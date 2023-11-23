10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

A Dayton tradition celebrating its 51st year leads top events to keep on your radar this holiday weekend.

1. Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade

When: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24

Where: At and around Courthouse Square near Third and Main streets in downtown Dayton

Details: Dayton’s traditional tree lighting will be followed by the Children’s Parade. Watch decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams and bands.

Cost: Free

More info: www.downtowndayton.org

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

2. McPherson Town Holiday Home Tour

When: Nov. 24-25; 4-8 p.m. Friday and 3-7 p.m. Saturday

Where: North of downtown Dayton across the Great Miami River

Details: Nine historic homes are featured on this guided walking tour including a newly-renovated condominium in the converted Hawthorne School building built in 1886. Tours are scheduled every 12 minutes and will accommodate 15-20 people. Guests will also make a stop in a dessert house for refreshments. McPherson Town, known as “Dayton’s most neighborly neighborhood,” was one of the Gem City’s first suburbs platted by Samuel McPherson in 1845.

Cost: $20

More info: www.mcphersontown.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Shadyside

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

Where: Yellow Cab, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Local hardcore band Shadyside had several releases while it was active from 1999 to 2005. There was “Thefairbornohioband” (2000) and “Later In the Past” in (2004). Frontman Michael Malarkey has since become a successful actor, starring on the hit CW series “The Vampire Diaries” from 2013 to 2017 and “Project Blue Book” in 2019 and 2020. He and had a dramatic three-episode arc this season on “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Shadyside, which reunited for a show in 2014, has reconvened once again to celebrate the release of a new EP, “Higher Plans,” at Yellow Cab Tavern. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

4. Holiday Craft and Gift Show

When: Nov. 24-25; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: Shop over 110 craft booths.

Cost: $5. Free for children 12 and younger

More info: www.ohiochristmasshows.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Point of Grace: Gloria Christmas Tour

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Details: Point of Grace’s soaring melodies and rich harmonies have helped define the sound of Contemporary Christian music for nearly three decades.

Cost: $25-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Planetarium rock

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton

Details: Cincinnati-based improvisational psychedelic rock bands CC3 and Dead Centric will perform live in the museum’s Caryl D. Philips Space Theater. The groups will perform to the planetarium’s laser light show. CC3, also known as the Chris Comer Trio,” released the album, “Live at the Dayton Planetarium,” earlier this year. The Boonshoft will have a cash bar and concession stand. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20 admission, $15 for museum members

More info: boonshoft.org

7. MetroParks Ice Rink Opening Weekend

When: Nov. 24-26; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: RiverScape Metro Park, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: Enjoy skating to holiday hits with friends and family. Hot cocoa will be available for purchase at the Cafe and a Comfort Tent will keep people warm.

Cost: $7 admission and $3 skate rental.

More info: 937-275-7275 or www.metroparks.org

8. Dayton Turkey Trot

When: 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26

Where: Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton

Details: This event will include Bill’s Donuts waiting for runners at the finish line.

Cost: $0-$94.99

More info: 224-757-5425 or www.ohioruns.com/daytonturkeytrot.com/

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

9. A Carillon Christmas

When: Through Dec. 30; 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton

Details: Carillon Historical Park transforms into a winter wonderland with fun holiday cheer including the beautiful Carillon Tree of Light.

Cost: $10-$14

More info: www.daytonhistory.org

10. ‘Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris’

When: Through Jan. 14; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: Known internationally as a leading Post-Impressionist, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec made art that explores the cabarets, racetracks, music halls, circuses, cafés and brothels of Paris during the late 19th century.

Cost: $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17); and free for children (ages 6 & younger).

More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org