10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Contemporary dance, musical theatre, stand-up comedy and live music are among the events available to Daytonians in the coming days. Here’s a look at upcoming offerings.
Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS
Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS
1. DCDC “Soulstice”
When: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Marriott at University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Details: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Soulstice: Mahogany Nights,” a festive gala. A pre-gala reception begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by a dance program, an island-inspired dinner, cocktails and more.
Cost: $175-$300
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAP
Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAP
2. “Hello, Dolly!”
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14
Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
Details: You only have two more chances to put on your Sunday clothes and catch one of the best shows of the season. Tina McPhearson shines with humor and heart as matchmaker Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s classic 1964 musical comedy. Great work particularly and respectively extends to charming duo Chris Nelson and Kevin Willardson as co-workers Cornelius Hackl and Barnaby Tucker, whose expressive “Dancing” inside a New York City hat shop is a humorous delight.
Cost: $18-$20
More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
3. Phillips, Craig and Dean
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
Details: Phillips, Craig and Dean, which formed in 1991, headlines Faith and Friends Radio’s 11th anniversary concert. The trio of singing pastors has sold more than two-million units since the release of its self-titled debut album in 1992.
Cost: $20 and $30 adults, $50 VIP tickets, which include a pre-show Q&A with the group
More info: www.faithandfriendsradio.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
4. Joe Gatto
When: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 13 and 14
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: Joe Gatto is best known as a member of the Tenderloins and the comedy troupe’s truTV series “Impractical Jokers.” Now, he is back on the road on his own doing solo stand-up shows, including this stop in the Miami Valley. This special weekend engagement is 21 and older.
Cost: $50-$150
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
5. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Masterworks season finale
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: “Beethoven 9: Joy to the World”: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s final Masterworks Series concert of the 2021-2022 season. In addition to the title piece, the program features “Oceana” by Stella Sung and Clara Schumann’s “Piano Concerto” featuring guest pianist Sara Davis Buechner.
Cost: $14-$68
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
6. Farewell celebration saluting Kevin Moore
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Human Race Theatre Company presents “Kevin Moore: At the Heart of The Human Race.” This special retrospective program celebrates Moore’s 36 influential years with the organization. Patrons are requested to wear festive attire.
Cost: $25-$150; Two-for-one ticket deals are available.
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
7. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Spring Concert
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, founded in 1937 by Paul Katz, continues to attract young musicians from throughout the area. DPYO presents its annual spring concert.
Cost: $14
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
8. “May 4th Voices”
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 13 through 15
Where: Xenia Area Community Theater and Arts Center, 45 E. Second St., Xenia
Details: David Hassler’s powerful play is based on eyewitness accounts of the tragic shootings at Kent State University in May 1970.
Cost: $15 general admission, $12 seniors, students and military
More info: 937-372-0516 or www.xeniaact1.org
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
9. Friday the 13th in Fairborn
When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: Downtown Fairborn, 103 W. Main St.
Details: Celebrate Friday the 13th with this new Fairborn tradition featuring food trucks, a beer garden and live music from Dustin Smith and The Daydreamers.
Cost: Free
More info: Visit the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CityofFairborn).
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
10. Pride Rocks! Dayton
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14
Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: This community event is a call to action to end suicide in the LGBTQ+ Community. Guests will be able to paint pride-themed rocks with suicide prevention messages, listen to performances from LGBTQ+ musicians, attend mental health education, and enjoy a free lunch.
Cost: Free
More info: https://happeningnext.com/event/pride-rocks-dayton-eid4snvl3wtv91
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. and Natalie Jones contributed to this report.
About the Author