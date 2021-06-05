Drive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Now that spring is in full swing and summer is nearly approaching, local drive-in theaters around the Miami Valley have begun adding quite a few exciting events to their rosters. From live concerts to exclusive film screenings, drive-in theaters like the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton and the Melody 49 Drive-In in Brookville are serving up entertaining events guests can enjoy from the comfort of their cars.
Apart from these special events, area drive-in theaters, like the aforementioned Dixie Twin and Melody 49 as well as Holiday Auto Theatre in Hamilton, Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre in Sidney and The Starlite Drive-In in Amelia, will be showing new and old films on a weekly basis. Showtimes will be announced on their respective website or Facebook page.
Here are some of the special events taking place at nearby drive-in theaters over the coming weeks.
Opening Night of the 21st Annual Dayton Jewish Film Festival
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.
When: Tuesday, June 8. The event begins at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 9 p.m.
Cost: $18 per car
Details: The Jewish Cultural Center’s 21st Annual Dayton Jewish Film Festival is being kicked off with a showing of the award-winning documentary “Picture of His Life.” DJ Butch Brown will perform at 7 p.m. In addition to the Dixie Twin Drive-In’s concessions, guests will also be able to purchase sweets from the Graeter’s Ice Cream truck and purchase an Israeli box dinner for $18 from the Jewish Cultural Center’s website in advance of the event.
More info: jewishdayton.org
Encore Drive-In Nights Presents Florida Georgia Line & Special Guests Nelly and Chase Rice
Credit: Kevin Winter
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.; Melody 49 Drive-In, 7606 Pleasant Plain Road, Brookville; Holiday Auto Theatre, 1816 Old Oxford Rd., Hamilton; Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre, 1409 4th Ave., Sidney; and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia
When: Saturday, June 12. Showtimes vary based upon location.
Cost: $79 per carload of up to six people.
Details: Multiple drive-in theaters across the Miami Valley will show a live, never-before-seen concert recorded by country group Florida Georgia Line. Special guests Nelly and Chase Rice will also perform in the recorded concert. Tickets are $79 per carload of up to six people and can be purchased by visiting www.tixr.com.
More info: www.tixr.com
Drive-In Theater Tour with Skillet, Jordan Feliz & Colton Dixon
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp. and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia
When: Thursday, June 17 at The Starlite Drive-In and Tuesday, June 22 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at dusk.
Cost: $88 to $175 per carload of up to six people.
Details: Rock band Skillet, along with special guests Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon, will perform live at the Dixie Twin Drive-In and The Starlite Drive-In. Tickets vary depending upon location of car, and can be purchased by visiting www.etix.com.
More info: www.etix.com
For those who wish to add their drive-in events to this list, please e-mail Ashley Moor at ashley.moor@coxinc.com.