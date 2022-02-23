7 events to see this weekend in Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Opera’s “Finding Wright,” the world premiere of this story about Katharine Wright, sister of Orville and Wilbur. The opera is collaboration between librettist Andrea Fineberg, composer Laura Kaminsky stage director Kathleen Clawson, and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of conductor Susanne Sheston.

Cost: $32-$100

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

DCDC Chief Artistic and Producing Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs works with the company dancers Thursday Feb. 10, 2022. DCDC presents three world premieres in "Inside Out" Feb. 26-27 at the Victoria Theatre. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

“Inside Out”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s 53rd season continues with “Inside Out.” The program features the world premiere of three new pieces, including “Human Nature” choreographed by company member Countess V. Winfrey. Dayton Jazz Ensemble will perform.

Cost: $33 to $53

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Dayton Society of Natural History hosts ABC Night, an evening of bourbon, cigars and exploration to support SunWatch Indian Village Archaeological Park, at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 26. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

ABC Night

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Dewesse Pkwy., Dayton

Details: Dayton Society of Natural History hosts ABC Night, an evening of bourbon, cigars and exploration with Jason and Tia Trimbach. More than 100 bottles of bourbon will be available to sample including Blanton’s Single Barrel, Buffalo Trace and Sazerac Rye.

Cost: Suggested donation is $200 per couple, which supports updates at SunWatch Indian Village Archaeological Park

More info: 937-275-7431 or www.boonshoftmuseum.org

Pianist Aldo López-Gavilán (second from left) joins Harlem Quartet, (left to right) Ilmar Gavilán, Melissa White, Jaime Amador and Felix Umansky, in a Vanguard Legacy Concert in the University of Dayton's Sears Recital Hall on Sunday, Feb. 27. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Harlem Quartet with Aldo López-Gavilán

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: University of Dayton’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton

Details: Harlem Quartet was founded in New York in 2006 by Ilmar Gavilán. The ensemble is currently performing select shows his brother Aldo López-Gavilán. University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE season 2021-2022 Vanguard Legacy Concert features one such collaboration from the Cuban-born siblings.

Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21

More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu

X-Act Xenia Area Community Theatre presents "The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged" at Sorg Opera House in Middletown on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged”

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: Xenia Area Community Theater presents “The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged,” the irreverent comedic stage play based on the works of William Shakespeare. This production is made possible in part from a grant from the Middletown Community Foundation.

Cost: $25 reserved seats

More info: sorgoperahouse.org

New Orleans-based Naughty Professor closes out the Weekend of Jazz at Beavercreek High School with a public concert on Saturday, Feb. 26. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Naughty Professor

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Beavercreek High School, Alumni Auditorium, 2660 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Details: The members of New Orleans-based Naughty Professor were students in Loyola University’s jazz program when they formed the group in 2010. The six-piece outfit closes out the Weekend of Jazz at Beavercreek High School with a public performance.

Cost: Reserved seats are $20 adults, $15 students K-12 and seniors 65 and older

More info: www.weekendofjazz.org

Academy Award nominee Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal") stars in "The Long Goodbye," among this year's Oscar nominated Live Action Short Films to be screened at The Neon beginning Feb. 25. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Live Action Short Films at The Neon

When: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25-Sunday, Feb. 27; 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1; 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Neon presents this year’s Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action. Issues range from human/international women’s rights to the indictment of the judicial system. Films include “The Long Goodbye,” co-written and starring Academy Award nominee Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”).

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: neonmovies.com