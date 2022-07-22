10 fun places to make the most of your summer

The heat is on this summer, but the activities are numerous across the Miami Valley. Dayton and its surrounding areas have so much to offer from camping, kayaking and horseback riding to miniature golf, giant trolls and goat yoga.
Here are 10 fun options to enjoy as summer sizzles.
1. “The Troll That Hatched an Egg” at Aullwood Audubon
WHEN: Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: 1000 Aullwood Rd., Dayton
COST: General admission is free for children 3 and under, $8 for children 4 to 12, $12 for adults 13 to 64, and $10 for seniors age 65 and over and active duty military members.
DETAILS: “The Troll That Hatched an Egg” opened in November of 2021 and is a favorite destination for families. The giant Trolls are a symbol of conservation and how materials can be recycled into something beautiful.
Created by Thomas Dambo, the exhibit is made from scraps and garbage. Laurie Cothran, development and marketing manager at Aullwood Audubon, said the installation also has a message.
“The message of the Trolls is to protect the birds and find out what they need to survive and thrive,” Cothran said. “The Troll exhibition opens new doors for Aullwood to new audiences and helps non-traditional audiences learn about conservation and conservation science.”
MORE INFO: Visit aullwood.audubon.org.
2. RiverScape River Run
Credit: HANDOUT
Credit: HANDOUT
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily year-round
WHERE: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
COST: Free, but you can rent kayaks or paddleboards
DETAILS: Grab your life jacket, kayak or standup paddleboard and enjoy the Great Miami River at RiverScape River Run downtown. The River Run opens the downtown river to a seven-mile paddle from Eastwood MetroPark on the Mad River, through downtown to the Carillon Historical Park and University of Dayton area. Also, throughout the summer at Riverscape MetroPark you can enjoy landscaped gardens and reflecting pools, a music concert, and other recreation programs. The Great Miami River is also a haven for Surf Dayton.
MORE INFO: Visit metroparks.org.
3. Young’s Jersey Dairy
WHEN: Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
COST: Varies depending on selected activity
DETAILS: Enjoy food, fun and the farm at Young’s Jersey Dairy, a popular destination for families that has been serving the greater Miami Valley community since 1968. You can grab some tasty homemade ice cream, visit the animals including goats, enjoy batting cages as well as two miniature golf courses, and take a barrel ride around the farm. In addition, a large, 22,000-square-foot facility was recently built offering more indoor and outdoor seating.
“There aren’t a lot of places you can see a fully working farm, watch the ice cream and cheese you’re about to enjoy being made while you wait, and also play mini golf,” said John Young, Young’s chief marketing manager.
Mark your calendars: Cowvin’s Corny Maze Playland opens for weekends beginning Aug. 6, then daily beginning Sept. 17 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.). The Playland continues through Oct. 30. Tickets are $8.50 for persons age 5 and older. Age 4 and under are free. Children age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
MORE INFO: Visit youngsdairy.com. An extended events “cowlendar” is available on the website.
4. Carriage Hill MetroPark
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Oct. 31
WHERE: 7800 E. Shull Rd., Huber Heights
COST: Free
DETAILS: Go back in time and explore what farm life used to be like in the 1880s at this historical farm complete with period farm animals. More than 50 years of natural succession have created appealing areas of forests, thickets, meadows and prairies. Hiking and horseback riding are also offered at the farm, supplying moments of relaxing beauty.
MORE INFO: Visit metroparks.org.
5. Adventure Reef Water Park
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
WHEN: Mondays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. for residents and passholders through Labor Day.
WHERE: 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering
COST: $1-$10 depending on residence
DETAILS: Adventure Reef Water Park, a 3-acre outdoor aquatic facility built in 1990 and renovated in 2011, offers water slides, a splash pad, plenty of deck seating and chairs for guests, and a baby/toddler pool.
MORE INFO: Visit playkettering.org.
6. Ohio Caverns
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 30
WHERE: 2210 East State Route 245, West Liberty
COST: $10 to $30 depending on age
DETAILS: Explore the largest known cave system in Ohio. The Historic Tour begins at the site of discovery and includes the area originally explored from 1897 to 1925. The Natural Wonder Tour includes a 1-mile walk through parts discovered after 1925, particularly the Crystal King, the largest stalactite in Ohio. The best part? It’s 54 degrees year-round, so summer is the perfect time to go.
MORE INFO: Visit the ohiocaverns.com.
7. Goat yoga
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
WHERE: Secret Eden, 1075 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
DETAILS: Goat yoga has exploded in popularity and Secret Eden on Siebenthaler Avenue is among the area’s most notable offerings. Farmer David Smith, who works at Secret Eden, said patrons love the farm and goats because it invites an atmosphere of peacefulness.
“People want to escape the rat race and not have to travel far,” Smith said. “It’s also a bucket list item. It’s unique and different, and they can talk about it. You can get a pic with a goat on your back. There’s a lot of magic on the property.”
Secret Eden also offers special catered goat yoga events such as goat yoga followed by brunch and mimosas. Private goat yoga sessions and receptions for groups of 25 to 50 people, such as bachelorette parties, corporate groups and clubs, are also available.
COST: $30 per person
MORE INFO: Visit secreteden.net.
FYI: Goat Country LLC: various days and locations around the Miami Valley including The Greene and Bock Family Brewing. Visit www.goatcountryllc.com.
8. Caesar Creek Vineyards
Credit: Micah Riffle
Credit: Micah Riffle
WHEN: Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: 962 Long Rd, Xenia
COST: Free, but you will have to buy the wine
DETAILS: Caesar Creek Vineyards is a great place to take a date and try different wines and cheeses. There are weekly open mics and music on Fridays and Saturdays.
MORE INFO: Visit caesarcreekvineyards.com.
9. Disc golf
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
WHEN: Various times
DETAILS: If you think regular golf is boring, then trying disc golf at area parks might be for you. There are 52 courses within a 25-mile radius of Dayton, but we’ve included some of the best, highest-rated courses.
Echo Valley: Located within Patricia Allyn Park, 7266 OH-48, Waynesville
Englewood MetroPark: 980 Pattys Rd., Englewood
Belmont Park: 957 Lynhurst Ave., Dayton
Wright State University: 1500 Springwood Lane, Fairborn
MORE INFO: The Dayton Disc Golf website has an extensive list of courses at daytondiscgolf.org.
10. Magic Castle
WHEN: Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: 4990 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
COST: Free to $9 depending on the day
DETAILS: You can find more than 75 action-oriented and skilled games at the Magic Castle, providing fun for over 25 years. Enjoy an arcade, indoor jungle gym, a climbing wall, and putt-putt outdoors on their redesigned and upgraded course.
MORE INFO: Visit themagic-castle.com.
About the Author