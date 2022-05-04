3 new shops opening among First Friday activities in downtown Dayton

The openings of three women-owned businesses highlights another exciting edition of First Friday to be held May 6 across various locations in downtown Dayton.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place at the Bridal House, 500 E. Fifth St., at 3 p.m., and Four Acres Photography’s new studio space at 123 Webster St., The Remedy, at 4 p.m. Gem City Laser will host a pop-up and open house starting at 3 p.m. in celebration of its new space at 116 N Jefferson St. Ste 404.
Here is a list of fun activities in store across downtown Dayton from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtowndayton.org.
ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM
- The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com
- Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Fired Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection,” “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms,” “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” and “The Flower Prints of Katsuhira Tokushi.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: Join us at 6 p.m. for the opening night of the DSA’s annual printmakers show - Litho-Lino-Mono-More. Awards will be announced that evening around 7 p.m.. That same night, our Project Space will be featuring a curated show, Darren Haper Invitational: 3 Feet. DSA member Melanie Gleaves Morrett, along with Alisa Workman, Kelly Ingerson, Erica Keener, Joanne Jannetta, and Melissa Kreitzer will be showing work that all fits within a 3′x 3′ space.
- Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Paul Cullen starting at 8 pm. Seating inside and on the extended patio.
- Front Street, 1001 E. Second Street: Join us for our free First Friday Art Hop at Front Street! Mother’s day is this weekend and our artists and artisans have a variety of handcrafted and original gifts mom is sure to treasure! Explore the artwork of more than 200 artists when you tour nearly fifty art studios and workshops and almost twenty art galleries. Bring mom out for an early celebration and enjoy live music in the courtyard from our friends, Flashback Band. They have a stellar lineup of your favorite 70′s, 80′s, and 90′s covers. Come hungry and grab a hot dinner from The Rolling Oasis!
- The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Anais in Love,” and “Petite Maman” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.
DINING AND DRINKS
- Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables.
- Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. with music. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Happy hour specials and LIVE music. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.
- Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.
- Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Enjoy a specially selected glass of wine from 5-8 p.m. during dinner service.
- Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.
- Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps. Join us for Jacked Up Fridays for $5 Jack black, apple, honey, or fire.
- Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!
SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES
- Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Join our karaoke contest from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. with a top prize of $100.
- Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.: Monthly Mario Kart LAN Tournament starts at 6 p.m.! This month’s tournament benefits Extra Life Dayton. $20 to register.
- Denise Danielle Photography, 120 W. Second St.: Book now through May 7 for a $99 Mother’s Day Special
- RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.: Preview MetroParks summer offerings and festivals in the Passport to MetroParks. From 6-9 p.m., get a sneak peek of some of Dayton’s largest cultural festivals while enjoying food trucks, live music, and family activities.
- Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase!
