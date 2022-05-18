14 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Long-running events from Dayton Amateur Radio Association and Dayton History top a busy week, which also features live music, theater, stand-up comedy and a season finale from Dayton Opera. Here’s a closer look at Hamvention, Fleurs de Fête and other upcoming events.
Hamvention
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 20 through 22
Where: Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia
Details: Hamvention, the signature annual event of the Dayton Amateur Radio Association, has been attracting attendees from around the globe since 1952. Radio enthusiasts gather to not just rub shoulders with likeminded folks but also to attend forums, view exhibitions and peruse the wares of indoor and outdoor flea market vendors.
Cost: $26 advance, $31 at the door
More info: 937-276-6930 or www.hamvention.org
“Epic Opera”
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday May 21 and 22
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Opera presents “Epic Opera,” a celebration of some of the best numbers in the opera repertoire. Dayton Philharmonic Chorus, Dayton Opera Chorus and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra (under the direction of Neal Gittleman) are also on the program featuring guest vocalists Rebecca Krynski (soprano), Daryl Freedman (mezzo-soprano), Robert Stahley (tenor) and Lester Lynch (baritone).
Cost: $5-$100
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Fleurs de Fête
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22
Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Details: Dayton History presents Fleurs de Fête, its annual “Party in the Park,” on the lawn behind Carillon Brewing Co. The 21-and-older-event is presented with support from Arrow Wine and Heidelberg Distributing Co. and has more than 200 wines to sample and food offerings from local restaurants.
Cost: $70 in advance, $75 at the door
More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org
“Something Rotten”
When: 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday May 20 and 21
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: TheatreLab Dayton closes its season with “Something Rotten.” This musical comedy puts a modern spin on Renaissance-era life as two brothers work to mount the world’s first stage play with music and lyrics.
Cost: $18-$63
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Sideshow
When: 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 21
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Sideshow, the long-running volunteer-run music and arts festival, returns for two diverse days of entertainment. The musical lineup for the 15th installment includes local acts such as Tino, Scary Hotel, the Nautical Theme, Neo American Pioneers, Far From Eden and John Dubuc’s Guilty Pleasures. Visual artists include Kate Ervin, Tom Gilliam, Tara Moore, Anders Young and Jen Dyke.
Cost: Free
More info: yellowcabtavern.com
Cappella Romana
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21
Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton
Details: Vocal ensemble Cappella Romana will present its celebrated concert “Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia,” featured on NPR in 2020. The concert is part of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church’s ongoing celebration of its 100th anniversary.
Cost: $25 (general seating), $40 (premium seating/up front), $10 (student seating)
More info: http://cappellaromana.org/hagiasophiaindayton
Ali Siddiq
When: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 21
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: Although he’s quick with a zinger, comedian Ali Siddiq has always been more of a storyteller than a set up-and-punchline guy. His reality-based tales have been the basis for comedy albums such as “The Prison Manual” (2019) and “Damaged Goods” (2016).
Cost: $27
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
Bach Society of Dayton
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22
Where: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering
Details: Bach Society of Dayton presents “Renewed,” a tribute to Paul Laurence Dunbar featuring Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin, soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox and accompanist R. Alan Kimbrough. The program has world premieres of new works set to Dunbar poems.
Cost: $25 adults, $20 active military and groups of 10 or more, $15 students
More info: www.bachsocietyofdayton.org
myheroes Car Show and Concert
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21
Where: Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton
Details: The annual classic car show has been rebranded myheroes Car Show and Concert in recognition of Hollywood Gaming’s myheroes program. It features food trucks Zombie Dogz, Shrimp Lips and De’Lish and a performance by the 24Seven Band.
Cost: Free
More info: 844-225-7057 or www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com
“Friend Art”
When: May 19-29; 7 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: The Nerve presents Sofia Alvarez’s edgy comedy about four New York City friends grappling with adulting and changing dynamics within their relationships.
Cost: $22
More info: daytonlive.org
Dayton Record Fair
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21
Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton
Details: Thousands of records will be available from vendor tables of jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music, classical, garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, soul, and more.
Cost: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: $5 admission; 10 a.m. early bird entry: $10 admission
More info: http://www.AccDayton.com
Downtown Adventure Scavenger Hunt
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21
Where: Multiple locations across downtown Dayton
Details: Teams find hidden clues and complete various challenges across the city.
Cost: Registration cost is $10 per team, but after registration, the team will be reimbursed with one e-gift card of $10 worth of Downtown Dollars which can be spent at more than 80 downtown businesses.
More info: downtowndayton.org
Spring Fest in the Burg
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20 through 22
Where: Riverfront Park, 3 N. Main St., Miamisburg
Details: This family-friendly, community arts festival returns for the first time since 2019 due to COVID. Over 80 vendors will participate. Enjoy carnival food, a beer garden, live music, amusement rides and more. Miamisburg’s largest parade all year begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
More info: https://www.burgspringfest.com/
Centerville Merchant Market
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22
Where: Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville
Details: This family-friendly event features almost 100 area small businesses, merchants, and crafters, food trucks, live entertainment and more. Plus, receive free raffle tickets from select vendors to enter to win one of more than 60 raffle prizes throughout the day.
Cost: Free
