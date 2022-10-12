10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Eighteen films will screen at the 17th annual Dayton LGBT Film Festival. The opening night film is “Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way” concerning the life and AIDS activism of late reality TV star Pedro Zamora of MTV’s “The Real World.”

Cost: $9. Opening night tickets are $15 and include the after-party with light fare and first cocktail.

More info: Visit www.Daytonlbgt.com.

2. Thomas Rhett

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Chart-topping country artist Thomas Rhett released his sixth studio album, “Where We Started,” on Big Machine Records’ Valory imprint in April. It debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Country Album chart featuring the hit “Half of Me.” Rhett is currently on the road with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith on the “Bring the Bar to You” tour.

Cost: Tickets start at $27

More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com

3. TEDxDayton

When: 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: After two years of virtual programming, TEDxDayton returns to in-person presentations. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the annual live speaking event featuring presenters with diverse backgrounds, professions and perspectives sharing ideas worth spreading. Change leader Stacey Lawson, Madelyn Leembruggen, a Ph.D. candidate in theoretical physics at Harvard University, storyteller and foodie Bryan Suddith, and Dr. Terry Oroszi, who specializes in Homeland Security, are among this year’s speakers.

Cost: $53-$503

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. Dailey & Vincent

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The end of 2022 marks the 15th anniversary of the musical union that is Dailey & Vincent. Along the way, the celebrated American roots music group has won five Grammy Awards, 35 International Bluegrass Music Awards and four Dove Awards. After having a March 25 Dayton Live concert postponed, Dailey & Vincent return for a makeup performance. Tickets for the postponed show will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Cost: $29 to $49

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

5. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: After turning heads with a short-lived stint as a cast member of “MADtv,” Anjelah Johnson-Reyes turned her focus to stand-up. She also found unique ways to express her talents beyond comedy club stages such as small acting roles, her own viral video shorts on YouTube and multiple podcasts. Her memoir, “Who Do I Think I Am?,” was published in March. The multifaceted performer is currently on the road with a live show with the same name.

Cost: $39.75 to $159.75

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

6. “A Chorus Line: Teen Edition”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 through 16

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Yellow Brick Theater is mounting a full-length production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “A Chorus Line.” In this family-friendly version, a cast of high school actors explore the drama behind the scenes as dancers vie for spots in a professional Broadway show.

Cost: $22

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

7. John-Henry Crawford

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering

Details: Dayton Music Club presents its annual Young Artist Recital featuring cellist John-Henry Crawford. This recipient of the National Federation of Music Club’s 2021 String Division Young Artist Award has a master’s degree in music from The Juilliard School. His second album, “Corazón,” was released in June. This is a free concert but donations are accepted for Dayton Music Club’s Youth Scholarship Fund.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org

8. Fairborn Halloween Festival

When: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 through 16

Where: Downtown Fairborn

Details: The 11th annual Halloween Festival will include food trucks, beer garden, live music, amusement rides, street vendors, a parade and more. You must be 21 years of age to enter the beer garden.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.facebook.com/fairbornchamber/

9. Zombie Crawl

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Multiple locations in downtown Dayton

Details: The zombie-themed costume bar crawl includes stops at five locations, The Trolly Stop and Blind Bob’s on East Fifth Street, the Troll Pub on Wayne Avenue, The Barrel House on East Third Street and Yellow Cab Tavern on East Fourth Street. Each stop on the Zombie Crawl has Three Floyds Zombie Dust beer and special stamps for entry into a prize drawing. You must be 21 or older to participate. Yellow Cab is hosting an after-crawl dance party at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to crawl, pay to drink

More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com

10. Charm at the Farm

When: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 through 16

Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon

Details: Charm at the Farm, a vintage market for charity, returns for its third and final installment of the year with more than 100 vendors. Part of the proceeds benefit HER Cincinnati, which offers housing, recovery services and education for women in need.

Cost: $20 Friday (sold out), $12 Saturday, $10 Sunday; Saturday tickets are only available online and Sunday tickets are available online or at the gate

More info: www.charmatthefarm.com

