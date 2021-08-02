Downtown Tipp City to transform into a putt-putt course this weekend

Explore New Seltzer Fest will fill Austin Landing with flavor on Saturday

Those who wish to participate will need to check in for the event in front of Monroe Federal, located at 24 E. Main St. The putt-putt event is $10 for a family or $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s Facebook page or in-person at Browse Awhile Books with cash only. Each participant will get a scorecard and a ball. Participants are encouraged to bring their own putters and dress up in their best golf gear. To compete in the event, guests will go around to each participating business and attempt to drive their ball into their putt-putt hole.

During the event, the Snow Show food truck will be set up and serving cold treats.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Putt-Putt Through the Downtown event, visit the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Facebook page.

WANT TO GO?

What: Putt-Putt Through the Downtown

Where: Multiple businesses in downtown Tipp City

When: Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $10 per family or $5 per person

More info: Facebook.com/DowntownTippCity