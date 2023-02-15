10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $25-$79

More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

2. Black History Month art exhibition

When: Through Feb. 25; hours of operation are by appointment

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

Details: The artwork has a focus on the distinguished military service of Black Americans, cultural figures and other Black history from the 20th century to present. Featured artists include Clifford Darrett, Gregory DeGroat, Clarise Moore, Gregory Changa Freeman and Nathan Conner. There will be a public reception and artist talk with light refreshments on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: www.eadgallery.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

3. Catalano Film Festival

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 4-10 p.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: The inaugural Catalano Film Festival, a celebration of regional cinema and independent film, will showcase eight short films from seven filmmakers.

Cost: $10

More info: Eventbrite

4. ‘Jackie Robinson Steals Home’

When: Friday, Feb. 17 at noon and 7 p.m.

Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: Peter Manos’ play chronicles the life of the legendary Robinson, particularly his attempt to steal the hearts of fans and pave the way for people of color to play America’s favorite pastime. The presentation is slated to run 45 minutes. Under the direction of Shaun Diggs, the cast includes DeAngelo Powell as Jackie along with Bryana Bentley, Shamya Sumlin, Derek Dunn-Melvin, Josiah Callinan and Kiri Olsen. Seating will be first come, first served, at the door, beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Cost: Free

More info: www.sinclair.edu

5. Plane Talks

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: Presidential gallery aircraft and exhibits will be featured in honor of Presidents Day. In addition, volunteer subject matter experts will be stationed near the aircraft or exhibit related to their expertise throughout the day.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil

6. Miami County Home and Garden Show

When: Friday, Feb. 17 from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St. Troy

Details: Home improvement vendors and specialists will be available to discuss projects.

Cost: $5 presale and $6 at the door. Children under 12 and under are free.

More info: www.miamicountyhomeshow.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Dayton Music Club

When: Sunday, February 19 at 4 p.m.

Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hill Ave., Kettering

Details: Dayton Music Club presents its annual Celebration of Sacred Music & Church Musicians. The program features the Mad River Brass Quintet, led by Chris Braun, and the Kristen Kosey-led vocal quintet Musical Menagerie. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Eric Bolander

When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of “Can’t Get There From Here,” the latest album from Eric Bolander. The rootsy folk singer from Lexington, Ky. brings his powerful pipes to town to perform with his band. Local Americana act Age Nowhere opens the show. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Wreck League

When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: The local band, which is competing in the finals of the Battle of the Bands at The Brightside on March 11, celebrates the release of its debut album, “Break of Time.” Wreck League performs first followed by a jam session with the Finnigan-Denson Incident. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

10. Gem City R&B Kickback

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, Jon B. and Troop take the stage to perform their greatest R&B hits.

Cost: $72.50-$92.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org