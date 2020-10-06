Embrace your sweet tooth for a good cause at Sweet Treats Festival

A local non-profit is teaming up with more than a dozen local sweet shops and institutions around the Miami Valley to lend a helping hand to area children in need.
From Saturday, Oct. 10 through the following Saturday, Oct. 17 (which also, fittingly, is Sweetest Day), Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Inc., a local non-profit that gives new gym shoes and socks to Dayton area children in need, is hosting the Sweet Treats Festival. The festival, dedicated to all things sweet, will be taking place at numerous businesses throughout the Miami Valley.
The event is being organized by Planned2Give, a local organization that helps plan philanthropic events around the Dayton community.
“We’re so excited just to be able to revamp the Sweet Treats Festival,” organizers Lisa Grigsby and Jeff Jackson of Planned2Give shared in a news release. “By changing it to a touring event, we are able to still allow you to support and visit some of the Miami Valley’s best small businesses, while indulging in some truly scrumptious treats. Best of all, while doing this you are supporting Shoes 4 The Shoeless, a local non-profit that, since 2010, has been providing new, correctly-fitting gym shoes and socks to Dayton area children in desperate need.”
For $25, guests will receive 15 coupons that can be exchanged for a sweet treat at any of these participating establishments during normal business hours:
- Ashley’s Pastry Shop
- Cake, Hope & Love
- Ghostlight Coffee
- Graeter’s Ice Cream - Oakwood
- Jubie’s Creamery
- Neighborhood Nest - Gluten-free and keto treats
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Purely Sweet Bakery - Gluten-free, paleo and keto treats
- Salt Block Biscuit Company
- Say Yes Cakes
- Spoonful
- St. Anne the Tart
- The Cakery
- Winans - The Greene
Tickets can be purchased on Planned2Give’s website. The proceeds will go toward the mission of Shoes 4 the Shoeless.
WANT TO GO?
What: Sweet Treats Festival
Where: Participating businesses throughout the Miami Valley
When: Saturday, Oct. 10 through the following Saturday, Oct. 17, during normal business hours of each participating establishment
Cost: $25 per person