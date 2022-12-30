25 events to keep you busy throughout January in Dayton

It’s been a few years, but the Blue Man Group is returning to Dayton Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13 through 15. The international sensation, currently out on a new North American tour, is back in the area for a series of concerts presented by Dayton Live at Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $26-$109. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

3. Winner Wine Dinner

The Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton is the site of Winner Wine Dinner on from Thursday, Jan. 19. Dayton Live presents this unique evening with a four-course meal from Bernstein’s Catering with wine pairings from the Prisoner Wine Company from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost: $125. You must be 21 and older to attend. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

4. Steve Winter

“On the Trail of Big Cats,” a National Geographic Live program from award-winning photographer Steve Winter, will showcase his work with jaguars, leopards, cougars and other large felines in their natural habitat. Dayton Live presents Winter at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 22 and 23. Show times are 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Cost: $30-$47. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

5. DCDC

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents the second installment of Director’s Lunch 2, which replaces the recently canceled Up Close & Personal series. “The Black Tour” is the topic of the program at Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. This is the second of three programs. Cost: $26.50-$29.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

6. WSU “Doc Night”

Documentary films from more than a dozen students will be screened during an evening presented by Wright State University. The event, at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, will include a post-screening Q&A with the filmmakers. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: Free but cash donations are accepted. More info: 937-222-SHOW (7469) or www.neonmovies.com.

Explore Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood

7. Opportunity Gala

An Evening of Opportunity Gala is a new event to benefit Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center. Black-tie attire is optional for this inaugural fundraising gala Sugar Valley Golf Club, 1250 Mead Road, Bellbrook, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The evening begins with cocktail hour and includes a live performance from the Hauer Swing Band. Cost: Tickets start at $130. More info: www.bscsc.org.

8. Broken English

Poet Ephraim Nehemaih is the featured act in the season-opening presentation of Broken English at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The theatrical spoken word show presented by Underdog Academy also features singer Miir and poet Mathias. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a VIP Meet & Greet. Cost: $25-$35. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

THEATER

9. “For the Loyal”

Dayton Theatre Guild presents Lee Blessing’s sports drama in the Caryl D. Philips TheatreScape, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton, beginning Friday, Jan. 13. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend, and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends. The play runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students. More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org.

10. “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” the award-winning Off-Broadway musical about a transgender East German rock star, is getting a local production courtesy of TheatreLab Dayton. This show, which has mature themes and is recommended for ages 18 and older, is presented at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 12 through 14. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $28-$43. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

11. “Once On This Island”

Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, presents “Once On This Island, which received the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2018. Show opens Friday, Jan. 13 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 22. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $19-$20. More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org.

12. “In the Green”

“In the Green” is a musical by Grace McLean about Hildegard and Jutta, two exceptional women broken by the world. The show follows them on their journey to healing that changed the world. The production will be presented by TheatreLab Dayton at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 19 through 21. This program is recommended for ages 16 and older. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $28-$43. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

13. “Of Men and Cars”

“Of Men and Cars” is on stage at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 19 through 22. INNOVATheatre’s cast includes Brian Laughlin, Chris Nelson and Sandy Coleman. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Cost: $25. More info: sorgoperahouse.org.

14. “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is at Victoria Theatre, 38 N. Main St., Dayton, Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 12 through 15. Muse Machine presents the stage adaptation of this popular animated musical with a cast featuring young actors from throughout the Miami Valley. Cost: $23-$67. “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is recommended for ages five and older. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

15. “Llama Llama Live”

“It’s the end of the day for the Llama family and bedtime has never been more exciting.” That’s the simple setup for this family-friendly musical based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney. This production hits Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Cost: Tickets start at $15 children, $20 adults. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

COMEDY

16. Brian Regan

Brian Regan made his name as a stand-up comic but more recently broadened his resume with a seamless transition into acting. He is currently on the Amazon Prime series “Loudermilk.” His latest stand-up special, “On the Rocks,” premiered on Netflix in 2021. Regan performs at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Cost: $43.50-$73.50. This is rescheduled from a postponed Dec. 1 date. Tickets for that show will be honored on this new date. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

17. Jesus Trejo

The native of Long Beach, California had his first comedy special on Showtime in 2020. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. This special engagement is 21 and older. Cost: $20. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

18. Tony Woods

Tony Woods has been cited as an influence by none other than Dave Chappelle, who singled the comic out in his acceptance speech for the Mark Twain Award. Find out what the fuss is about when Woods returns to the area for a run at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $25 general admission, $50 VIP. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com.

19. Andy Woodhull

This Chicago-based funny man won the Best of the Midwest competition at Gilda’s Laugh Fest in 2010. He made his network television debut on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in 2014. He recently appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Woodhull will appear at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek. 7:30 Friday, Jan. 6 and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. This special engagement is 21 and older. Cost: $20. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

20. Bald & Budaful

Comedians Petey Rancel and Buda are currently out a co-headlining tour they’ve billed the Bald & the Budaful Tour. The comics perform at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15 general admission, $50 VIP. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com.

MUSIC

21. Sondheim salute

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in “An Evening of Sondheim,” a salute to Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim. Students from the Wright State University Musical Theatre program will join the orchestra for songs from “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd” and other musicals. The program is presented at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21. Cost: $26-$85. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

22. Glen Phillips

Toad the Wet Sprocket frontman Glen Phillips returns to the area for a solo show supporting his new album, “There Is So Much Here.” Phillips performs at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cost: $25. More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com.

23. DPO String Quartet

Dayton Philharmonic String Quartet presents an intimate afternoon of chamber music at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. The program in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium features Johannes Brahms’ “Piano Trio Op. 114″ and “String Quintet in C Major” by Franz Schubert. Cost: $25. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

24. Battle of the Bands

Dayton Battle of the Bands, the annual yearly competition of local musical talent, returns to The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Area acts will compete in the first round that night and each Thursday night into mid-February, with each week’s winner moving on to the finals. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

25. Winterfolk Fest

Winterfolk Fest 2023 at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. This year’s lineup includes Shady Pines, Harold Hensley & His Band, Honey & Houston, Cory Breth, Kyleen Downes and Derek Gooley. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com.

