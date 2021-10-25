Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop publishes novel about sisterly bonds

As an added bonus, the book will also feature Q&As with famous sisters, poems and songs about sisters and trivia related to real and fictional sisters in books, television and film.

“‘Sisters!’ achieves the workshop’s mission of encouraging and supporting writers,” said Teri Rizvi, founder and director of the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, in a release on the University of Dayton’s website. “When we approached famous writers about contributing pieces for the collection, they embraced that spirit and added immeasurably to the book. The result — a showcase of so many funny, gifted writers in celebration of sisterhood.”

A virtual book launch, hosted by “Sisters!” contributor Nancy Berk, will take place on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The launch will feature behind-the-scenes stories and meet-and-greets with book contributors. The online event is free but registration is required and can be accomplished by crowdcast.io.

“Sisters! Bonded by Love and Laughter” can be purchased on Amazon. Proceeds from the sales of the books benefit the workshop’s endowment fund. More information about “Sisters! Bonded by Love and Laughter” and the University of Dayton’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop can be found by visiting the university’s website.