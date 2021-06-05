Drive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

When: Tuesday, June 8. The event begins at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 9 p.m.

Cost: $18 per car

Details: The Jewish Cultural Center’s 21st Annual Dayton Jewish Film Festival is being kicked off with a showing of the award-winning documentary “Picture of His Life.” DJ Butch Brown will perform at 7 p.m. In addition to the Dixie Twin Drive-In’s concessions, guests will also be able to purchase sweets from the Graeter’s Ice Cream truck and purchase an Israeli box dinner for $18 from the Jewish Cultural Center’s website in advance of the event.

More info: jewishdayton.org

Encore Drive-In Nights Presents Florida Georgia Line & Special Guests Nelly and Chase Rice

INDIO, CA - APRIL 27: Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) Credit: Kevin Winter Credit: Kevin Winter

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.; Melody 49 Drive-In, 7606 Pleasant Plain Road, Brookville; Holiday Auto Theatre, 1816 Old Oxford Rd., Hamilton; Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre, 1409 4th Ave., Sidney; and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia

When: Saturday, June 12. Showtimes vary based upon location.

Cost: $79 per carload of up to six people.

Details: Multiple drive-in theaters across the Miami Valley will show a live, never-before-seen concert recorded by country group Florida Georgia Line. Special guests Nelly and Chase Rice will also perform in the recorded concert. Tickets are $79 per carload of up to six people and can be purchased by visiting www.tixr.com.

More info: www.tixr.com

Drive-In Theater Tour with Skillet, Jordan Feliz & Colton Dixon

The popular hard rock band, Skillet. CONTRIBUTED

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp. and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia

When: Thursday, June 17 at The Starlite Drive-In and Tuesday, June 22 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at dusk.

Cost: $88 to $175 per carload of up to six people.

Details: Rock band Skillet, along with special guests Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon, will perform live at the Dixie Twin Drive-In and The Starlite Drive-In. Tickets vary depending upon location of car, and can be purchased by visiting www.etix.com.

More info: www.etix.com

