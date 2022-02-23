7 events to see this weekend in Dayton

World premiere programs from two of the Gem City’s most celebrated arts groups top this weekend’s highlights.
In addition to Dayton Opera’s world premiere opera about a historic local figure and a show with three new works from Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, interested locals can attend an adult-oriented fundraiser at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and a live musical collaboration between two Cuban-born brothers at the University of Dayton.
Here’s more information on those and other events.
“Finding Wright”
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Opera’s “Finding Wright,” the world premiere of this story about Katharine Wright, sister of Orville and Wilbur. The opera is collaboration between librettist Andrea Fineberg, composer Laura Kaminsky stage director Kathleen Clawson, and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of conductor Susanne Sheston.
Cost: $32-$100
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
“Inside Out”
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s 53rd season continues with “Inside Out.” The program features the world premiere of three new pieces, including “Human Nature” choreographed by company member Countess V. Winfrey. Dayton Jazz Ensemble will perform.
Cost: $33 to $53
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
ABC Night
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Dewesse Pkwy., Dayton
Details: Dayton Society of Natural History hosts ABC Night, an evening of bourbon, cigars and exploration with Jason and Tia Trimbach. More than 100 bottles of bourbon will be available to sample including Blanton’s Single Barrel, Buffalo Trace and Sazerac Rye.
Cost: Suggested donation is $200 per couple, which supports updates at SunWatch Indian Village Archaeological Park
More info: 937-275-7431 or www.boonshoftmuseum.org
Harlem Quartet with Aldo López-Gavilán
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: University of Dayton’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton
Details: Harlem Quartet was founded in New York in 2006 by Ilmar Gavilán. The ensemble is currently performing select shows his brother Aldo López-Gavilán. University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE season 2021-2022 Vanguard Legacy Concert features one such collaboration from the Cuban-born siblings.
Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21
More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged”
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Details: Xenia Area Community Theater presents “The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged,” the irreverent comedic stage play based on the works of William Shakespeare. This production is made possible in part from a grant from the Middletown Community Foundation.
Cost: $25 reserved seats
More info: sorgoperahouse.org
Naughty Professor
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Beavercreek High School, Alumni Auditorium, 2660 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
Details: The members of New Orleans-based Naughty Professor were students in Loyola University’s jazz program when they formed the group in 2010. The six-piece outfit closes out the Weekend of Jazz at Beavercreek High School with a public performance.
Cost: Reserved seats are $20 adults, $15 students K-12 and seniors 65 and older
More info: www.weekendofjazz.org
Live Action Short Films at The Neon
When: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25-Sunday, Feb. 27; 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1; 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: The Neon presents this year’s Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action. Issues range from human/international women’s rights to the indictment of the judicial system. Films include “The Long Goodbye,” co-written and starring Academy Award nominee Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”).
Cost: $6.50-$10.50
More info: neonmovies.com