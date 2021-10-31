10 noteworthy shows to see in November

Nov. 5-14, Xenia Area Community Theater

David Lindsay-Abaire’s 2007 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-nominated drama concerns Becca and Howie Corbett, whose lives are upended by a tragic accident. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at XACT, 45 E. Second St., Xenia. $12-$15. 937-372-0516 or xeniaact1.org.

The Wedding Singer

Nov. 5-14, Springboro Community Theatre

Based on the 1998 film of the same name, this musical written by composer Matthew Sklar, lyricist/librettist Chad Beguelin and librettist Tim Herlihy is a comical, tuneful throwback to the 1980s centered on rock star wannabe Robbie Hart. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org.

Airness

Through Nov. 7, Human Race Theatre Company

Human Race Theatre supplies a delightfully costumed and spirited local premiere of Chelsea Marcantel’s kooky comedy about a young guitar player’s introduction to the unique world of competitive air guitar. Performances are 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $17-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody

Nov. 9, Dayton Live at Victoria Theatre

Those special Miami friends who traveled down the road and back again as pals and confidantes are back – as puppets. From Rose’s goofy remembrances of St. Olaf to Blanche’s quest for men, this nostalgic parody of classic “Golden Girls” moments will likely please fans and newcomers alike. The play is recommended for ages 18 and up. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $25-$45. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Broadway Through the Years: A Musical Revue

Nov. 11-21, Brookville Community Theatre

This musical revue offers selections from such shows as “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Once,” “Oklahoma!,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “My Fair Lady,” “Wicked” and more. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Road, Brookville. $17. 937-833-6790 or brookvillecommunitytheatre.com.

Tchaikovsky’s Passion

Nov. 12-13, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 “Pathétique,” Shostakovich’s “Cello Concerto No. 1″ and Jennifer Jolley’s “Blue Glacier Decoy” comprises the latest DPO Masterworks Series concert. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton. $14-$68. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

The Tin Woman

Nov. 12-21, Troy Civic Theatre

Sean Grennan’s drama concerns a young woman who undergoes a life-saving heart transplant and meets the donor’s family. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Barn in the Park, Adams Street, across from Hobart Arena, in Troy. $14. 937-337-7700 or troycivictheatre.com.

Mamma Mia!

Through Nov. 14, Wright State University

Set on a tiny Greek island and featuring over 20 hits from ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” centers on Sophie, a young woman longing to know who her real father is on the eve of her wedding. While Sophie plays detective, her mother Donna, a former pop singer-turned-taverna owner, enthusiastically reunites with her former bandmates and ultimately begins to renew her friendship with the three men who might be Sophie’s father. 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Festival Playhouse of the WSU Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre.

CATS

Nov. 23-28, Dayton Live at Schuster Center

The memory lives again. Andrew Lloyd Webber and T.S. Eliot’s landmark, seven-time Tony Award-winning musical that has been seen in over 30 countries and has been performed in 15 languages arrives just in time for Thanksgiving. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton. $26-$89. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

