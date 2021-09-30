dayton logo
Dust off your dirndls! Dayton German Club to celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend

Prost! An Oktoberfest celebration will be held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District on Saturday, October 2. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Prost! An Oktoberfest celebration will be held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District on Saturday, October 2. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
4 hours ago

This weekend, the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club will be celebrating all things German, just in time for Oktoberfest season and German-American Day, which falls on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

A little over a month ago, the German Club celebrated a monumental success with their popular Germanfest Picnic.

On Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., guests are invited to dust off their dirndls and lederhosen and head to a celebration at the club, located in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

The event will feature authentic German food, music and beverages. Guests can also pre-order their food on the club’s website or walk in to place an order and get it to go. While pre-ordering, customers can schedule a time for curbside pickup. Those who wish to stay for the festivities can also enjoy their food at the clubhaus.

As for food options, guests can look forward to munching on a number of German favorites such as sauerkraut, cabbage rolls, brats, potato salad and cherry streusel cake. German beer will also be available.

Admission is free and there will be free parking across the street at Stivers School for the Arts as well.

Prost! Oktoberfest will be held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District on Saturday, October 2. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Prost! Oktoberfest will be held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District on Saturday, October 2. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club’s Oktoberfest

Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytongermanclub.org

