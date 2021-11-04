Dozens of downtown Waynesville shops debut holiday merchandise this weekend

This weekend, over 50 shops, antique stores, galleries and restaurants in downtown Waynesville will debut holiday merchandise and mouth-watering food sure to impress. For decades, Waynesville has been a prime shopping destination due to its impressive array of antique stores.
From Friday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 7, downtown Waynesville will host Hearthwarming Holiday, an event that gives visitors a chance to discover unique shopping and dining opportunities. Each shop will be fully stocked with new holiday-related merchandise.
Throughout the weekend, participating shops will have a jar filled with something fun and visitors can guess the number of objects in the jar to win the prize offered by that store. At the conclusion of the event, all entries from the guessing jars will be added together for a grand prize drawing.
Attending the event is free, but guests can register for the event by visiting Eventbrite.com.
HOW TO GO
What: Hearthwarming Holiday
When: Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7 from noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Waynesville
Cost: Free
More info: Website
