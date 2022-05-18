14 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $26 advance, $31 at the door

More info: 937-276-6930 or www.hamvention.org

Caption Soprano Rebecca Krynski (pictured), mezzo-soprano Daryl Freedman, tenor Robert Stahley and baritone Lester Lynch are featured vocalists for Dayton Opera's season-closing "Epic Opera" at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Saturday and Sunday May 21 and 22. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Epic Opera”

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday May 21 and 22

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Opera presents “Epic Opera,” a celebration of some of the best numbers in the opera repertoire. Dayton Philharmonic Chorus, Dayton Opera Chorus and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra (under the direction of Neal Gittleman) are also on the program featuring guest vocalists Rebecca Krynski (soprano), Daryl Freedman (mezzo-soprano), Robert Stahley (tenor) and Lester Lynch (baritone).

Cost: $5-$100

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Dayton History presents Fleurs de Fête at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Sunday, May 22, featuring more than 200 wines to sample and food offerings from local restaurants. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Fleurs de Fête

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Dayton History presents Fleurs de Fête, its annual “Party in the Park,” on the lawn behind Carillon Brewing Co. The 21-and-older-event is presented with support from Arrow Wine and Heidelberg Distributing Co. and has more than 200 wines to sample and food offerings from local restaurants.

Cost: $70 in advance, $75 at the door

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org

Caption Brent Hoggatt (William Shakespeare) and cast in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "Something Rotten!," slated May 20 and 21 at the Victoria Theatre. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Something Rotten”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday May 20 and 21

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: TheatreLab Dayton closes its season with “Something Rotten.” This musical comedy puts a modern spin on Renaissance-era life as two brothers work to mount the world’s first stage play with music and lyrics.

Cost: $18-$63

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Tino (clockwise from bottom left), Scary Hotel, the Nautical Theme and Neo American Pioneers are among the performers at the 15th volunteer-run music and arts festival, Sideshow, at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sideshow

When: 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 21

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Sideshow, the long-running volunteer-run music and arts festival, returns for two diverse days of entertainment. The musical lineup for the 15th installment includes local acts such as Tino, Scary Hotel, the Nautical Theme, Neo American Pioneers, Far From Eden and John Dubuc’s Guilty Pleasures. Visual artists include Kate Ervin, Tom Gilliam, Tara Moore, Anders Young and Jen Dyke.

Cost: Free

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

Caption Here's a look at the exquisite Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church decorated for Christmas 2021. Located at 500 Belmonte Park N. in Dayton's Grafton Hill Historic District, the church building was constructed between 1945 and 1951. For more information, visit daytonannunciation.org. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam

Cappella Romana

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton

Details: Vocal ensemble Cappella Romana will present its celebrated concert “Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia,” featured on NPR in 2020. The concert is part of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church’s ongoing celebration of its 100th anniversary.

Cost: $25 (general seating), $40 (premium seating/up front), $10 (student seating)

More info: http://cappellaromana.org/hagiasophiaindayton

Caption Comedian Ali Siddiq, who has displayed his prowess as a storyteller on albums such as "The Prison Manual" (2019) and "Damaged Goods" (2016), performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Green in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Ali Siddiq

When: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 21

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Although he’s quick with a zinger, comedian Ali Siddiq has always been more of a storyteller than a set up-and-punchline guy. His reality-based tales have been the basis for comedy albums such as “The Prison Manual” (2019) and “Damaged Goods” (2016).

Cost: $27

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Caption Bach Society of Dayton presents "Renewed," a tribute to Paul Laurence Dunbar featuring Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin, soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox (pictured) and accompanist R. Alan Kimbrough, at Kettering Adventist Church on Sunday, May 22. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Bach Society of Dayton

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Where: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering

Details: Bach Society of Dayton presents “Renewed,” a tribute to Paul Laurence Dunbar featuring Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin, soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox and accompanist R. Alan Kimbrough. The program has world premieres of new works set to Dunbar poems.

Cost: $25 adults, $20 active military and groups of 10 or more, $15 students

More info: www.bachsocietyofdayton.org

Caption The myheroes Car Show and Concert at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway on Saturday, May 21 features food trucks Zombie Dogz (pictured), Shrimp Lips and De'Lish and a performance by the 24Seven Band. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: Tom Gilliam

myheroes Car Show and Concert

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton

Details: The annual classic car show has been rebranded myheroes Car Show and Concert in recognition of Hollywood Gaming’s myheroes program. It features food trucks Zombie Dogz, Shrimp Lips and De’Lish and a performance by the 24Seven Band.

Cost: Free

More info: 844-225-7057 or www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com

Caption Sha-Lemar Davis (Lil) and Chris Hahn (Nate) in The Nerve's production of "Friend Art." PHOTO BY KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO Credit: KNACH VIDEO + PHOTO

“Friend Art”

When: May 19-29; 7 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The Nerve presents Sofia Alvarez’s edgy comedy about four New York City friends grappling with adulting and changing dynamics within their relationships.

Cost: $22

More info: daytonlive.org

Dayton Record Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: Thousands of records will be available from vendor tables of jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music, classical, garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, soul, and more.

Cost: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: $5 admission; 10 a.m. early bird entry: $10 admission

More info: http://www.AccDayton.com

Caption The Oregon District. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam

Downtown Adventure Scavenger Hunt

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21

Where: Multiple locations across downtown Dayton

Details: Teams find hidden clues and complete various challenges across the city.

Cost: Registration cost is $10 per team, but after registration, the team will be reimbursed with one e-gift card of $10 worth of Downtown Dollars which can be spent at more than 80 downtown businesses.

More info: downtowndayton.org

Caption Spring Fest in the Burg is scheduled to take place from May 20 to May 22, 2022, at Riverfront Park, 3 N. Main St., Miamisburg. Caption Spring Fest in the Burg is scheduled to take place from May 20 to May 22, 2022, at Riverfront Park, 3 N. Main St., Miamisburg.

Spring Fest in the Burg

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20 through 22

Where: Riverfront Park, 3 N. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: This family-friendly, community arts festival returns for the first time since 2019 due to COVID. Over 80 vendors will participate. Enjoy carnival food, a beer garden, live music, amusement rides and more. Miamisburg’s largest parade all year begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.burgspringfest.com/

Caption The Centerville Merchant Market, slated Sunday, May 22, is a free, family-friendly event where you can shop with almost 100 area small businesses, merchants, and crafters, treat yourself to delicious food items from over a dozen food trucks, imbibe on local brews, participate in activities, and enjoy live entertainment. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Centerville Merchant Market

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Where: Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Details: This family-friendly event features almost 100 area small businesses, merchants, and crafters, food trucks, live entertainment and more. Plus, receive free raffle tickets from select vendors to enter to win one of more than 60 raffle prizes throughout the day.

Cost: Free

Russell Florence Jr. contributed to this report.