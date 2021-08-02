dayton logo
Downtown Tipp City to transform into a putt-putt course this weekend

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted its third annual Putt-Putt Through the Downtown event on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted its third annual Putt-Putt Through the Downtown event on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Do | 40 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

The streets of downtown Tipp City will turn into a miniature golf adventure course this Friday, Aug. 6.

From 5-8 p.m., downtown Tipp City will host its fourth annual Putt-Putt Through the Downtown event on Main Street in Tipp City. This family-friendly event will include the participation of 18 businesses located in downtown Tipp City. Each of the participating businesses will be creating their own unique putt-putt hole to challenge guests and showcase their business.

More than a dozen businesses in downtown Tipp City will be hosting Putt-Putt Through the Downtown on Friday, Aug. 6.

The following downtown businesses are participating in the putt-putt course:

  • Monroe Federal
  • Unboxed
  • Browse Awhile Books
  • Thrivent
  • Midwest Memories
  • Living Simply Soap
  • Project Believe
  • Grounds for Pleasure
  • Broadway Hair Studio
  • Tipsy Turvy Toys
  • Tipp City Public Library
  • Sam & Ethel’s
  • Eagles
  • Fox & Feather
  • Monroe Federal
  • Royal Crest
  • Tony’s Banda Bing
  • VFW
Those who wish to participate will need to check in for the event in front of Monroe Federal, located at 24 E. Main St. The putt-putt event is $10 for a family or $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s Facebook page or in-person at Browse Awhile Books with cash only. Each participant will get a scorecard and a ball. Participants are encouraged to bring their own putters and dress up in their best golf gear. To compete in the event, guests will go around to each participating business and attempt to drive their ball into their putt-putt hole.

During the event, the Snow Show food truck will be set up and serving cold treats.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Putt-Putt Through the Downtown event, visit the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Facebook page.

WANT TO GO?

What: Putt-Putt Through the Downtown

Where: Multiple businesses in downtown Tipp City

When: Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $10 per family or $5 per person

More info: Facebook.com/DowntownTippCity

