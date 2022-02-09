5 Miami Valley events you should check out this weekend

Cost: Free

More info: www.theadventuresummit.com

Caption Dayton Ballet’s Karen Russo Burke’s marks her 10th anniversary as the company’s artistic director with “Sapphire Celebration” at Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11 through 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Dayton Ballet’s Karen Russo Burke’s marks her 10th anniversary as the company’s artistic director with “Sapphire Celebration” at Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11 through 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Sapphire Celebration”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Ballet’s “Sapphire Celebration” marks Karen Russo Burke’s 10th anniversary as the company’s artistic director. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents a program featuring “Light Rain” by Gerald Arpino of the Joffrey Ballet and Ma Chong’s “Calling.”

Cost: $5 to $86

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Bing Davis (pictured), Andrea Cummings, Clarice Moore and Kevin Harris are among the artists with work in “The Artist’s Life” at Dayton Metro Library. African American Visual Artists Guild hosts an artist reception for the Black History Month exhibition from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. CONTRIBUTED Caption Bing Davis (pictured), Andrea Cummings, Clarice Moore and Kevin Harris are among the artists with work in “The Artist’s Life” at Dayton Metro Library. African American Visual Artists Guild hosts an artist reception for the Black History Month exhibition from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. CONTRIBUTED

“The Artist’s Life” reception

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: African American Visual Artists Guild hosts a reception for “The Artist’s Life,” a Black History Month exhibition featuring more than 25 pieces by 19 area artists such as Bing Davis, Andrea Cummings, Clarice Moore and Kevin Harris. The show, which opened Tuesday, Feb. 1, is on display through Saturday, March 26.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-463-2665 or www.daytonmetrolibrary.org

Caption Mix 107.7 and the American Heart Association present “We Will Yacht You,” a night smooth rock of the 1980s from Stranger & Friends in Schiewetz Auditorium at Dayton Masonic Center on Saturday, Feb. 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Mix 107.7 and the American Heart Association present “We Will Yacht You,” a night smooth rock of the 1980s from Stranger & Friends in Schiewetz Auditorium at Dayton Masonic Center on Saturday, Feb. 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Stranger & Friends

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Schiewetz Auditorium at Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Mix 107.7 and the American Heart Association present “We Will Yacht You,” a night smooth rock of the 1980s from Stranger & Friends. The local cover band will be joined by special guests Bill Champlin, formerly of Chicago, and Franke Previte from Franke and the Knockouts, for the iHeart Sweetheart Concert.

Cost: $25 to $60

More info: daytonmasonic.live

Caption Grab your girlfriends and head over to The Black Box Improv Theater Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. for the Galentine’s Day Show. CHASE BUDURKA/CONTRIBUTED Credit: CHASE BUDURKA Credit: CHASE BUDURKA Caption Grab your girlfriends and head over to The Black Box Improv Theater Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. for the Galentine’s Day Show. CHASE BUDURKA/CONTRIBUTED Credit: CHASE BUDURKA Credit: CHASE BUDURKA

Galentine’s Day at Black Box Improv

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: An all-female cast takes audience suggestions and performs in celebration of female friendships everywhere.

Cost: $20

More info: www.daytonblackboximprov.com

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.