3 new shops opening among First Friday activities in downtown Dayton

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place at the Bridal House, 500 E. Fifth St., at 3 p.m., and Four Acres Photography’s new studio space at 123 Webster St., The Remedy, at 4 p.m. Gem City Laser will host a pop-up and open house starting at 3 p.m. in celebration of its new space at 116 N Jefferson St. Ste 404.

Here is a list of fun activities in store across downtown Dayton from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtowndayton.org.