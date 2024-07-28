36 events in the Dayton region to keep you busy in August

There is still time to attend some amazing festivals in the region, including the Lebanese Festival, Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival or the Dayton African American Cultural Festival. Also, get outside and ride a bike in the Tour De Donut or the Dayton Cycling Classic.

Community events

British Car Day will be at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road in Dayton, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3. Enjoy a car show, vendors, swap meet, concessions, children’s activities and vendors. Cost: Free. More info: britishcardaytondayton.com.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley will present the Bright Nights fundraiser at The Steam Plant, 617 E. Third St., 6-9 p.m. Aug. 8. Savor small plates by Grist, De’Lish, Sueño, Meridien, Rich Taste Catering and more. There will be casino games, wine tasting with Sommelier Lauren Gay from Joui Wine Bar, a mocktail bar by former BBBS program participant Giovani Taylor, and cocktails by Tender Mercy. the Jimmy Leach Band will provide the entertainment. All proceeds stay in the Miami Valley to support mentoring programs for needy kids. Cost: $75. More info: 937-641-6803 or bbbsmiamivalley.org.

BoomerFest 2024 will take place at St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, 8100 Clyo Road in Centerville, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 10. BoomerFest is an all-day community festival featuring free music and entertainment inspired by the Baby Boomer era. The event features food trucks, a selection of craft beers and a classic car cruise-in. Cost: Free. More info: 937-432-6549.

The Midwest Miniature Showcase will be at the Wingate by Wyndham, 3055 Presidential Drive in Fairborn, 4-7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17. There will be vendors from many states with artists displaying their new creations. Cost: $5 for adults. $3 for children. More info: midwest-miniatures.com.

The 39th annual Trans Am Nationals will be at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive in Fairborn, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 23 into Aug. 24 and again 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 24, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 25. Events will be at various locations near the hotel. Events include a silent auction, cruise-ins, karaoke and various seminars. Cost: $45-$57. More info: tanationals.org.

Dayton’s Largest Summer Wedding Show & Expo will be at the Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 25. Vendors will have photography, wedding cakes, food from local caterers, decor, flowers and gowns. Cost: $5 in advance. $10 at the door. More info: ohioweddingshows.com.

Festivals

The annual Bluegrass & Brew Festival is back in downtown Fairborn 4-10 p.m. Aug. 2. This year Grammy award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers are headlining with support from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The Wayfarers. Numerous food trucks will also be on site. Cost: Free. More info: bluegrassandbrew.com.

The annual Fulton Farm Sweet Corn Festival will take place at Fulton Farms, 2393 Ohio 202 in Troy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3-4. Come and enjoy live entertainment, local craft vendors, food trucks, children’s play area, fresh produce, corn roast, farm animals and much more. A car show will take place on Saturday and the first Sunflower 5K will take place on Sunday. Cost: Free. More info: 937-335-6983.

The St. Brigid Parish Festival will be at St. Brigid’s, 312 Fairground Road in Xenia, 6-10 p.m. Aug. 9, 5:30-10 p.m. Aug. 10 and noon-4 p.m. Aug. 11. The event will include rides, festival food, adult and kids games, beer and a grand raffle. Cost: Free. More info: 937-372-3193 or stbrigidxenia.org.

The Englewood Art Festival returns to Centennial Park on Union Road in Englewood 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10-11. This event features art vendors, a 5K race, parade, food, live entertainment and a car show on Sunday. Cost: Free. More info: englewood.oh.us.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

The 36th annual Art on the Commons Fine Arts & Crafts Festival will be at the Fraze, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 11. The festival will have live music, artists and family-friendly activities. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or fraze.com.

The Dayton African American Cultural Festival will be at Riverscape noon-8 p.m. Aug. 17 and noon-6 p.m. Aug. 18. Come see an African village, a pavilion of paintings and enjoy live R&B, gospel and jazz performances. Merchandise and food vendors will be on site. Cost: Free. More info: daacf.com.

The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be at Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18. Enjoy favorites such as steamed cooked sweet corn, pork chop sandwiches, and fresh cut watermelon. There will be art and crafts for everyone including candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings and much more. Cost: Free. More info: fairbornsweetcornfestival.org.

The 77th Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest will take place at the Bellbrook Lions Club, 31 S. East St., 5-11 p.m. Aug. 23and 4-11 p.m. Aug. 24. Enjoy beer, wine, games, carnival rides, crafts, food and a parade. Cost: Free. More info: bellbrooklions.org.

The 25th annual Egyptian Festival will be at St. Mina and St. Abanoub Church, 1531 King Richard Parkway in Miamisburg, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 24 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25. Enjoy the flavors of Egypt, Egyptian jewelry, arts, crafts, carnival games and raffle prizes. Cost: Free. More info: stminastabanoub.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Lebanese Festival will be at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Road in Dayton, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 24 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 25. There will be traditional Lebanese food, cold beer and beverages, ethnic music, dance, rides for the kids and more. Cost: Free. More info: thelebanesefestival.com.

Food and dining

The Rock N Green Tomato Festival will take place at Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave. in Miamisburg, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 2 and noon-10 p.m. Aug. 3. Event offers rock ‘n’ roll bands, food, craft vendors, a beer garden, cornhole tournament, kid’s fun zone and green tomato pie contest. Cost: Free. More info: rockngreentomato.com.

Bacon Fest, by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is at the Fraze, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering, 4-10 p.m. Aug. 3. Local restaurants will be cooking up bacon in every way possible. There will be music from Will Freed Band and DV8. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or fraze.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Germanfest Picnic returns to the Dayton Liederkranz Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., 5-11 p.m. Aug. 9, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 10and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 11. Enjoy lots of that delicious homemade German food, plenty German and domestic bier and wein, bands playing in the Biergarten, the Polka Mass, culture display, Kinder Korner and food and craft vendors. Cost: Free. More info: 937-429-9251 or germanfestdayton.com.

The Dayton Potato Festival will take place at Oak and Ivy Park, 798-700 Anderson-Goodrich Court in Dayton, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 10. Celebrate a collective of love potatoes of many sorts prepared in many delightful ways. There will also be music, live entertainment, and other activities. Cost: Free. More info: 937-203-5289.

Pepper Fest, by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association, will be at the Fraze, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering, 4-10 p.m. Aug. 17. Enjoy spicy foods and music from the Michelle Robinson Band and Hot Red Chili Peppers. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3302 or fraze.com.

The Great American Beer Tasting will be at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., 2-6 p.m. Aug. 17. Sample more than 100 beers, ciders and seltzers. Cost: $45 regular admission includes 20 four-ounce samples, a 2024 pint glass and two raffle tickets. $55 VIP admission includes everything in the regular admission ticket plus one-hour early admission and a $5 voucher to participating food trucks. $5 for designated driver admission include five four-ounce non-alcoholic samples, complimentary soda voucher, a 2024 pint glass and raffle ticket. More info: milb.com.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

The Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival at the Clifton Opera House, 5 S. Clay St., 4-11 p.m. Aug. 23 and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 24. The festival will have musical performances, shopping, festival food, kids’ activities, vendors, a cruise-in and chainsaw carving demonstrations. Cost: Free. More info: villageofclifton.com.

Bites in the Heights at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 24. The event will feature Dayton food trucks dishing out a variety of delicacies, children’s activities, a cruise-in car show, and a movie screening of “The Wizard of Oz.” Cost: Free. More info: 937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com.

The Ohio Valley Orchid Fest at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 25. The goal of the event is to bring high quality orchids, both for sale and display as well as quality information about how to grow orchids to the general public and the orchid hobbyist in a fun, family-friendly environment. Cost: Free but suggested donation of $3. More info: ohiovalleyorchidfest.com.

Music

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will perform the hits of Fleetwood Mac at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of music’s most remarkable groups. Cost: $24-$53.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com.

Get The Led Out, a Led Zeppelin cover band, will perform at the Fraze, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering, 8 p.m. Aug. 14. Dubbed by the media as “The American Led Zeppelin,” Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. Cost: $35 orchestra reserved seating. $29 for lawn and terrace general admission. Ticket prices increase $5 day of the show. More info: 937-296-3302 or fraze.com.

Travis Tritt with special guest the Warr Hippies will perform at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, 8 p.m. Aug. 15. Cost: $38.50-$83.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Porchfest 2024 will be in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District 12:15-6:45 p.m. Aug. 17. Musicians and bands covering funk and blues to indie rock and jazz, classical and country, to bluegrass and old-timey that has deep Appalachian roots here. Cost: Free. More info: daytonporchfest.org.

The Come Together Tribute returns to the Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16-17. Come Together is a Beatles tribute act playing music from all eras of the Beatles. It’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more. Cost: $22 general admission in advance. $27 at the door. $30 for a weekend pass. More info: cometogetherband.net.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA will return to the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights at 7 p.m. Aug. 20. This group is the top ABBA tribute band in the world. They will play iconic hits including “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia.” Cost: $29.50-$38.50. More info: 937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com.

Outdoors

The Strong Kids Triathlon, presented by The YMCA of Greater Dayton, will be at the Huber Heights YMCA, 7251 Shull Road, 7:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 3. The event is a multisport event designed specifically for children ages 5-12, encouraging them to push their limits and discover the thrill of triathlon. With three disciplines — swimming, biking, and running — participants will showcase their skills and determination. Cost: $35-$40. More info: daytonymca.org.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The Tour de Donut is back at the Troy Rec Center, 11 N. Market St. in Troy, 8 p.m. Aug. 24. The event is a mass start timed ride where riders visit donut stops and eat donuts. For each donut the rider eats during the ride (and keeps down) they have five minutes deducted from their ride time. Cost: $50-$95. More info: thetourdedonut.com.

The Tour de Gem Annual Cycling Classic returns to the Day Air Ballpark 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 31. The classic is produced by the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area to increase awareness and raise funds. Explore the many gems of Dayton on this family-friendly riding event. Cost: $15-$50. More info: ms-stride.org/tourdegem.

Theater

“Shear Madness” will be performed at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave. in Springboro, at various times and dates in mid- to late-August. There’s been a murder at Shear Madness Salon — figure out the clues and solve this over-the-top, hilarious murder mystery. Cost: $39-$79. More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

Visual arts

Art in the City, a celebration of downtown Dayton’s visual and performing arts communities, will take place 1-7 p.m. Aug. 3. More than 300 artists are participating in the event and will be stationed at various downtown locations to perform, teach, vend and demonstrate. The celebration of visual and performing arts will feature several interactive projects, a Juried Art Show, an Art Bazaar and more. Cost: Free. More info: downtowndayton.org.

