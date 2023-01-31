35 events to keep you busy in Dayton this February

2. Couples & Comedy

A wine-tasting will take place before the Friday, Feb. 10 comedy show featuring Dick Dickerson and Nykki Savage. JW’s Wine Cellar, 724 E. Main St., Trotwood. 7 p.m. Cost: $10 in advance and $20 at the door. A VIP option is $20 and includes a charcuterie board, coasters for two, a candle gift set and front row seating during the comedy show. More info: https://www.engeleessentials.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

3. Bark n’ Bling

On Friday, Feb. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy the Sip n’ Shop preview night for a $5 donation at the door. This night will include a glass of wine or soft drink, refreshments and a free raffle ticket for an exclusive prize. Those attending will have first choice of jewelry selection. On Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy free admission to the event. There will be hundreds of new or gently used costumes and semiprecious jewelry items including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, watches, pins, and more. SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Twp. Cost: $5 donation on Feb. 3. Free on Feb. 4. More info: www.sicsa.org.

4. The Adventure Speaker Series

Five Rivers MetroParks and Wright State University partner to offer four presentations from local adventurers that hope to inspire adventure in outdoor enthusiasts. Series begins Feb. 9 and concludes March 23. Presentations will be held at Wright State University and Cox Arboretum MetroPark. More info: theadventuresummit.com.

5. Miami County Home & Garden Show

Home improvement vendors and specialists will be available to discuss projects. Friday, Feb. 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St. Troy. Cost: $5 presale and $6 at the door. Children under 12 and under are free. More info: www.miamicountyhomeshow.com.

6. Plane Talks

Presidential gallery aircraft and exhibits will be featured Saturday, Feb. 18 in honor of President’s Day. In addition, volunteer subject matter experts will be stationed near the aircraft or exhibit related to their expertise throughout the day. National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free event. More info: https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

7. Dayton Auto Show

See displays of the latest and greatest models and automotive technologies from over 30 different manufacturers Feb. 23-26. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Cost: Ages 10 and up $8 at the box office and $6 online. Students with ID and seniors 65 and up $6. Children 9 and under and military with ID are free. More info: https://daytonautoshow.com.

8. America’s Real Sister Act: The Hidden History of Black Catholic Nuns in the U.S.

Sinclair Community College’s Diversity Office “Visiting Scholars” series presents guest speaker Shannen Dee Williams, associate professor of history at the University of Dayton, and author of “Subversive Habits: Black Catholic Nuns in the Long African American Freedom Struggle.” In this talk, Williams will explore the story of America’s real sister act: the story of how generations of Black women and girls called to the sacred vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience fought against racism, sexism, and exclusion to become and minister as consecrated women of God in the Roman Catholic church. Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sinclair Conference Center, Smith Auditorium, 444 E. Third St., Dayton. More info: www.sinclair.edu.

DANCE

Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS

9. ‘The Black Tour’

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents the world premiere of “The Black Tour,” a holistic journey through art and cultural experience through four performance narratives. Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. Cost: $31.50-$61.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

10. ‘85th Diamond Anniversary’

Dayton Ballet welcomes its 85th season and celebrates the 95th year of the Dayton Ballet School. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Cost: $18-$86. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

FAMILY

11. Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest features hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family including an expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little children, photo opportunities and more. Friday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at Dayton Convention Center, 22 E Fifth St., Dayton. Cost: $19-$36. More info: https://www.jurassicquest.com/

FILM

12. ‘Lead Me Home’

More than 500,000 people experience homelessness every night in America. “Lead Me Home” is a short documentary that tells these real-life stories giving audiences a rare, in-depth look at the scale, scope and diversity of what it means to be unsheltered and unhoused while calling into question uninformed attitudes and outmoded polices. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Cost: In lieu of an entrance fee, donations of socks and toiletries for the unhoused in our community will be collected. More info: www.neonmovies.com.

13. Catalano Film Festival

An inaugural celebration of regional filmmaking curated by local filmmaker Johnny Catalano will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg. Cost: $10-$20. More info: Eventbrite.

FOOD & DINING

14. Bloody Mary Showdown

Bartenders create their best Bloody Marys on Sunday, Feb. 5 at The Deli at Webster Street & Top of the Market, 23 Webster St. Dayton. Cost: Bartender registration $25; VIP tasting ticket $75; General admission tasting $30; Designated drive ticket $20. VIP tickets include a breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage and toast. Entry at 11 a.m. and 12 Bloody Mary sampling tickets and judging credentials. General admission tickets include eight Bloody Mary tickets and judging credentials. Entry at noon. More info: 937-224-3663 or www.topofmarket.com.

15. ValenWine Day

Taste over 30 wines using a souvenir-tasting glass, sample specialty chocolates, and find out why wine and chocolate are so good together. VIP tickets gain access to specialty wine selections. There will also be live music and light snacks. Gifts will be available for purchase. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost: $55 general admission. $85 VIP. $10 designated driver. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

16, Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Class

Learn the basics of decorating sugar cookies by using basic piping and flooding techniques to create six cookies. An additional six cookies and icing are available to purchase for more practice at home. Friday, Feb. 10 at Rachel Bakes, 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Dayton. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: $65. More info: https://www.rachelbakesandco.com.

MUSIC

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

17. ‘Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the ‘80s’

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents this Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert Saturday, Feb. 4. Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. 7:30 p.m. $27-$90. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

18. Catacoustic Consort

Under the auspices of Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, the Catacoustic Consort will perform French and Italian music from the 17th and 18th centuries. Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. Cost: $30. Students and persons 25 and under are admitted free. More info: 937-374-8800 or www.cyms.org.

19. ‘Maria Callas: A Centennial Celebration’

Dayton Opera celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Maria Callas with a concert of some of the diva’s most famous arias. Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Cost: $5 -$100. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

20. The Judds Final Tour

This tour celebrating the legendary Judds includes Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile and others on Saturday, Feb 11 at Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. 7:30 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $46.50. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

21. Chardon Band Valentine’s Day Dance

Celebrate Valentine’s Day Sunday, Feb. 12 by dancing to Polka, ballroom selections and more. American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: $14 for members and $15 for non-members. More info: www.accdayton.com

22. Gem City R&B Kickback

Performers include Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, Jon B. and Troop. Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Schuster Center. Cost: $72.50 to $92.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

23. Celebration of Sacred Music and Church Musicians

A wide array of vocal and instrumental music frequently found in worship services is featured at the Dayton Music Club’s annual celebration. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave. Free event. More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org.

24. Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz

This annual educational jazz festival is organized and presented by the Beavercreek Music Parents Association. Beavercreek High School. Friday, Feb. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Beavercreek Band Night, free admission. Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. School Jazz Band Festival, free admission. Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Sherrie Maricle and the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. More info: www.weekendofjazz.org.

25. R.E.S.P.EC.T. A Celebration of the Legendary Queen of Soul

This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time. The concert features Aretha Franklin’s hits, including “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Cost: $25-$89.

26. Pub Sing

Travel back to 1572 and join others from the Ohio Renaissance Festival. Costumes are welcome, but please leave large props, weapons, hoop skirts, etc. at home. Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton. More info: www.dubpub.com.

27. Maxim Lando

University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE season 2022-2023 presents pianist Maxim Lando in UD’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton. Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21. More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu.

THEATER

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

28. ‘Arcadia’

Wright State University presents Tom Stoppard’s romantic play that artfully leaps between the past and present. The production, slated Feb. 3-12, is directed by Marya Spring Cordes, associate professor and associate chair of the School of Fine and Performing Arts. Festival Playhouse, Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, with an extra 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 11. $25 adults, $23 seniors 60 and older, $15 students. More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season.

29. ‘Love Songs of Broadway’

Dayton Playhouse presents a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4 featuring some of Broadway’s best love songs. 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. The lobby opens at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Cost: $10. Drink tickets will be available for purchase. More info: 937-424-8477.

30. Galentine’s Day

The annual Galentine’s Day show at The Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton, will be held Saturday, Feb. 11. This event urges women to leave the men at home and go out with the girls. An all-female cast will take audience suggestions and perform in celebration of female friendships everywhere. Cost: $20. More info: www.daytonblackboximprov.com.

31. Mike Super: Magician and Illusionist 2.OH!

Mike Super has astonished millions with his magic and illusion. He has appeared on the TV show “Phenomenon” and on “America’s Got Talent.” Saturday, Feb. 11 at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy. 7:30 p.m. Cost: $20 to $55. More info: https://www.arbogastpac.com.

32. ‘A Soldier’s Play’

The 1982 Pulitzer-Prize winner thriller is a Roundabout Theatre national tour show that will be co-presented by The Human Race Theatre Company and Dayton Live at the Victoria Theatre. Feb. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 17-18 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Cost: $25 to $79. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

33. ‘Jackie Robinson Steals Home’

Sinclair Community College presents this play about Jackie Robinson attempting to steal home, but also attempting to steal the hearts of the fans and pave the way for people of color to play America’s favorite pastime. Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 17 at noon and 7 p.m. Performances are free. All seating is first come first serve. More info: 937-512-4580.

34. ‘The Laramie Project’

Wright State University, in conjunction with the school’s Office of LGBTQA Affairs, presents this play by Moises Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project about Matthew Shepard. Feb. 17-26 in the Herbst Theatre of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, with an extra 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 25. $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, $5 students. More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season.

35. Dayton Dinner Theater: ‘Dazed and Confused’

Before the show, dinner from Brock Masterson catering. While eating enjoy live music and soundtrack presentation featuring acts such as The University of Dayton Jazz Ensemble and acclaimed musician and producer Denny Wilson. Dessert will be served during intermission. There will also be trivia and a costume contest. Sunday, Feb. 26 at The Brightside Event Center. 6 p.m. Cost: $35. More info: https://www.daytondinnertheater.com.

VISUAL ARTS

36. Black History Art Exhibition

A Black History art exhibition will be displayed Feb. 2-25 at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery during Black History Month. Edward A Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton More info: www.eadgallery.com.

37. What ABOUT Hair

What ABOUT Hair will be presented Feb. 3-25 by the Women Strong Art Project. This unique exhibit features the works of female artists who share their stories of how hair is or is not an issue for her art and/or life. Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St. More info: www.daytonmetrolibrary.org.