12 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $23.50, $33, $43, $53, $68, $73

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Combined Shape Caption Stand-up comic Jim Gaffigan brings the Fun Tour to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, July 5. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Stand-up comic Jim Gaffigan brings the Fun Tour to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, July 5. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

2. Jim Gaffigan

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Jim Gaffigan has had his own TV Land sitcom, performed numerous voiceover and commercial work and is a commentator on “CBS Sunday Morning.” Despite the growing resume, he is still best known for his clean, family-centric stand-up comedy. The Illinois native brings “The Fun Tour” to the Fraze for an evening of outdoor comedy.

Cost: $45 lawn & terrace, $65 orchestra and $70 plaza in advance, $50 lawn & terrace, $70 orchestra and $75 plaza day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Combined Shape Caption Broken English: Dayton presents an evening of music and spoken word with singers Stevin Crane and Keisha Soleil and poet Rheonna Nicole at PNC Arts Annex in Dayton on Friday, July 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Broken English: Dayton presents an evening of music and spoken word with singers Stevin Crane and Keisha Soleil and poet Rheonna Nicole at PNC Arts Annex in Dayton on Friday, July 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Broken English: Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 1

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Broken English: Dayton presents another evening of music and spoken word with singers Stevin Crane and Keisha Soleil and poet Rheonna Nicole. VIP tickets include entry into a pre-show cocktail hour in the gallery featuring the visual art of Zuri Ali and Love’yah at 7 p.m.

Cost: $25-$35

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton hosts two very different shows this weekend, with Grateful Dead tribute Terrapin Moon on Friday and masked instrumental rockers Team Void (pictured) on Saturday. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton hosts two very different shows this weekend, with Grateful Dead tribute Terrapin Moon on Friday and masked instrumental rockers Team Void (pictured) on Saturday. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Yellow Cab Tavern

When: 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The downtown venue hosts two very different shows this weekend, with Grateful Dead tribute Terrapin Moon celebrating its 15-year anniversary on Friday. On Saturday, Dayton’s masked instrumental rockers Team Void headlines a bill with the Nailers from Cincinnati and local band BRLY.

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show each night

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

Combined Shape Caption Vagabond Studio (pictured), Dayton Digital Woodworking and Dana L. Wiley Gallery are just a few of the stops open during the First Friday Art Hop in the Front Street Building in Dayton on Friday, July 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Vagabond Studio (pictured), Dayton Digital Woodworking and Dana L. Wiley Gallery are just a few of the stops open during the First Friday Art Hop in the Front Street Building in Dayton on Friday, July 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Art Hop

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1

Where: Front Street Building, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

Details: Vagabond Studio, Dayton Digital Woodworking, Dana L. Wiley Gallery, Ohio Valley Glass, the Orphanage Gallery and Brick City Artwork are among the places inside the Front Street Building displaying artwork from area creators. There will also be vendors and food trucks.

Cost: Free

More info: frontstreet.art.

Combined Shape Caption Caryl D. Philips Space Theater at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton is the site of the return of the popular laser light show for Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” on Saturday, July 2. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Caryl D. Philips Space Theater at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton is the site of the return of the popular laser light show for Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” on Saturday, July 2. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Pink Floyd Laser Show

When: Saturday, July 2

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Dewesse Pkwy., Dayton

Details: The popular laser show for Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” is presented in the Caryl D. Philips Space Theater at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. “Dark Side of the Rainbow” will be presented at 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

More info: 937-275-7431 or www.boonshoftmuseum.org

Combined Shape Caption Ron Sexton, who introduced Donnie Baker on the syndicated radio program, “The Bob & Tom Show,” in 2005, brings the character to the stage at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at the Greene in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Ron Sexton, who introduced Donnie Baker on the syndicated radio program, “The Bob & Tom Show,” in 2005, brings the character to the stage at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at the Greene in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Donnie Baker

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 1 and 2

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Ron Sexton started doing call-in comedy bits as Donnie Baker on the syndicated radio program, “The Bob & Tom Show,” in 2005. The character became a listener-favorite and he soon started performing on stage, which has become his main focus. The shows are 21 and older.

Cost: $32-$42

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Combined Shape Caption Springfield Arts Council’s 56th annual Summer Arts Festival presents the Parrots of the Caribbean, a tribute to Jimmy Buffet, at Veterans Park Amphitheater in Springfield on Friday, July 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Springfield Arts Council’s 56th annual Summer Arts Festival presents the Parrots of the Caribbean, a tribute to Jimmy Buffet, at Veterans Park Amphitheater in Springfield on Friday, July 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Parrots of the Caribbean

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 1

Where: Veterans Park Amphitheater, 250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

Details: Springfield Arts Council’s 56th annual Summer Arts Festival presents the Parrots of the Caribbean, which has been bringing the party show after show for more than two decades. The soundtrack, naturally, is the feel-good, breezy songs of Jimmy Buffet with a smattering of original tunes.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-324-2712 or www.springfieldartscouncil.org

9. 2022 Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Show

When: 5 p.m. Friday, July 1

Where: Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia

Details: The Xenia Rotary will present this event featuring food trucks, live music, a children’s bike parade and more. A fireworks display will kick off just after sunset.

More info: Facebook

Combined Shape Caption After a year off, the City of Dayton is once again commemorating the Fourth of July holiday with the return of its Lights In Flight Fireworks Festival. The annual downtown holiday party, at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, took place on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption After a year off, the City of Dayton is once again commemorating the Fourth of July holiday with the return of its Lights In Flight Fireworks Festival. The annual downtown holiday party, at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, took place on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED

10. Lights in Flight Festival and Fireworks

When: Sunday, July 3

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: Festivities kick off at noon and includes live entertainment, family-friendly activities and food/drink vendors. Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

More info: www.daytonohio.gov

Combined Shape Caption The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary next week with a new parade route, more vendors, an expanded festival footprint and beer sales for the first time ever. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary next week with a new parade route, more vendors, an expanded festival footprint and beer sales for the first time ever. CONTRIBUTED

11. Americana Festival

When: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4

Where: Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville; Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Details: Festivities kick off Sunday at 7 p.m. with an Americana Concert at Stubbs Park followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. at Centerville High School Stadium. On Monday, the celebration continues with a 5K, parade, craft and food vendors, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. along Franklin Street. Arts and crafts and food vendors will be set up along Main Street.

More info: www.americanafestival.org

12. Family Game Night and Tippecanoe Market Days

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1

Where: South Second Street, Tipp City

Details: Free, family fun festivities including food and live music featuring Tippecanoe Market Days and the Hotel Gallery’s Community Concert Series.

More info: www.downtowntippcity.org

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

Russell Florence Jr. and Natalie Jones contributed to this report.