Downtown Dayton’s Canal Street Arcade and Deli now available for private parties

There will be a cash bar, and food will be available for pre-order, Strong said. All games will be sanitized before and after each party.

For more information, call Canal Street at 937-220-9333.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli is located in the space that formerly held the iconic music venue Canal Street Tavern, Strong opened the arcade and deli business in 2017 with 27 arcade and pinball games, as well as 13 craft beers and a craft cocktail on tap.

The space developed its following and reputation as a popular music venue from 1981 to 2013, when it operated as Canal Street Tavern. Its founder, Mick Montgomery, sold the business in April 2013. He passed away in January 2018.