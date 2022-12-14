13 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $37-$78

2. “Who’s Holiday!”

When: Through Dec. 23; Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., Dec. 15 and 16 at 8 p.m., Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 p.m., Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., Dec. 22 and 23 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Human Race Theatre Company’s irreverent, adults-only holiday production returns with Alex Sunderhaus reprising her outstanding, naturally funny portrayal of pill-popping, heavy-drinking, rap-savvy Cindy Lou Who, reminiscing about her kooky relationship with the Grinch in her cozy trailer (terrifically designed with personality by Scott J. Kimmins) just outside of Whoville. Director Joe Deer ensures this breezy 70-minute play is a naughty good time, allowing Sunderhaus, stepping out in big hair and an even bigger attitude, plenty of playful opportunities to own the stage and interact with the audience in feisty, spicy fashion. (Russell Florence Jr).

Cost: $30-$40

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.humanracetheatre.org.

In addition: The Human Race is offering special “Parent’s Night Out” performances scheduled at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, 22 and 23. Kids ages 5-12 can enjoy a holiday-themed theatre workshop in the second floor rehearsal room from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. while parents enjoy the show upstairs.

FYI: Patrons are advised the play continues strong language and adult themes.

3. “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 through 18

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live presents “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” a unique holiday show based on the Tony Award-nominated musical “Million Dollar Quartet.” The musicians portray music legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

Cost: $25 to $79

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

When: Dec. 16-18; Noon Friday; 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: The adorable “Peanuts” gang is back in this 40-minute holiday classic based on the iconic TV special of the same name. Cast includes Gage Recker as Charlie Brown, Diesel Weatherly as Snoopy, Corinne Tew as Lucy, Ethan Harris as Linus, Josiah Callinan as Pig Pen, Emma Campbell as Frieda, Deangelo Powell as Schroeder, Shamya Sumlin as Violet, Anna Senyk as Sally, Sierra Ward as Patty, and Derek Dunn-Melvin as Shermy.

Cost: $8

More info: www.sinclair.edu/tickets

5. Sugar Plum Tea

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: The Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Ballet Barre, the dance company’s nonprofit association, presents The Sugar Plum Tea. The annual tie-in with Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s production of “The Nutcracker” features themed festivities with light foods and hot drinks from Brock Masterson’s.

Cost: $25

More info: www.facebook.com/daytonballetbarre

6. Heartless Bastards

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Heartless Bastards, the celebrated Austin, Texas band led by Dayton area native Erika Wennestrom, formed in Cincinnati in 2003. The group wrapped up dates in the UK last week in support of its latest album, “A Beautiful Life,” (2021).

Cost: Advance tickets are $25 general admission, $50 VIP with special seating and early admission

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com6

7. Walker Hayes

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

Details: Alabama native Walker Hayes is currently on the special acoustic tour, “An Evening of Songs and Stories.” The singer, whose latest single is “Ya’ll Life,” makes a stop at Hobart Arena.

Cost: $40 to $55

More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com

8. “A Very Eclectic Christmas”

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorsey Road, Troy

Details: Lightwire Theater, which has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “Fake Off,” presents “A Very Electric Christmas.” The show for all ages uses a unique mix of theater, music and technology to present the story about a young bird named Max, who finds adventure while migrating south for the winter with his family.

Cost: Tickets start at $15

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

9. Carillon Brass

When: 10 a.m. and noon, Friday, Dec. 16

Where: The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Carillon Brass, which features five horn players from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is back with Bach’s Lunch. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the holiday program. Box lunches are sold after each performance.

Cost: Free but reservations are required

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

10. Brendan Eyre

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: According to Brendan Eyre’s bio, his dad thinks his act is OK. Luckily, for the plucky stand-up that didn’t stop him from appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” or headlining comedy clubs throughout the country. The New York-based comedian released the album, “Desiree,” in 2019.

Cost: $20

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

11. Reel Love Holiday Revue

When: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: In recent years, some of the top musical talent in the area has been recording at Reel Love Recording Company in Dayton. This weekend, engineer-producer Patrick Himes has invited some of his associates out for an evening of seasonal entertainment he’s calling the Reel Love Holiday Revue.

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of event

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

12. Breakfast with Santa

When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Scene75 Entertainment Center, 6196 Poe Ave., Dayton

Details: Santa Claus makes his annual early visit to Scene 75 for his breakfast with local children and their parents. Come early to eat and stick around afterwards to play some games and take part in other activities.

Cost: $7 children younger than 12, $12 adults, includes entry to breakfast; special bundles available at an additional cost

More info: www.scene75.com/dayton

13. “Wild: A Photographic Exhibition”

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: 1101 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Mike Schena of YouTube’s “A Cabin and 50 Acres” hosts this event capturing images of four adventure, wildlife and landscape photographers (Tom Croce, Eleanor Moseman, Ryan Taylor and Eric Wright).

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

