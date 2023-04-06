10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: Free

2. ‘On the Town’

When: Through April 8. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Fairborn.

Details: Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green’s classic 1944 musical about three sailors on 24-hour shore leave in World War II-era New York City features such tunes as “Come Up to My Place,” “Lonely Town,” “I Can Cook Too” and “Some Other Time.” Choreographer Josh Walden’s stunning ballets are a signature component of this stellar production.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season

3. GloRilla

When: Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Grammy-nominated rapper from Memphis, known for her hit “F.N.S. (Let’s Go),” is one of the hottest young artists in the game today. She is XXL’s 2023 Female Rapper of the Year and Best New Artist. GloRilla performs with support from Gio Franklin, Joe Eid and WSDT. This show is hosted by Jigi Deniro and DJ Big Al. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Tickets start at $50

More info: 937-367-9752 or universe.com

4. Young’s Jersey Dairy Easter Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, April 9

Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

Details: Young’s Jersey Dairy will hard boil and dye more than 10,000 eggs for its hunt, which celebrates its 40th anniversary Sunday. The hunt begins promptly at 2 p.m. for children ages 4 and under, 2:20 p.m. for ages 5 to 7, and finally at 2:40 p.m. for ages 8 to 10.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-325-0629 or https://youngsdairy.com/easter-egg-hunt/

5. Great Pages Circus

When: April 7-9; Friday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: Highlights of the Great Pages Circus will include aerial, juggling and clown acts in addition to Earhart’s Globe of Death making an appearance with adrenaline-rushing motorcycle mayhem.

Cost: One adult and two children tickets for $20. Additional children are $2.

More info: www.pagescircus.com

6. Life In Idle

When: Saturday, April 8 at 9 p.m.

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Life In Idle surprised many of its social media followers with the April Fool’s joke about a big tour opening for Godsmack and Staind. That’s not happening, but the Dayton-based post-emo band announced it has a new video and album coming very soon. In the meantime, Life In Idle will share the stage at Blind Bob’s with Sheller and New Moons. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10

More info: 937-938-6405 or www.blindbobs.com

7. Breakfast with the Bunny

When: Saturday, April 8 from 9-11 a.m.

Where: Scene75, 6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia

Details: A buffet-style breakfast will be served. After breakfast, stay and play games and bounce on inflatables.

Cost: $12 for a single adult breakfast ticket and $7 for a single child breakfast ticket. $29 for single child breakfast ticket and $30 of game play.

More info: www.scene75.com

8. ‘Visions’ art exhibition

When: Friday, April 7 through Tuesday, April 25

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

Details: University of Dayton art history major Sarah Behnke curates a student art exhibition hosted at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery. Featuring art from other UD students, the exhibit explores “how this generation of students envisions the future based on their current experiences.” An opening reception will be held Friday, April 7 from 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: shop.eadgallery.com

9. Damon Williams

When: Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Ste 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Damon’s numerous television appearances include BET’s Comicview annually since ‘94 including his own one hour special. He’s also been featured on BET LIVE and most recently hosted several episodes of the legendary Showtime at the Apollo formerly hosted by TV star Steve Harvey.

Cost: $20

More info: dayton.funnybone.com

10. Easter Sunrise Service

When: Sunday, April 9 at 6:30 a.m.

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Carillion Historical Park’s Easter Sunrise Service has been a faith-based Dayton tradition since 1942. The early morning gathering at Deeds Carillon drew an estimated crowd of 10,000 on April 5, 1942. Carillon Historical Park founders Edward A. and Edith Walton Deeds were among the crowd. The 82nd annual Easter Sunrise Service is presented in partnership with Greater Dayton Christian Connections. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonhistory.org