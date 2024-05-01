40 events to keep you busy in Dayton in May

1. Phil Rosenthal

The Emmy Award-winning creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond” presents “Somebody Feed Phil” at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at 7 p.m. “Somebody Feed Phil” is one of Netflix’s most popular food and travel shows. Cost: $39.50-$159.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

2. Keys of Life Adventure Edition

This event will be held at Eichelberger Pavilion at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9. Enjoy an evening of music, beverages, food, silent auction and singalongs with the Cleveland Keys. Cost: $90. More info: 937-604-0495 or ohoshospice.org.

3. Human Race Theatre Company fundraiser

The Human Race Theatre Company will present Certified Human Night at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17. This fundraiser will offer music, trivia and an auction. Cost: $35-$200. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

4. Hamvention

This popular event will return to the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road in Xenia, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 and 9 a.m.-1 p.n. Sunday, May 19. Hamvention boasts over 500 indoor exhibits and over 2,500 outdoor exhibits, showcasing the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, computer software and hardware. Cost: $26 for advanced tickets or $30 at the door. More info: hamvention.org

5. Dayton Sideshow 2024

Dayton Sideshow 2024 returns to Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., from 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 17 and 3-10 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Sideshow is an annual two-day festival of art, music and performance. Cost: Free. More info: yellowcabtavern.com

6. Pride Rocks!

This event rolls into the Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Pride Rocks! is a suicide prevention program promoting suicide prevention in the LGBTQ+ community. Enjoy local meals from food trucks, connect with local providers, check out local vendors and listen to LGBTQ+ musicians. Cost: Free. More info: nccjgreaterdayton.org

7. Tab-a-Pull-ooza

This event will be held at 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Donations will be weighed and then poured into a large commercial dumpster provided by First Street Recycling, allowing attendees to see firsthand the remarkable things that can happen when a community “pulls” together. Cost: Free. More info: rmhcdayton.org

8. Photographer Cristina “Mitty” Mittermeir

Dayton Live presents Mittermeir at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. Mittermeier has dedicated her life’s work to safeguarding the ocean and inspiring millions to do the same. She will offer insights she’s gleaned from documenting the far reaches of the planet aboard SeaLegacy 1, her home for six months each year. Cost: $25-$45. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

9. The Miami Valley Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show

This event will take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road in Xenia, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. The event will include over 200 quilts, quilt raffle, quilts of valor, community quilts, quilting fabric scrap bags, on-site machine cleaning and maintenance, and refreshments. Cost: $5. More info: quiltshowmvqg.com

DANCE

10. “Down the Yellow Brick Road”

The Dayton Ballet School will present its concert at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Travel with Dorothy and other familiar friends to the Emerald City. This full-length ballet features a colorful cast of characters. Cost: $6-$33.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

FAMILY

11. May the 4th be With You

The May the 4th be With You event will be held at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Avenue, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Celebrate “Star Wars” with a Jedi training obstacle course, scavenger hunt and a hike along the Marie Aull trail to learn about the planets and creatures of the “Star Wars” universe. Cost: Free but registration is required. More info: metroparks.org

12. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

This family-friendly event rolls into the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. A VIP backstage tour is also available. Cost: $10-$61. More info: 937-775-1000 or nuttercenter.com.

13. Healthy Kids Day

Healthy Kids Day will be held at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Avenue, from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Expect an array of activities including kids’ fitness classes, dancing, sports skills clinics, arts and crafts, and enriching games from Camp Kern. Families can also partake in a Fun Run, fostering friendly competition. Cost: Free. More info: metroparks.org

14. Memorial Day at Young’s Jersey Dairy

Celebrate Memorial Day at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs, from 3-10 p.m. Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24, 12-11 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 12-10 p.m. Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27. Carnival rides will be available. Cost: $1.25 per ticket. $20 for 20 tickets. $25 for all-day pass. More info: 937-325-0629 or youngsdairy.com

FESTIVALS

15. A World A’Fair

This diverse festival will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road in Xenia, from 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 3, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5. A World A’Fair showcases the food, dancing, music, costumes, and cultural exhibits representing the ethnic backgrounds and cultures of Dayton and the greater Miami Valley. Cost: $10 for adults. $8 for youth and seniors at the door. More info: aworldafair.org

16. Sweet Treats Fest

This event will be held at Vandalia Art Park, 256 E. Alkaline Springs Road, from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 11. This Sweet Treats Fest for all the sugar lovers. There will be food trucks, dessert vendors selling candy and sweets, non-food vendors, live music and more. Cost: Free. More info: vandaliaohio.org

FILM

17. Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival

The inaugural Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival will take place at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Featuring films written, directed, and produced by Black women, the festival aims to provide a platform for diverse voices and perspectives. With submissions from Dayton, across the United States and internationally, attendees can expect a rich tapestry of storytelling that reflects the multifaceted experiences of Black women. Cost: $10. More info: daytonbwff.org

18. Screening of “Dayton Codebreakers”

“Dayton Codebreakers” will be shown at Wright Memorial Library, 1776 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23. The film is about the highly classified achievements of Oakwood resident and WWII codebreaker, Joseph Desch. The hour-long film will be followed by a short presentation and Q&A. Cost: Free. More info: wrightlibrary.org

FOOD AND DINING

19. Dayton Pizza Fest

This event will be held at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., from 5-9 p.,. Saturday, May 25. There will be numerous food trucks, vendors and a beer garden patio. Cost: Free. More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com.

20. Cheese Fest

This event will be held at Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Join the Miami Valley Restaurant Association at Austin Landing for the official kick-off to summer and another delicious foodie fest, complete with live entertainment and a beer garden. Cost: Free. More info: austinlanding.com

21. Dayton Taco Fest

This year’s edition will be held at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 4. From traditional to modern, enjoy different tacos from local food trucks. Cost: Free. More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com

22. Fleurs de Fete

This popular event is back at Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Enjoy a sampling of more than 400 selections of wine while savoring gourmet bites from local restaurants. Cost: $80 in advance. $85 at the door. More info: fleursdefete.com

MUSIC

23. Gem City Burlesque Spring Fling

This event will be held at The Brightside Dayton, 905 E. Third St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2. Gem City Burlesque is back for an exclusive performance in our VodVil Bar with live music from The High Standards. This intimate show is one of the only performances GCB does with live music. Cost: $30 for single tickets, $125 for regular table and two tickets, $150 for two VIP tickets, and $285 for four VIP tickets. More info: 937-410-0450 or thebrightsidedayton.com

24. Magic of Motown

Moxie Events will present The Magic of Motown at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10. Fifteen vocalists backed by a six-piece band playing hits from The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and more. Cost: $42.50-$72.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

25. Windborne’s “The Music of Whitney Houston”

This concert will be performed at the Schuster Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Broadway performer Rashidra Scott joins Windborne and the Philharmonic to celebrate Whitney Houston’s extraordinary talent with an evening of her biggest hits, “Saving All My Love,” “How Will I Know,” and “I Will Always Love You.” Cost: $13.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

26. Music of The Eagles

Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy, presents a tribute to The Eagles starring Hotel California at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Hotel California has shared the stage with the likes of The Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gretchen Wilson, REO Speedwagon, and many more. Cost: $25-$55. More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com.

27. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

The DPYO will present its spring concert at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Celebrate Dayton’s talented youth musicians and bid farewell to the senior class. Cost: $8.50-$33.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

28. Fred Ziwich and the ISM Band

This group will play ballroom dance selections and more at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Cost: $14 for members or $15 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or accdayton.com.

29. Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay

This event will take place at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Avenue, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience. Cost: $33. More info: 937-224-9795 or daytonmasoniccenter.org.

OUTDOORS

30. Huffman Spring Classic Bike Tour

This event will take off from the Golden Gate Park, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road in Brookville, at 7 a.m. Sunday, May 19. Explore quiet low traffic roads west and north of Brookville as well as a few miles on the scenic paved Wolf Creek Trail with the Dayton Cycling Club. Terrain is mostly flat with a few rolling hills. Cost: $30 for members and $45 for non-members. More info: daytoncyclingclub.org

31. Blessing of the Bikes

This annual event will begin at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia, at 10 a.m. and will continue through 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19. The Dayton Blessing of the Bikes raises proceeds for Greenebucs: Greene County Chapter of Ambucs, whose mission is to provide help and support for veterans and children with disabilities throughout the community. Cost: $5. More info: blessingofthebikesswohio.com

32. Warrior Soccer Classic Tournament

This event kicks off at Thomas Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and the Warrior Soccer Complex, 4110 Fishburg Road in Dayton, on Friday, May 24, Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. The schedule and times of the games is posted online. This prestigious youth soccer tournament, one of the larger tournaments in the country, will bring in over 4,000 athletes, and over 10,000 people including players, coaches, referees, family members and spectators. Cost: Free for spectators. More info: wsc.tourneycentral.com

33. Dayton Heritage Day

This event will be held at Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., from 12-7 p.m. Sunday, May 26. Visitors will witness skilled artisans and craftspeople in action, showcasing traditional trades such as woodworking, historical cooking, baking, printing, and more. Through interactive demonstrations, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the techniques used by our ancestors to create everyday items. Cost: $14 for adults. $12 for seniors. $10 for children. Free for children ages 2 and under. Free for Dayton History members. More info: 937-293-2841 or daytonhistory.org.

34. Beavercreek Memorial Day Ceremony

The ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, at 2 p.m. Monday, May 27. The ceremony will remember and honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Cost: Free. More info: 937-427-5500 or beavercreekohio.gov.

35. Kettering Block Party

This event will take place at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Learn more about City of Kettering departments and services and enjoy free entertainment on the Fraze stage. Free. More info: 937-296-3300 or fraze.com.

36. Dayton Pride Affair on Saint Clair

This event will be held on St. Clair Street in downtown Dayton from 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 31. Friday evening’s event is the kick-off to the LGBTQ+ festivities in Dayton. Affair on Saint Clair is a casual evening of live entertainment. There will be food trucks and beverages available for purchase. Cost: Free. More info: daytonlgbtcenter.org.

THEATER

37. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Dawn Roth Smith directs Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved biblical musical about the highs and lows concerning Joseph, a dreamer sold into slavery by his brothers who ultimately ascends within Egypt’s political ranks. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays May 10-26 at Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $12-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

38. “On Golden Pond”

Brian Sharp directs Charles Larkowski and Pam McGinnis in the legendary roles of elderly Maine couple Norman and Ethel Thayer in Ernest Thompson’s heartwarming, tear-jerking dramedy. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays May 10-19 at Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St., Fairborn. $17.50. More info: actorstheatrefairborn.org

39. “The Kite Runner”

Matthew Spangler’s adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s international best-selling novel receives its local premiere courtesy of this national touring engagement co-presented by Dayton Live and the Human Race Theatre Company. The powerful story follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday May 28-June 2 at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $25.50-$79.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

40. Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase

The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVHSTA) celebrate, support and advocate for high school theatre education throughout the Miami Valley region. Thirty participating schools from Brookville to Yellow Springs are eligible for awards this season. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $15. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.