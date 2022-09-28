10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The area’s largest gathering of outdoor enthusiasts tops a weekend filled with outdoor events and concerts, including the final act of the season at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Here are more details on Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience presented by Huffy, country music artist Sam Hunt, the Mambo Kings with Camille Zamora and other upcoming events.
Credit: Jessica Hansbauer
Credit: Jessica Hansbauer
1. Outdoor Experience
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2
Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton
Details: Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is back with a variety of activities to keep people active. Attendees will get opportunities to get on the water, a bike, a slackline or climbing wall. The Outdoor Experience also features demonstrations, live music, food vendors and more.
Cost: Free
More info: outdoorx.metroparks.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
2. “Havana Nights”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Havana Nights.” This SuperPops program features special guests the Mambo Kings with soprano Camille Zamora.
Cost: $26-$85
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
3. Rubber Duck Regatta
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-in, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
Details: This annual Regatta is a fundraiser for United Rehabilitation Services, which provides services for local children and adults with disabilities. Gates open at 7 p.m. Virtual duck drop at 8:30 p.m., followed by two family-friendly movies. The titles weren’t announced at press time.
Cost: $5, free for children younger than 6. Duck adoption is $5 per rubber ducky or $25 for six ducks
More info: 937-235-DUCK (3825) or www.daytonducks.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
4. Chocolate Fest
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Details: “Chocolate Makes the World Go Round” is the theme of Faith & Friends Radio’s 19th annual Chocolate Festival. In 2019, more than 10,000 people attended the event featuring chocolatiers, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 but returned last year.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-233-2484 or www.faithandfriendsradio.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
5. Sam Hunt
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: After failed tryouts with the NFL, Sam Hunt moved to Nashville in 2008. The Georgia native was a songwriter for artists like Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney before embarking on his own solo career in 2014. His debut album, “Montevallo” (2014) and follow-up, “Southside” (2020), both hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Hunt is currently on the road with special guest Ryan Hurd.
Cost: $23.50-$103
More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
6. Spring Valley Potato Festival
When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2
Where: East Main Street, Spring Valley
Details: When the 45th annual Potato Festival returns to Spring Valley this weekend, attendees can indulge in standard potato fare like chips and soup along with more unique spud-theme cookies and treats. The event also has a farmers market, arts and crafts vendors, musical performances, the 5K Tater-Trot, games and children’s activities.
Cost: Free
More info: springvalleyoh.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
7. Dayton Funk All-stars
When: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2
Where: Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton
Details: Levitt Pavilion presents an offsite pop-up concert featuring headliner Dayton Funk All-Stars. The event also features Jimmy’s Angels, line-dancing, raffle prizes and food trucks.
Cost: Free
More info: levittdayton.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
8. Galactic Gala
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Galactic Gala: A “Star Wars” Costume Bash is a two-pronged celebration. The free event is a party to celebrate the 40th birthday of Nightbeast frontman Nick Testa and is also a fundraiser for East End Community Center Camp Mariposa.
Cost: Free but donations accepted
More info: 937-410-0450 or thebrightsidedayton.com
9. Boro Fest
When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
Where: North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro
Details: Attendees can expect live music, food truck and a variety of family-friendly activities.
Cost: Free
More info: www.cityofspringboro.com
Credit: ERIN PENCE
Credit: ERIN PENCE
10. “The Mousetrap”
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2
Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: Set in an English country home, one of Agatha Christie’s greatest murder mysteries unfolds.
Cost: $15-$25
More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
About the Author