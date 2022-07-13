10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

It’s the middle of July and summer activities are plentiful. If you’re looking for different entertainment options, Dayton Playhouse is presenting six new plays and Fraze Pavilion has Darci Lynne Farmer, the winner from “America’s Got Talent.” Here’s a look at these and other notable events.
1. FutureFest
When: Friday through Sunday, July 15 through 17
Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
Details: FutureFest, the annual festival of new dramatic works for the stage, returns in-person to Dayton Playhouse. This year’s selected plays: Angela J. Davis’ “Griswold”; “The Docent” by Donna Kaz; Daniel Damiano’s “The Wild Boar”; “Lakshmi Counts Her Arms and Legs” by Holly Hepp-Galván; Kate Katcher’s “The Little Sisters of Littleton”; and “Every Livin’ Soul” by William Cameron.
Cost: $20 per show or $100 for all six plays
More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org
2. “The Addams Family”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17
Where: Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Rd., Brookville
Details: James Nelson directs a charming production of composer Andrew Lippa and librettists Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice’s 2010 Tony-nominated musical comedy. Choreographed by Lexi Wilson and humorously led by Adonis Lemke (Gomez Addams) and Megan Renney (Morticia Addams), the production features striking, vocally impressive work from Lily Walton as smitten Wednesday Addams, whose relationship with Ohioan Lucas Beineke (an endearing Kendal Garrett) brings chaos to her household. Notable portrayals extend to Mark Van Luvender as Fester Addams, Soraya Peront as Alice Beineke, Debbi Robbins as Grandma Addams, and a mature-beyond-his-years Tanner Henry as Malcolm Beineke.
Cost: $17
More info: https://www.facebook.com/brookvillecommtheatre
3. Darci Lynne
Credit: © Todd Rosenberg Photography
Credit: © Todd Rosenberg Photography
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: The young ventriloquist was 12 years old when she broke through to the mainstream during her season winning run on “America’s Got Talent” in 2017. She is currently on her tour, Darci Lynne & Friends: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not).
Cost: $25 lawn & terrace, $45 side orchestra, $50 center orchestra and $55 plaza in advance, $30 lawn & terrace, $50 side orchestra, $55 center orchestra and $60 plaza day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
4. The Cult and Air Supply
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: British rockers the Cult and special guests Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus begin another busy stretch of concerts at Rose Music Center on Friday evening. Air Supply, known for romantic soft rock songs such as “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love” and “Every Woman in the World,” will perform Saturday evening.
Cost: $23.50, $37, $47, $57, $67
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
5. Buckeye Summer Fest
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 15 through 17
Where: Buckeye Harley-Davidson, 7220 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
Details: Buckeye Summer Fest features food trucks, live music on Friday and Saturday and the American Motor Drome Company’s Wall of Death Thrillshow. Whiskey Would performs at 5 p.m. Friday, with Saturday performances by Truk at 4 p.m. and Cherry Lee & the Hot Rod Hounds at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-898-8084 or buckeyehd.com
6. Justin Moore
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Justin Moore, who has released 10 No. 1 singles, is currently supporting the single, “With a Woman You Love.” The K99.1-FM Birthday Bash features a headlining set from the country music artist and special guests Dillon Carmichael and Jake Worthington.
Cost: $35 lawn & terrace, $55 orchestra and $60 plaza in advance. $40 lawn & terrace, $60 orchestra and $65 plaza day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
7. Dayton Birria Fest
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: More Than a Apron and Kungfu BBQ co-present Dayton’s first Birria Fest. Other participating food vendors including Pizza Bandit, Taqueria Mixteca, Cruising Cuisine and Dip Tacos will be serving birria-inspired dishes.
Cost: Free admission
More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com
8. Will Hoge and Sarob
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Americana artist Will Hoge, who releases his 12th album, “Wings on My Shoes,” in August, performs at Levitt Pavilion on Friday. The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues with a night of hip-hop and neo-soul from the Chicago artist Sarob on Saturday.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
9. Bocce Classic
Credit: Peter Wine
Credit: Peter Wine
When: 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, July 15 and 16
Where: John Pirelli Italian Lodge, 2625 County Line Road, Dayton
Details: The public is invited to come out and watch local teams compete in the world’s oldest sport in the 2022 Bocce Classic.
Cost: Free for spectators
More info: 937-258-3600 or www.bocceclassic.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
10. Party in the Park
When: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 15
Where: Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville
Details: A family-friendly event where you can enjoy music by The Fries Band, shop with more than 30 area small businesses, merchants, and crafters, treat yourself to delicious food items from numerous food trucks, imbibe on local brews, and participate in activities and games of chance. Finish the night with a showing of the Disney movie “Encanto” beginning at 9:30 p.m. The event is rain or shine.
Cost: Free
More info: https://www.centervilleohio.gov/home
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. also contributed to this report.
About the Author