8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Where: Dayton International Airport, 3800 Wright Dr., Vandalia

Details: Kroger presents the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, which was founded in 1975. The annual show features U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Marine Corps C-130 “Fat Albert.” Featured shows are from noon to 4:15 p.m.

Cost: Gate tickets: $30 adults, $20 youth 6-11 and seniors 60 and older. Discounted advance tickets available. Free kids 5 and younger.

More info: 937-898-5901 or www.daytonairshow.com

Gaelic Storm (pictured), Scythian and Socks in the Frying Pan are among the musical acts performing at the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, July 29 through 31. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

2. Dayton Celtic Festival

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29 through 31

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: One of the signature downtown Dayton summer events returns full scale. The United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival, which was founded in 2002, is back with headliners such as Gaelic Storm, Scythian and Socks in the Frying Pan.

Cost: Free

More info: daytoncelticfestival.com

Grammy Award-winner Melissa Etheridge, currently on the road supporting her 16th studio album, "One Way Out" (2021), performs at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, July 30. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Melissa Etheridge

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge, who released her self-titled debut in 1988, is currently on the road supporting her 16th studio album, “One Way Out” (2021). Special guest Cecilia Castleman also performs.

Cost: $30 lawn & terrace, $40 orchestra, $45 plaza in advance, $35 lawn & terrace, $45 orchestra, $50 plaza day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton presents Space Celebration, a nine-day, family-friendly, space-themed event with hands-on activities, presentations and displays, Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 7. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Space Celebration

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 7

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: The museum presents Space Celebration, a nine-day, family-friendly, space-themed event with hands-on activities, presentations and displays. Special attractions include a presentation on the Titan IVB by retired Colonel Elena Oberg on August 1 and the Wright Stuff Rocketeers rocket build and launch on August 6.

Cost: Free

More info: www.nationalmuseum.af.mil

This weekend, the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton continues with L.A.-based Incendio (pictured) on Friday, July 29 and North Carolina group the Empire Strikes Brass with opener Intergalactic Space Force on Saturday, July 30. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Incendio

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 29

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: It’s been 22 years since Incendio released its debut album, “Misterioso,” introducing its unique world fusion style of music. The Los Angeles-based quartet, which includes two guitars, bass and drums, presents a night of guitar-based instrumentals.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

U.S. Navy Band will perform a variety of pop, Top 40 and patriotic standards July 30 at Dayton Masonic Center. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Andrea Pharis

6. The U.S. Navy Band

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: The U.S. Navy Band performs a variety of music encompassing patriotic fare, opera, Broadway and contemporary music. The group performs across the country and internationally including for military and foreign dignitaries.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.daytonmasoniccenter.org/

Jah Soul, the Repeating Arms (pictured) and Great Northern String Band are among the bands performing as part of the six-year anniversary celebration at Mother Stewart's Brewing in Springfield on Friday and 1 Saturday, July 29 and 30. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Mother Stewart’s Brewing anniversary

When: 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29 and 30

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Details: The brewery and music venue in Springfield celebrates its six-year anniversary with special beer tappings, food trucks and live music. Jah Soul performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday. Music begins at noon Saturday with Anna Marie, Daniel Dye & MRB at 4 p.m., the Repeating Arms at 6 p.m. and Great Northern String Band at 8 p.m. Food trucks are Pitabilities and Raging Bull Pizza on Friday and Freda’s Food Truck, Diamond Dogs and Sweet Tooth on Saturday. Christian Brothers and Champion City Pops are on site both days.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-717-0618 or motherstewartsbrewing.com

John Hiatt, who increased the number of shows in 2022 from his recent average of about 50 dates to more than 80 to celebrate his 70th birthday in August, performs with Buddy Guy at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Sunday, July 31. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: John Hiatt, who increased the number of shows in 2022 from his recent average of about 50 dates to more than 80 to celebrate his 70th birthday in August, performs with legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy.

Cost: $23.50-$74

More info: https://www.rosemusiccenter.com/

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

Russell Florence Jr. contributed to this report.