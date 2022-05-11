10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Soulstice: Mahogany Nights,” a festive gala. A pre-gala reception begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by a dance program, an island-inspired dinner, cocktails and more.

Cost: $175-$300

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption The cast of Dayton Playhouse's production of "Hello, Dolly!" PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAP

2. “Hello, Dolly!”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: You only have two more chances to put on your Sunday clothes and catch one of the best shows of the season. Tina McPhearson shines with humor and heart as matchmaker Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s classic 1964 musical comedy. Great work particularly and respectively extends to charming duo Chris Nelson and Kevin Willardson as co-workers Cornelius Hackl and Barnaby Tucker, whose expressive “Dancing” inside a New York City hat shop is a humorous delight.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com

Caption Phillips, Craig and Dean, (left to right) pastors and singer Randy Phillips, Shawn Craig and Dan Dean, headlines Faith and Friends Radio's 11th anniversary concert at Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy on Saturday, May 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Phillips, Craig and Dean

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Phillips, Craig and Dean, which formed in 1991, headlines Faith and Friends Radio’s 11th anniversary concert. The trio of singing pastors has sold more than two-million units since the release of its self-titled debut album in 1992.

Cost: $20 and $30 adults, $50 VIP tickets, which include a pre-show Q&A with the group

More info: www.faithandfriendsradio.com

Caption Joe Gatto, best known as a member of the Tenderloins and star of the comedy troupe's truTV series "Impractical Jokers," is doing solo stand-up shows at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Green in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Joe Gatto

When: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 13 and 14

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Joe Gatto is best known as a member of the Tenderloins and the comedy troupe’s truTV series “Impractical Jokers.” Now, he is back on the road on his own doing solo stand-up shows, including this stop in the Miami Valley. This special weekend engagement is 21 and older.

Cost: $50-$150

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Caption Guest pianist Sara Davis Buechner (pictured) joins Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for Clara Schumann's "Piano Concerto," one of the featured pieces in "Beethoven 9: Joy to the World" at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Masterworks season finale

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: “Beethoven 9: Joy to the World”: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s final Masterworks Series concert of the 2021-2022 season. In addition to the title piece, the program features “Oceana” by Stella Sung and Clara Schumann’s “Piano Concerto” featuring guest pianist Sara Davis Buechner.

Cost: $14-$68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Human Race Theatre Company presents "Kevin Moore: At the Heart of The Human Race," celebrating the local theater veteran's 36 years of service to the arts. The show will be held Saturday, May 14 at the Victoria Theatre. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

6. Farewell celebration saluting Kevin Moore

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Human Race Theatre Company presents “Kevin Moore: At the Heart of The Human Race.” This special retrospective program celebrates Moore’s 36 influential years with the organization. Patrons are requested to wear festive attire.

Cost: $25-$150; Two-for-one ticket deals are available.

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra presents its annual spring concert in a matinee performance at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, May 15. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Spring Concert

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, founded in 1937 by Paul Katz, continues to attract young musicians from throughout the area. DPYO presents its annual spring concert.

Cost: $14

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption X-Act Theatre presents "May 4th Voices," David Hassler's play based on the shootings at Kent State University in May 1970, at Xenia Area Community Theater and Arts Center Friday through Sunday, May 13 through 15. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. “May 4th Voices”

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 13 through 15

Where: Xenia Area Community Theater and Arts Center, 45 E. Second St., Xenia

Details: David Hassler’s powerful play is based on eyewitness accounts of the tragic shootings at Kent State University in May 1970.

Cost: $15 general admission, $12 seniors, students and military

More info: 937-372-0516 or www.xeniaact1.org

Caption If you take a walk in downtown Fairborn in October, chances are you'll see larger than life outdoor Halloween displays courtesy of Mike Foy, owner of Foy's Halloween stores. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam

9. Friday the 13th in Fairborn

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13

Where: Downtown Fairborn, 103 W. Main St.

Details: Celebrate Friday the 13th with this new Fairborn tradition featuring food trucks, a beer garden and live music from Dustin Smith and The Daydreamers.

Cost: Free

More info: Visit the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CityofFairborn).

Caption Pride Rocks! Dayton, a free community event spotlighting the LGBTQ community, will be held Saturday, May 14 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

10. Pride Rocks! Dayton

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14

Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: This community event is a call to action to end suicide in the LGBTQ+ Community. Guests will be able to paint pride-themed rocks with suicide prevention messages, listen to performances from LGBTQ+ musicians, attend mental health education, and enjoy a free lunch.

Cost: Free

More info: https://happeningnext.com/event/pride-rocks-dayton-eid4snvl3wtv91

Russell Florence Jr. and Natalie Jones contributed to this report.