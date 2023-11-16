10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

A family-friendly musical based on a Dr. Seuss classic, the athletic beauty of Cirque du Soleil, an outstanding collegiate achievement, and a variety of concerts are among noteworthy options this weekend.

1. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’

When: Through Nov. 19; 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live’s Broadway Series continues with this musical featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated series.

Cost: $29-$119

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

2. Ringing in the Holidays

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: This longstanding tradition at Carillon Historical Park features gourmet hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails. The event includes live entertainment, silent auction and raffle.

Cost: $85 for members; $95 for non-members.

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org.

3. ‘Cabaret’

When: Through Nov. 19; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Wright State’s perfectly marvelous, professional caliber production of John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s eerily relevant and timely tale of peril in 1929-1930 Berlin packs a punch that will leave you breathless. In addition to excellent, introspective direction by Greg Hellems, the show is heightened by Ashley Pabst’s fantastic choreography balancing fun originality with stellar Bob Fosse tributes. Hellems’ vocally sublime cast is led by the dynamic Anderson Rothwell as the seedy Emcee and the extraordinary Kendra Lodewyk as defiant nightclub star Sally Bowles.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu. Patrons are reminded the show contains imagery adult situations that may not be suitable for all audiences.

4. Dayton Music Club

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19

Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Details: “Parade of American Music” is the theme of the next concert from Dayton Music Club. This program features original compositions like “Suite Latinesque” by Jim McCutcheon (guitar). Moira Levant (violin) will be joined by Trey Stone (piano) for her new piece, “A Minor Fantasie for Violin and Piano.” Jeanine Yeager’s “Powerful Impressions” will be performed by Gretchen Germann (flute) and Sonya Szabo-Reynolds (piano). (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org

5. ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

When: Through Nov. 19; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Springboro Community Theatre, 15 Wright Station Way, Springboro

Details: Kim Warrick directs a lovely, sophisticated and vocally strong production of this Tony Award-winning musical centered on Monty Navarro (charming Alex DeVore), eighth in line for an earldom in the D’Ysquith family, who sets out on a path of comical treachery. Ty Smith is also delightful portraying all the members of the D’Ysquith family with tremendous glee. Katelyn Quinn’s seductive Sibella Hallward, Ella McCormick as sweet Phoebe D’Ysquith, and Jeannine Elizabeth Parson as humorous Marietta Shingle are equally firm in principal roles.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org

6. Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’

When: Through Nov. 19; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: The athleticism, humor, poignancy and spectacle of Cirque du Soleil returns to Dayton. Previously seen in outstanding fashion at the Nutter Center in 2019, “Corteo,” which means cortege in Italian, is set in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. The production centers on a clown who imagines his own funeral taking place within a festive carnival atmosphere.

Cost: $25-$140

Tickets/more info: Visit ticketmaster.com

7. Sorg Opera House

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: Friday it’s A Motown Christmas, a show featuring former singers from the Temptations, the Miracles and the Contours backed by a six-piece band. Ron Foss brings his Michigan-based tribute act Captain Fantastic Detroit: The Music of Sir Elton John back to Sorg Opera House on Saturday. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $49 to $59 Friday, $25 to $30 Saturday

More info: 937-422-0798 or www.sorgoperahouse.org

8. After Dark: Steampunk Soiree

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: Journey into a world where the past meets the future, where Victorian elegance fuses with steam-driven innovation, and where curiosity knows no bounds. You can also savor hot hors d’oeuvres and crafted cocktails while doing trivia.

Cost: $40

More info: 937-255-3286 or www.nationalmuseum.af.mil

9. The Indulge Holiday Event

When: 12- 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: Shop with over 100 entrepreneurs and food trucks, a financial workshop, yoga, health screenings, fashion show, free concert, silent auction and chair massages.

Cost: Free

More info: www.theindulgeevent.org

Explore 2nd Street Market to celebrate holidays with slate of new events

10. The Menus

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 508 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

Details: The flamboyant cover band, which formed in Cincinnati in 1983, remains one of the region’s top draws. Energetic lead vocalist Tim Goldraider has led the charge for the group’s more than 5,000 gigs. The Menus continues its 40th anniversary year with a return to town for an intimate but high energy show at Hidden Gem. Doors open at 5 p.m. for presale ticketholders and 5:30 for patrons paying at the door. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15

More info: www.hiddengemdayton.com