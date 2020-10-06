X

Enjoy German-inspired beer, music and festivities at Lebanon’s Oktoberfest

The 7th Annual Lebanon Oktoberfest will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mulberry St. in downtown Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED

Events | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

Need another reason to enjoy German-inspired beer and live music? The city of Lebanon will be hosting its own Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mulberry Street in downtown Lebanon.

The 7th Annual Oktoberfest in Lebanon is on this year and will be chock-full of German-inspired food, craft beers, live music and activities.

Explore10 reasons fall is the perfect time to visit Young’s Dairy

For those craving authentic German food, Lebanon’s Oktoberfest celebration will be featuring several food vendors that will be serving up German staples like brats, schnitzel and potato pancakes. Festival favorites like steak sandwiches and mini doughnuts will also be available at the event.

The following food vendors will be setting up shop at Lebanon’s Oktoberfest celebration:

- World Piece: Authentic German cuisine

- Dogfathers: Hot sandwiches, brisket and soft drinks

- Dave & Phil’s Grill: Hot sandwiches and fries

- Jessie’s Place: Hot sandwiches, sausages and soft drinks

- Tweedles Mini Donuts: Mini doughnuts, hot drinks and soft drinks

- Kona Ice: Shaved ice

The Lebanon Oktoberfest event will also be serving several beer and wine options, including Bud Light, Yuengling Oktoberfest, Warped Wing, March First, Figleaf, County Boy, The Common Beer Company and Cellar Dweller, along with wine from Valley Vineyards.

ExploreHow a Butler County family farm became a fall entertainment destination for kids of all ages

Guests will also be able to indulge in local German-inspired music throughout the day. The Klaberheads will be performing at 2 p.m., followed by performances by Ken & Mary Turbo Accordions Express at 4:30 p.m. and Jessie Lyn Fisher & The TNT Band at 7 p.m.

And, new this year, the Lebanon Oktoberfest will be hosting a stein hoist event at 4 p.m.

ExploreDayton Mall to host 'Retro Rewind’ concert with a few new twists

Proceeds from the event will go toward building restroom facilities at the Will & Harriet Miller Ecological Park.

WANT TO GO?

What: 7th Annual Lebanon Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Mulberry Street in downtown Lebanon

More info: Website | Facebook

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.