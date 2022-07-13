10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: FutureFest, the annual festival of new dramatic works for the stage, returns in-person to Dayton Playhouse. This year’s selected plays: Angela J. Davis’ “Griswold”; “The Docent” by Donna Kaz; Daniel Damiano’s “The Wild Boar”; “Lakshmi Counts Her Arms and Legs” by Holly Hepp-Galván; Kate Katcher’s “The Little Sisters of Littleton”; and “Every Livin’ Soul” by William Cameron.

Cost: $20 per show or $100 for all six plays

More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org

2. “The Addams Family”

Combined Shape Caption Brookville Community Theatre presents Andrew Lippa, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice's musical comedy "The Addams Family" through July 17. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Brookville Community Theatre presents Andrew Lippa, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice's musical comedy "The Addams Family" through July 17. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Rd., Brookville

Details: James Nelson directs a charming production of composer Andrew Lippa and librettists Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice’s 2010 Tony-nominated musical comedy. Choreographed by Lexi Wilson and humorously led by Adonis Lemke (Gomez Addams) and Megan Renney (Morticia Addams), the production features striking, vocally impressive work from Lily Walton as smitten Wednesday Addams, whose relationship with Ohioan Lucas Beineke (an endearing Kendal Garrett) brings chaos to her household. Notable portrayals extend to Mark Van Luvender as Fester Addams, Soraya Peront as Alice Beineke, Debbi Robbins as Grandma Addams, and a mature-beyond-his-years Tanner Henry as Malcolm Beineke.

Cost: $17

More info: https://www.facebook.com/brookvillecommtheatre

3. Darci Lynne

Combined Shape Caption Darci Lynne, the young ventriloquist that won “America’s Got Talent” in 2017 at the age of 12 brings her tour, Darci Lynne & Friends: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, July 19. © Todd Rosenberg 2021 Credit: © Todd Rosenberg Photography Credit: © Todd Rosenberg Photography Combined Shape Caption Darci Lynne, the young ventriloquist that won “America’s Got Talent” in 2017 at the age of 12 brings her tour, Darci Lynne & Friends: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, July 19. © Todd Rosenberg 2021 Credit: © Todd Rosenberg Photography Credit: © Todd Rosenberg Photography

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: The young ventriloquist was 12 years old when she broke through to the mainstream during her season winning run on “America’s Got Talent” in 2017. She is currently on her tour, Darci Lynne & Friends: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not).

Cost: $25 lawn & terrace, $45 side orchestra, $50 center orchestra and $55 plaza in advance, $30 lawn & terrace, $50 side orchestra, $55 center orchestra and $60 plaza day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

4. The Cult and Air Supply

Combined Shape Caption Australian hitmakers Air Supply, Graham Russell (left) and Russell Hitchcock, perform at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, July 16. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Australian hitmakers Air Supply, Graham Russell (left) and Russell Hitchcock, perform at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, July 16. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: British rockers the Cult and special guests Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus begin another busy stretch of concerts at Rose Music Center on Friday evening. Air Supply, known for romantic soft rock songs such as “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love” and “Every Woman in the World,” will perform Saturday evening.

Cost: $23.50, $37, $47, $57, $67

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

5. Buckeye Summer Fest

Combined Shape Caption American Motor Drome Company’s Wall of Death Thrillshow, food trucks and live music are among the attractions at Buckeye Summer Fest at Buckeye Harley-Davidson in Dayton Friday through Sunday, July 15 through 17. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption American Motor Drome Company’s Wall of Death Thrillshow, food trucks and live music are among the attractions at Buckeye Summer Fest at Buckeye Harley-Davidson in Dayton Friday through Sunday, July 15 through 17. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 15 through 17

Where: Buckeye Harley-Davidson, 7220 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

Details: Buckeye Summer Fest features food trucks, live music on Friday and Saturday and the American Motor Drome Company’s Wall of Death Thrillshow. Whiskey Would performs at 5 p.m. Friday, with Saturday performances by Truk at 4 p.m. and Cherry Lee & the Hot Rod Hounds at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-898-8084 or buckeyehd.com

6. Justin Moore

Combined Shape Caption Justin Moore, who has released 10 number one country singles, headlines the K99.1-FM Birthday Bash at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, July 15. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Justin Moore, who has released 10 number one country singles, headlines the K99.1-FM Birthday Bash at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, July 15. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Justin Moore, who has released 10 No. 1 singles, is currently supporting the single, “With a Woman You Love.” The K99.1-FM Birthday Bash features a headlining set from the country music artist and special guests Dillon Carmichael and Jake Worthington.

Cost: $35 lawn & terrace, $55 orchestra and $60 plaza in advance. $40 lawn & terrace, $60 orchestra and $65 plaza day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

7. Dayton Birria Fest

Combined Shape Caption More Than a Apron and Kungfu BBQ co-present Dayton’s first Birria Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Friday, July 15 with Pizza Bandit, Taqueria Mixteca, Cruising Cuisine and other participating food vendors. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption More Than a Apron and Kungfu BBQ co-present Dayton’s first Birria Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Friday, July 15 with Pizza Bandit, Taqueria Mixteca, Cruising Cuisine and other participating food vendors. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: More Than a Apron and Kungfu BBQ co-present Dayton’s first Birria Fest. Other participating food vendors including Pizza Bandit, Taqueria Mixteca, Cruising Cuisine and Dip Tacos will be serving birria-inspired dishes.

Cost: Free admission

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

8. Will Hoge and Sarob

Combined Shape Caption The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton presents Americana artist Will Hoge on Friday, July 15 and Chicago-based hip-hop and neo-soul artist Sarob (pictured) on Saturday, July 16. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton presents Americana artist Will Hoge on Friday, July 15 and Chicago-based hip-hop and neo-soul artist Sarob (pictured) on Saturday, July 16. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Americana artist Will Hoge, who releases his 12th album, “Wings on My Shoes,” in August, performs at Levitt Pavilion on Friday. The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues with a night of hip-hop and neo-soul from the Chicago artist Sarob on Saturday.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

9. Bocce Classic

Combined Shape Caption The John Pirelli Italian Lodge in Dayton is the site of the 2022 Bocce Classic, which features local teams competing in the world’s oldest sport on Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Peter Wine Credit: Peter Wine Combined Shape Caption The John Pirelli Italian Lodge in Dayton is the site of the 2022 Bocce Classic, which features local teams competing in the world’s oldest sport on Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Peter Wine Credit: Peter Wine

When: 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, July 15 and 16

Where: John Pirelli Italian Lodge, 2625 County Line Road, Dayton

Details: The public is invited to come out and watch local teams compete in the world’s oldest sport in the 2022 Bocce Classic.

Cost: Free for spectators

More info: 937-258-3600 or www.bocceclassic.com

Combined Shape Caption Centerville's Party in the Park is slated Friday, July 15 at Stubbs Park. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Centerville's Party in the Park is slated Friday, July 15 at Stubbs Park. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

10. Party in the Park

When: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 15

Where: Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Details: A family-friendly event where you can enjoy music by The Fries Band, shop with more than 30 area small businesses, merchants, and crafters, treat yourself to delicious food items from numerous food trucks, imbibe on local brews, and participate in activities and games of chance. Finish the night with a showing of the Disney movie “Encanto” beginning at 9:30 p.m. The event is rain or shine.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.centervilleohio.gov/home

