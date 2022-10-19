10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Halloween is still more than a week away but we are definitely in the thick of the season for donning masks and costumes. So, it’s the perfect time for a massive fundraiser like Masquerage, which tops a busy weekend that features two presentations from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and the first WWE show at the Nutter Center since 2020. Here is more info on these and other area events.
1. Masquerage
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: The Landing Event Venue at The 804 Bldg., 804 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: “Into Wonderland” is the theme of Masquerage, Dayton’s annual “Party of Parties for a Cause.” This event has raised more than $1.5 million since it began in 2002. Proceeds benefit Equitas Health, which has been providing HIV/AIDS support through case management, education, prevention and advocacy since 1984.
Cost: $50 general admission, $100 for Red Ribbon Lounge
More info: www.masquerage.org
2. “Far Away Places: Scheherazade”
Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22
When: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Guest vocalists Saili Oak (Hindunisian soprano) and Sarah Tucker (operatic Soprano) join the Dayton Philharmonic for an eclectic program including featuring compositions by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Claude Debussy and Reena Esmall.
Cost: $14 to $68
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
3. WWE
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: It’s been more than two years since the last WWE-sanctioned night of entertainment in the Dayton area but that changes with the return of “Saturday Night’s Main Event” to the Nutter Center. The professional wrestling showcase features a Fatal Four Way Match with Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, The Miz and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Other participants include RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. The participants are subject to change.
Cost: $20 to $115
More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com
4. “Sweeney Todd”
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 29
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: TheatreLab Dayton’s executive director Philip Drennen stars in the title role in the company’s production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” The musical is recommended for ages 16 and older due to its graphic nature and sexual themes.
Cost: $28 to $43
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
5. “PhilharMonster”
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022-2023 Family Series presented by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance opens with “PhilharMonster: It’s Alive!!” The holiday favorite features “Jurassic Park” by John Williams, Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony No. 82: The Bear, 4th movement” and “The Carnival of Animals” by Camille Saint-Saëns.
Cost: $26
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
6. Food Truck Brunch Rally
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: The Food Truck Brunch Rally, which occurs the fourth Sunday of the month March through October, returns for the final event of the season. The venue’s resident food truck, Pizza Bandit, will be on site along with Cruisin’ Cuisine, Ma Dukes’ Street Food and Vegan Meltz. Food trucks are subject to change.
Cost: Free admission, pay to eat
More info: yellowcabtavern.com
7. Dayton Music Club
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23
Where: Piano Preparatory School, 41 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek
Details: Dayton Music Club presents its Autumn Recital with pianist Jennifer Shoup’s transcription of “The Moldau,” Lindsay Baker performing Ian Clarke’s “Beverly” for solo flute, and soprano Sarah Bucher and pianist Merri Kozlowski-Klode presenting songs by Samuel Barber. Admission is free but donations are accepted for the Dayton Music Club Scholarship Fund, Piano Refurbishment Fund or Operating Expenses Fund.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org
8. Haunted Scream Park
When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday through October 29
Where: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Details: Land of Illusion has programming throughout the year but each fall, the focus turns to scaring the bejeezus out of patrons. The facility’s Haunted Scream Park, which opened for a new season on September 9, is open Fridays and Saturdays through October 29. There is a special closing night from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Cost: $25 to $80
More info: landofillusion.com
9. Dayton Dia De Muertos Parade and Celebration
When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, October 22
Details: This festive Mexican remembrance of loved ones returns. Gather in the Oregon District at noon across from Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., for face painting, food trucks, live music and more. Parade begins at 2 p.m. traveling through the Oregon District to the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St. Following the parade, award-winning Indigenous singer/songwriter Raye Zaragoza will be in concert.
Cost: Free
More info: facebook.com/daytondiademuertos
10. Dayton Music Fest
When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, and Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Multi-act showcase of area musical talent includes Haunting Souls, the Mulchmen, the Raging Nathans, Paige Beller, K. Carter and others
Cost: Weekend passes are $20 in advance, $25 at the doors; or $15 per night at the doors
More info: facebook.com/daytonmusicfest
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
