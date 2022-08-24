10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: “Netsuke and the Art of Little Wonders” is the latest Focus Exhibition at DAI. The show features carved personal accessories from Japan’s Edo period (1615-1868) known as netsuke. What could have been simple utilitarian items were often transformed into subtle, humorous fashion statements.

Cost: Free for members, nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17.

More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org

Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Chris Botti, performing at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, Aug. 26, will begin recording the long-awaited follow-up to "Impressions" (2012) in September.

2) Chris Botti

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Chris Botti has worked as a sideman with Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell and Sting but the Grammy-winning trumpeter is better known as a solo artist. In September, he’ll begin recording the long-awaited follow-up to “Impressions” (2012). It will be his first album for Blue Note Records.

Cost: $20 Tix pack, $30 lawn & terrace, $55 side orchestra, $60 plaza and center orchestra in advance, ticket prices increase $5 day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Dayton Contemporary Dayton Company opens its 54th season with "Dancing in the Streets" Aug. 28 at Levitt Pavilion.

3) Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: DCDC launches its 54th season with “Dancing in the Streets,” a high-energy, outdoor performance featuring musical guests, food trucks, a hand-selected opening act, and a special encore performance. The troupe plans to perform the following repertory: Stafford C. Berry, Jr.’s “Wawa Aba,” Trezon Dancy’s “Night Dream” and Debbie Blunden-Diggs’ “Traffic.” Pre show begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Deron Bell Band. This production was originally scheduled last weekend but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Cost: Free

More info: www.dcdc.org

Nasty Bingo, FinTan (pictured) and Devil's Backbone are among the musical acts performing at Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival, which also features arts & crafts, food vendors, a kids' activity area and a Friday cruise-in.

4) Clifton Gorge Fest

When: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27

Where: Near the Old Clifton Union School at North and Clay Streets, Clifton

Details: Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival features arts and crafts, food vendors, live music, kids’ activity area, a Friday cruise-in and more. Musical acts include Nasty Bingo, FinTan and Devil’s Backbone.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-342-2175 or www.villageofclifton.com

The Brothers Osborne, which won its first Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song, "Younger Me," in APril, performs at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Friday, Aug. 26.

5) Brothers Osborne

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: It has been a decade since brothers T.J. and John Osborne signed with EMI Records Nashville. The Brothers Osborne put a unique spin on contemporary country music but have managed to release a string of chart singles like “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault.” In April, the group won its first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song “Younger Me.”

Cost: $23.50-$60

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

The 29th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival is at a new location in Washington Twp. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26 through 28, but it still has traditional Lebanese food, baklava, beer, music, Middle Eastern dance and children's rides. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

6) Lebanese Festival

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 through 28

Where: 50 Nutt Road, Washington Twp.

Details: The 29th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival is at a new location this year but the fun remains the same. The event once again features traditional Lebanese food, baklava, beer, music, Middle Eastern dance and children’s rides.

Cost: Free

More info: thelebanesefestival.com

Dinosaur Adventure is bringing realistic, life-sized dinosaurs to the Dayton Convention Center this weekend (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

7) Dinosaur Adventure

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

Details: Dinosaur Adventure has been described as a “one-of-a-kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars.”

Cost: Tickets are limited. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased at https://clickntix.com/e/dinosaur-adventure-dayton online for $25 with optional add-on packages. Organizers say additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.

More info: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/

Honey and Blue, a soul-pop group from Columbus featuring Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber, performs at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 27.

8) Honey and Blue

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Honey and Blue, a soul-pop group from Columbus featuring Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber. The duo recently released a deluxe edition of “Bloom,” Honey and Blue’s 2020 album. Local opener Gabe Maas & the Bruins is also on the bill.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

9) ARTFest on Main

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Downtown Springboro

Details: Springboro Arts Council presents fine art from 100 artists as well as music, entertainment and food/beer/wine vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: www.artfestonmain.com

Enmy (pictured), K. Carter, Heather Redman & the Reputation and Seth Canan & the Carriers are among the acts performing at Sound Valley Summer Music Festival at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 27.

10) Sound Valley Summer Music Festival

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Acts include Enmy, K. Carter, Heather Redman & the Reputation, and Seth Canan & the Carriers. A portion of the proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton.

Cost: $20 single ticket, $35 couples ticket, $75 group of four in advance, $25 single ticket, $50 couples ticket, $100 group of four day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.