” Vari wrote earlier this week on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We can’t wait to see you on Friday!”
The Brunch Club will continue to offer carry-out orders, Vari said.
The restaurant boasts an extensive menu of breakfast and lunch options. For more information, call 937-222-7411.