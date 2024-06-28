31 events to keep you busy across Dayton in July

1. Pete Davidson

Comedian Pete Davidson will perform at the Schuster Center on Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022. He released a new stand-up special on Netflix in January and is now performing new material. Cost: $45-$100. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

2. Sheryl Underwood

Sheryl Underwood, comedian and co-host of “The Talk” on CBS, will perform at the Dayton Funny Bone, on Friday, July 19 at 7:30 and 10 p.m., and on Saturday, July 20 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Never forgetting her roots in stand-up comedy or her early days on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and BET’s “Comic View,” the Sheryl Underwood and Friends Tour fearlessly tackles race, politics, sex and life. Cost: $37-$47. More info: 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

3. City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks

The City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks display will take place at Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd., on Wednesday, July 3 at 10 p.m. Viewing areas will be available at the northern and eastern sections of Kettering Field. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonohio.gov.

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament will be held for National Video Game Day at On Par Entertainment, 4464 Indian Ripple Road in Dayton, on Monday, July 8 from 7-9 p.m. Compete against friends and foes alike in intense battles featuring everyone’s favorite Nintendo characters. Cost: $5. More info: www.onparbar.com.

5. Spook-Ghetti at the Warehouse Haunted Tour and Dinner

This event will take place at The Spaghetti Warehouse, 36 W. Fifth St. in Dayton, on Thursday, July 11 from 6:30-9 p.m. Enjoy a delicious Italian meal while listening to downtown Dayton and the warehouse’s haunted history and encounters. Then take a haunted tour of the restaurant with local paranormal investigator P3. There is also an optional VIP ghost hunt. Cost: $50. $80 to add the VIP ghost hunt. More info: 937-461-3913 or www.meatballs.com.

6. Hot Air Balloon Glow

The Askren Air Balloon Team will present Hot Air Balloon Glow in West Carrollton at 1 S. Elm St. on Friday, July 12 from 6-9:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy entertainment with The Fries Band and a variety of food trucks. Cost: Free. More info: www.westcarrollton.org.

7. WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW will return to the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., on Monday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. See superstars such as Jey Uso, WWE Women’s World Chaption Becky Lynch and more. Cost: $20-$160. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

8. SICSA Garage Sale

The annual Friends of SICSA Garage Sale will be held at the old SICSA building, 2600 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop an array of new and gently used items while supporting pets in need. All proceeds from the sale benefit SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center. Cost: Free. More info: 937-294-6505 ext. 46 or www.sicsa.org.

9. Gem City Comic Con

Gem City Comic Con returns to the Dayton Convention Center on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event’s mission is to promote art and reading by introducing kids and adults to the world of sequential art and to provide a family-friendly event where people can enjoy comic collecting as social event. Cost: $10. More info: www.gemcitycomiccon.com.

10. Caesar Ford Ranger Classic

The Caesar Ford Ranger Classic will take place at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road in Xenia, on Saturday, July 27 from 4-8 p.m. The event will include a car show, food and music. Cost: Free. More info: www.gcparkstrails.com.

FAIRS

11. Montgomery County Fair

The Montgomery County Fair will be held at fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, on Sunday, July 7 through Saturday, July 13. The fair will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on July 7; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 8, 9, 10 and 11; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 12 and 13. The Montgomery County Fair is an annual event to support and promote agricultural lifestyle in the Miami Valley. There will also be tractor pulls, demolition derbies, rides, games and food. Cost: $10 Sunday through Thursday. $15 Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. More info: www.montcofair.com.

12. Ohio Mini-Canvention

The annual Ohio Mini-Canvention will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road in Xenia, on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the best show in the region for buying and selling beer signs, cans, bottles, caps, labels, or anything else beer-related. Cost: $20-$35.. More info: www.miamivalleybcca.com.

FAMILY

13. Firefly Party

A Firefly Party will be held at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road in Beavercreek, on Friday, July 5 from 8:30-10 p.m. Catch fireflies, make firefly crafts, follow the glow trail, play games and learn cool facts about these amazing insects. Bring a flashlight, wear bug spray and bring an insect net if you have one. A limited number of insect nets will be available to borrow for the event. Cost: Free. More info: www.gcparkstrails.com.

FESTIVALS

14. Blueberry Festival

The second annual Blueberry Festival will take place at Berryhill Farm, 127 E. Krepps Road in Xenia, on Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, kids activities and of course blueberries. Cost: Free. More info: 937-374-8747 or www.berryhillfarm.net.

15. Ohio Challenge Balloon Festival

The Ohio Challenge Balloon Festival will be held at the Middletown Regional Airport and Smith Park, 2301 Wedekind Drive, on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 from 5-10:30 p.m. This year 30 participants will race to win the coveted Ohio Challenge Trophy and a bid to attend the nationals. Other activities include concerts, a car show, food, vendors, rides and fireworks. Cost: $10 general admission. Free for kids 12 and under. More info: www.ohiochallenge.com.

16. Mary, Help of Christians Festival

The 51st annual Mary, Help of Christians Festival will take place at the church, 954 N. Maple Ave. in Fairborn, on Friday, July 19 from 6-11 p.m.; Saturday, July 20 from 2-11 p.m.; and Sunday, July 21 from 1-7 p.m. The festival will include a $2,000 raffle, live bands, food, beer, wine, games and vendors. Cost: Free. More info: www.mhcparish.com.

17. Annie Oakley Days Festival

The Annie Oakley Days Festival will take place at the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St. in Greenville, on Friday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will have live entertainment, a parade, historical bus tours, shooting contests, a car show, kiddie tractor pulls and shooting contests. This year there will be adding a cowboy-mounted shooting contest. Cost: Free. More info: www.annieoakleyfestival.org.

18. Dayton Celtic Festival

The Dayton Celtic Festival returns to Riverscape on Friday, July 26 from 5:30-11 p.m.; Saturday, July 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be three stages with live entertainment, a 5K/10K run/walk, Parade of Kilts, Celtic Marketplace, workshops, dancing and a Celtic mass on Sunday morning. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytoncelticfestival.com.

FOOD AND DINING

19. Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest 2024 returns to the Fraze Pavillion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., on Saturday, July 13 from 4-10 p.m. Try different chicken wings while enjoying live music from the Brass Tracks Band and The Sly Band. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

20. Mac N’Cheese Fest

The Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., on Saturday, July 13 from 5-9 p.m. Vendors will be serving mac n’ cheese and other thematic dishes. Cost: Free. More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com.

21. Summer Restaurant Week

The Summer Restaurant Week will be held at various restaurants in the Dayton area on Sunday, July 21 to Sunday, July 28. Get a three-course meal at a discount from participating restaurants. For every meal served at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to a local charity and the MVRA Education Foundation. Cost: Varies among restaurants. More info: www.dineoutdayton.com.

22. Pineapple Fest

Pineapple Fest will be held at Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive in Dayton, on Saturday, July 27 from 3-10 p.m. There will be foods, beer, seltzers and cocktails all made with pineapple. There will also be music, fire dancers, hula dancers and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.dineoutdayton.com.

MUSIC

23. Beach Boys

The Beach Boys will play their hits at the Fraze Pavillion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., on Monday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. The band produced timeless hits like “Surfin’,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “California Girls,” “Warmth of the Sun,” “Good Vibrations,” and long list of other titles highlighting his enduring talent. Cost: $40 for lawn and terrace before July 1. $45 on day of show. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

24. A1A – The Official and Original Jimmy Buffet Tribute Show

This concert will take place at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., on Wednesday, July 3 at 8 p.m. A1A has been touring since 1992 when they won the Jimmy Buffett Sound Alike Contest for Margaritaville Records. Cost: $20 general admission. $60 for four tickets. $5 added if purchased the day of show. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

25. Brit Floyd

Brit Floyd will return to the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, on Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. This second show was added after the May 17 concert sold out. Taking to the stage to perform note for note renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks is the band of musicians that audiences have become to love and respect worldwide over the years. Cost: $45.50-$61.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

26. Country Concert

Country Concert will be held at 7103 SR 66 in Fort Loramie on Thursday, July 11 to Saturday, July 13. The Midwest’s Country Music Festival started more than 40 years ago and is still family owned and operated today.Enjoy three days of fun and music filled days, camping with friends and family. Coolers are welcome. Cost: $96-$1,246. More info: www.countryconcert.com.

27. “Hooray for Hollywood”

Centerville Pops! Will present “Hooray for Hollywood” at Sinclair College’s Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road, on Sunday, July 28 from 7 p.m. The Centerville Community Band and the Centerville Community Chorus will perform songs from movies including “James Bond” and “Batman.” Cost: Free. More info: www.centervillecommunityband.com.

28. Straight No Chaser

The Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s concert featuring Lisa Loeb will take place at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, on Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide. Cost: $33.50-$76.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

29. Soaring Sounds

Soaring Sounds returns to Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., on Tuesday, July 30 from 6-10 p.m. This event is one of the oldest drum corps shows in the nation. Seven drum corps will perform. Cost: $43-$48. More info: www.centervilleband.org.

OUTDOORS

30. Fly Fishing

A fly fishing class will be held at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road in Dayton, on Thursday, July 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Instructors available for questions and will teach basic fly casting techniques in a controlled environment. Equipment is provided. No fishing license required at this location. Cost: Free. More info: www.metroparks.org.

THEATER

31. FutureFest

Dayton Playhouse’s nationally recognized new play festival returns July 19-21. Plays are slated for 8 p.m. Friday night, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Weekend passes are $100 and available online now at daytonplayhouse.org. Tickets for individual plays will go on sale for $20 beginning July 8 or are available at the door one hour before each play for $23. More info: 937-424-8477.