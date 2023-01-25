10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $49-$179

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

2. “For the Loyal”

When: Through Jan. 29; 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Lee Blessing’s thought-provoking one-act drama receives a quietly compelling presentation under Doug Lloyd’s swift, steady direction. Set in the early 1990s and inspired by the Penn State University sex scandal, “For the Loyal” is a cautionary tale centered on Toby (amiable George Merusi) and Mia (heartbreaking Heather Atkinson), a couple shaken to the core by the startling revelations surrounding Coach Mitch Carleson (Robert Brumberg, oozing creepy arrogance). As Carleson’s predatory behavior is examined, Coach Tanner Hale (enjoyably understated John S. Kasper, who also portrays multiple roles) and The Boy (Casen Kidd in a breakthrough portrayal molded with anger, grit and nuance) add layers of disturbing depth. Patrons are reminded the play contains mature subject matter and discussions of sexual abuse.

Cost: $14-$21

More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Bohemian Funk

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Dayton-based rockers Bohemian Funk came out of nowhere to take the top prize at The Brightside’s Battle of the Bands in early 2022. The band, which spent much of last year performing in new markets outside the area, returns to the local venue to celebrate the release of its debut album, “Roots.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15 in advance, $25 day of show

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Silent Disco

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The super popular monthly dance night returns to Yellow Cab Tavern with three different DJs pumping out tunes. The twist at Silent Disco is the dancers are all wearing headphones and can alternate between the three channels to keep them moving on the dance floor throughout the night. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of event

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

5. “Once On This Island”

When: Through Jan. 29; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: Director/choreographer Aaron Washington helms a lovely, unified, technically sound and culturally resonant production of this charming, Caribbean-flavored one-act musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (“Ragtime”). Evette Nicole Willamson, singing delicately and sweetly, leads the cast as Ti Moune, a headstrong peasant girl who falls in love with the wealthy Daniel (Naman Clark). In addition to Washington’s fluid and flavorful contributions, including choreographing the spirited “Ti Moune’s Dance,” principal standouts include sassy Roniece Hutchins as Asaka (“Mama Will Provide”), the elegant Jovoné Lewis as Erzulie (a vision in soft pink and gold while rendering the beautiful ballad “The Human Heart”), the imposing, vocally strong Jarrod Davis Jr as Papa Ge, and the terrifically firm, compassionate duo of Alexandra Leigh (Euralie) and Antwan Terrell (TonTon), Ti Moune’s adopted parents.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com

6. St. Helen Fish Fry

When: Saturday, Jan. 28; 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: St. Helen Catholic School, 5086 Burkhardt Rd, Riverside

Details: Menu will consist of a variety of options such as fish, chicken, sausage and homemade hush puppies along with other snacks and beverages. Try your luck at Blackjack or 7 Card Stud among other games as well. Door prizes will also be awarded.

Cost: Pre-sale tickets are $20; $25 at the door; Carry out dinners are $15

More info: Facebook

7. Winter Restaurant Week

When: Through Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Various locations

Details: Attention foodies! The Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Winter Restaurant Week promises another round of tasty dishes and special deals.

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.23-$50.23

More info: 937-437-461-6872 (MVRA) or dineoutdayton.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Glen Phillips

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Toad the Wet Sprocket frontman Glen Phillips returns to the area for a solo show supporting his latest solo album, “There Is So Much Here” (Compass Records). The California native will be joined by accompanist Jonathan Kingham (guitar, keyboards). (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

9. “Steeple People”

When: Jan. 26-Feb. 12. Matinees are held Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evening performances are held Thursdays through Sundays

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: La Comedia opens its 2023 season with this musical comedy about a gospel quartet preparing for a national tour of Ghana. New arrangements of more than 15 hymns include “Down By The Riverside,” “Standing On The Promises” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Cost: 37-$78

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

10. Cold and Crafted

When: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Dr., Dayton

Details: This celebration of locally crafted winter artisan ales features more than 15 Dayton-area breweries.

Cost: $30

More info: https://bockfamilybrewing.com/