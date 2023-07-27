10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

One of the most popular summer festivals in the Dayton area is among notable events including a sci fi expo, food festival and nostalgic R&B.

1. Dayton Celtic Festival

When: July 28-30; 6-11 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave

Details: The Dayton Celtic Festival returns for a celebration of Irish food, beer, music, culture and live entertainment.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytoncelticfestival.com

2. Summer Restaurant Week

When: Through July 30

Where: Various restaurants across Dayton

Details: The Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Summer Restaurant Week offers a chance for a wide variety of restaurants to showcase their menus. You’ll find three-course meals for $20.23, $25.23, or $30.23 at many of the Dayton area’s finest restaurants.

Cost: Varies

More info: www.dineoutdayton.com

3. The Temptations and The Four Tops

When: Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: It’s been 63 years since the Temptations formed in Detroit. The group went on to fame recording for Motown Records, with 37 Top 40 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and four No. 1 hits. The Four Tops were active for a decade and recorded for Columbia, Chess and other labels before signing with Motown in 1963. The group from Detroit went on to have 24 Top 40 singles and two No. 1 hits. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $33.50-$73.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

4. ‘The Sower’

When: July 28-29; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center on the campus of Central State University, 1400 Brush Row Rd., Wilberforce

Details: Alternate Theatrical Productions presents this world premiere musical by Nathan Price about a group of orphans who become the unlikely inheritors of a multibillion-dollar fortune.

Cost: $8-$18

More info: https://www.atproductions.org/2023-the-sower

5. Queens Blvd.

When: Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents Queens Blvd. in its $5 Concert Series. The cover band from St. Louis takes audiences on a musical trip through the decades, touching on acts like Led Zeppelin, Foreigner, Def Leppard and Blink-182 along the way. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

6. Annie Oakley Days Festival

When: July 28-30; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Details: This festival will feature live entertainment, a parade, historical bus tours, shooting contests and a car show. Additionally, on Saturday and Sunday from noon-3 p.m., Annie Oakley enthusiasts can hold Annie’s 1910 J. Stevens .22 caliber deluxe target rifle with a Scheutzen butt inside Garst Museum with knowledgeable individuals available to assist. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 18. Admission to the museum will be charged only if guests want to tour the facility beyond the Pioneer Wing.

Cost: Free

More info: www.annieoakleyfestival.org

7. The Taste

When: Sunday, July 30 from 3-6 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Blvd., Kettering

Details: Enjoy samples of food from a variety of local restaurants.

Cost: $25 in advance; $30 the day of the event; $10 for children 5 and older

More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com

8. Mother Stewart’s Brewing Anniversary

When: July 28-29; 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Details: The family-owned brewery celebrates its seventh anniversary with two days of beer, music and food. Harold Hensley & Friends and Great Norther String Band perform Friday, with Smilo & the Ghost and the Probables on Saturday. Music begins at 6 p.m. each night. There will be several food trucks each day and specials on select Mother Stewart’s beers. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-717-0618 or motherstewartsbrewing.com

9. Sci Fi Expo

When: July 28-30; 6 p.m. Autographs/Photos/Booths and 7 p.m. Concert Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Friday: Stubbs Park Amphitheater, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville; Saturday and Sunday: Eichelberger Pavilion Ballroom at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Marta Kristen (Judy Robinson from “Lost in Space”) will sign autographs Friday prior to the Centerville Pops performance of selections from various sci-fi films including “Star Wars” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Kristen will also attend the Saturday and Sunday festivities at Carillon Historical Park which will include memorabilia, historical props and collectibles from “Star Trek,” “Ghostbusters” and more.

Cost: Friday’s event is free; Saturday and Sunday admission ranges from $10-$14

More info: www.daytonhistory.org

10. The Wall That Heals

When: Through July 30

Where: Yankee Park, 7500 Yankee Street, Centerville

Details: This traveling exhibit, hosted by Washington-Centerville Public Library, showcases a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-610-4429 or wclibrary.info/thewallthatheals