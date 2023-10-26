10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

A lively Oregon District Halloween tradition, an energetic regional collegiate premiere musical, a horror classic, and ballet with a bite are among events to keep on your radar this weekend.

1. Hauntfest

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: The Oregon District in downtown Dayton

Details: Hauntfest is the region’s largest, outdoor Halloween party. The 37th annual festivities will feature DJ’s, food trucks, beer trucks, street performers and a costume contest. This year’s theme is Sci-Fi. Anyone wearing sci-fi themed costumes will have a chance to win cash prizes and Oregon District swag.

Cost: $15 at the gate

More info: Facebook

Credit: DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE Credit: DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE

2. ‘Dracula: Bloodlines’

When: Oct. 27-29: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Ballet transports audiences to 15th century Transylvania and tells the story of how the noble Prince Vlad became the infamous vampire Dracula.

Cost: $23.50-$88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Blessid Union of Souls

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, Doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: It’s been nearly 30 years since Cincinnati-based Blessid Union of Souls came out swinging with its now platinum selling debut, “Home,” which featured the Top 10 single, “I Believe.” The group, which released the new songs, “The Way Home” and “Long Walk to Love,’ in August, will offer an intimate show with local opener Alexis Gomez. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $47

More info: 937-829-4874 or www.hiddengemdayton.com

Credit: BECKIE CATES Credit: BECKIE CATES

4. ‘Kelly The Destroyer vs The Springfield Cobras’

When: Through Oct. 29; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Herbst Theatre of Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Jamie Cordes breezily directs a vocally strong production of Katie Kring and Rob Hartmann’s funny, relevant and tuneful musical, a sitcom-esque hybrid of “Be More Chill,” “Heathers” and “Mean Girls,” which includes such songs as “Fall in Line,” “Tough Love,” “Turn the Page” and “I Thought You Were My Otter.” Atlas Kessinger shines as a defiant high school outcast vowing to the fight mind games of authority figures and her fellow classmates who will stop at nothing to improve test scores.

Cost: $5-$15

More info: Call 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu

Credit: Image Ten Credit: Image Ten

5. ‘Night of the Living Dead’

When: 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre celebrates spooky season with two screenings of this 1968 classic. Original co-screenwriter John Russo, who wrote the legendary film with director George A. Romero and also appeared as a zombie, will be on hand to participate in a Q&A following the screenings moderated by filmmaker and Plaza Theatre manager Johnny Catalano.

Cost: $10

More info: myplazatheatre.com

Explore The Neon to debut expanded patio in 2024

6. Wag O Ween

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering

Details: This event will have trick-or-treating for doggies on the Walk and Wag course, photo booth ops, adoptable pet introductions and a pet costume contest. Event is held outdoors at the Kettering Recreation Complex (near the Adventure Reef Waterpark Roundabout), weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, event will be held indoors.

Cost: Free

More info: www.playkettering.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Cheezcake

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Level Up Productions presents An Evening with Cheezcake: the 3rd annual Yelloween. The local jam band project, which has formed sporadically for about 20 years, features Chris Houser (guitar, vocals), longtime frontman for the Werks, Chuckie Love (bass) of Subterranean and T-Bone the Metronome (drums) from Buddy Danko. Local band Visitor_official will also perform. Music begins around 9 p.m. This is a costume party, and the best-dressed attendees have a chance to win cash prizes during the 10:30 p.m. contest. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

8. Dayton Fall Harvest Festival

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton

Details: Enjoy games, Halloween treats and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonohio.gov

9. Hometown Halloween

When: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Downtown Troy

Details: Festivities will begin with a costume contest and costume parade hosted by the Troy Noon Optimists in the parking lot of the Hobart Government building. Beginning at 10 a.m., participants will be able to trick or treat with downtown merchants.

Cost: Free

More info: www.troymainstreet.com

10. Before I Die Festival

When: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27

Where: Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton

Details: At this event, there will be food and dessert trucks, wine, beer and coffee. At 7 and 8 p.m. patrons can embark on The History, Mystery, Mayhem and Murder walking tour.

Cost: $20 with advanced registration. $30 at the gate. Tickets include the tour, a meal and drink tickets.

More info: 937-228-3221 or www.woodlandcemetery.org