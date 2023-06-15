12 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Two musical theatre gems, two food festivals, various concerts and more are among notable events across Dayton this weekend.

1. ‘Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations’

When: Through June 18; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This superb musical chronicling The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame serves as the exuberant, toe-tapping and wonderfully nostalgic season finale of Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway Series. The uniformly electrifying cast, performing Sergio Trujillo’s marvelously masculine Tony Award-winning choreography with slick, sophisticated finesse, is led by Michael Andreaus (Otis Williams), E. Clayton Cornelius (Paul Williams), Jalen Harris (Eddie Kendricks), Harrell Holmes Jr. (Melvin Franklin) and Elijah Ahmad Lewis (David Ruffin). In particular, Andreaus is endearing in his narrative role (”What Becomes of the Brokenhearted”), Harris dazzles with a fantastic falsetto (”Just My Imagination”), and Lewis steals the show as the ultimate showman battling personal demons. The energetic, charismatic Lewis specifically takes this production to church with rip-roaring renditions of “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “(I Know) I’m Losing You,” and also passionately delivers “I Could Never Love Another (After Loving You),” the thrilling Act 1 finale proving the musical’s “Dreamgirls” meets “Jersey Boys” formula is a surefire winner.

Cost: $26-$109

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

2. ‘Indigo’

When: Through June 25; 2 p.m. June 18 and 25; 7 p.m. June 20 and 21; and 8 p.m. on June 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Composer/lyricist Scott Evan Davis and librettist Kait Kerrigan’s timely, touching, truthful and tuneful new musical “Indigo” has received an outstanding world premiere. Broadway veteran and Tony Award nominee Sally Mayes (as Elaine, battling dementia) and newcomer Madison Kopec (as Emma, a non-speaking autistic teenager) notably shine in this refreshing, multigenerational tale of a bruised, broken yet resilient family on the path of reconciliation.

Cost: $20-$43

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.humanracetheatre.org

3. Celtic Fest Ohio

When: Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Park, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

Details: St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest times of year for American Celtic music acts, but the summer is also an active time for regional acts in this part of Ohio. In the coming months, Dayton, Cincinnati and Dublin will be hosting large multi-day events dedicated to this musical export from Ireland. The festival season begins locally with Celtic Fest Ohio, a one-day show featuring Drowsy Lads, Dulahan, Jamesons Folly and others. Music is certainly the main feature, but the festival also features Irish dancers, the Highland Games, children’s activities, food vendors, whiskey tastings and the Shamrock Shenanigans scavenger hunt. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15 in advance

More info: www.celticfestohio.com

4. Hot Dog Festival

When: Friday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: This inaugural fest will feature a group of food trucks offering hot dogs, sausages and hot dog themed dishes.

Cost: Free entry

More info: www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com or Dayton Hot Dog Fest’s Facebook event page.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Ben Folds

When: Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Ben Folds is currently on his What Matters Most Tour, which takes its name from his new album. The 10-song collection, his fourth proper solo release, dropped June 2 on New West Records, the label behind “So There,” Folds’ 2015 classical music collaboration with yMusic. Special guest Tall Heights opens the show. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $33.50-$79.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

6. Brew-B-Que Fest

When: Saturday, June 17 from 3-10 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavillion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Enjoy live music, mouth-watering barbecue and beer at this new festival.

Cost: Free entry

More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Phillip-Michael Scales

When: Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Michigan native Phillip-Michael Scales honed his craft in Chicago before relocating to Nashville. His debut full-length, “Sinner-Songwriter,” was released in October 2021 and upped the blues elements in his mix of retro-soul, rock and pop. Scales’ latest single is the soulful, “My Oh My,” which was released on June 2. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

8. Father’s Day Art Hop and Beer Garden

When: Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Front Street, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

Details: Over 250 artists are expected to sell and exhibit their work at Front Street’s third annual Father’s Day Art Hop. Front Street is also welcoming Fifth Street Brewpub for the street fair’s beer garden. A variety of food trucks will also be a part of the festivities.

Cost: Free entry

More info: https://frontstreet.art/pages/events

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus

When: Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus, founded by Fred Poland in 2003, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Saturday’s concert, “Still Gay After All These Years,” is the second part of the vocal group’s “Give Back” season. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytongaymenschorus.org

10. Bark in the Burg Festival and 5K

When: Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Miamisburg Community Park, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg

Details: The festival includes water play for dogs, vendors and food trucks. Please make sure all dogs are at least six months old, wear current ID tags and are up to date on all shots. All dog handlers must be at least 13 years of age and control their dogs at all times.

Cost: Free

More info: www.playmiamisburg.com

11. ‘Evil Dead The Musical’

When: June 16-25; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: Based on the 1980s cult classic film franchise of the same name, this funny, bloody show concerns five college students in an abandoned cabin in the woods who become transformed into demons after accidentally unleashing an evil force.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: daytonplayhouse.com

12. Big Gay Pride Party

When: Saturday, June 17 from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Little Fish Brewing Company, 116 Webster St., Dayton

Details: Celebrate Pride Month with all-vinyl DJing by Levitate. There will also be raffle prizes from Little Fish and Skeleton Dust Records.

Cost: $20 and includes snacks. Proceeds donated to Dayton LGBT Center

More information: littlefishbrewing.com