Downtown Dayton restaurant reopens dining room for first time since March

The restaurant at 601 S. Main St. at South Patterson Boulevard will have new hours, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays.

“Our dining room will begin dine in service serving every other table so as to remain safe under the current guidelines,” Vari told this news outlet in an email. “We will also have a sign-up sheet when people walk in, so if there is a wait, they can write down their name and number, and we will text them when their table is ready so as not to create any congestion and to maintain the proper social distancing.”